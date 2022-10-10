ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkadelphia, AR

arkadelphian.com

Doris Chambers Robey

Doris Chambers Robey, age 93, of Bryant, passed away October 14, 2022, in Bryant. Mrs. Robey was born on September 24, 1929, at her grandmother’s house in Calmer, Ark. She grew up in Glendale along with two brothers and two sisters and a loving farming community. Mrs. Robey received...
BRYANT, AR
arkadelphian.com

Outstanding alumni honored during Ouachita’s Homecoming festivities

ARKADELPHIA — Five Ouachita Baptist University graduates received the university’s Alumni Milestone Award on Saturday, Oct. 8. Based on their professional achievements, community service and dedication to their alma mater, the honorees were selected by a committee of Ouachita faculty and staff and Dr. Ben Sells, Ouachita president.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Charles Willis Hughes

Doctor Charles Willis Hughes, author and professor emeritus, passed peacefully on the morning of October 12, 2022, at age 91, in Arkadelphia. He was born in Dallas, Texas on July 24, 1931. Charles is survived by his wife of 64 years, Elsie Marie Hughes; two children, Cynthia Marie (Cyndi) Moorman...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Jimmy Edwin Vandiver

Jimmy Edwin Vandiver, age 77, of Arkadelphia, passed from this life on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Twin Rivers Health and Rehabilitation Center in Arkadelphia. He was born May 16, 1945 in Dallas, Texas, the son of the late James T. and Hester Staton Vandiver. Jim was a United States Navy veteran. He was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church. Jim owned and operated J & O Trucking Company for many years. He enjoyed fishing, dancing and working on the farm in his free time.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Veolia breaks ground on $600M expansion

GUM SPRINGS — Expansion is on the horizon for a world-renowned facility that treats hazardous waste in Clark County. Veolia North America announced Wednesday that its Gum Springs Operations will be home to what the company is calling a “state-of-the-art” thermal hazardous waste treatment facility. The plants will replace two existing natural-gas-powered plants that were installed 50 years ago to treat spent pot liner for Reynolds.
CLARK COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

Olin ‘Buggs’ Callaway

Olin Wade “Buggs” Callaway, age 94, of Gurdon, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Baptist Health Medical Center-Arkadelphia. He was born February 21, 1928 in Arkadelphia, the son of W.G. Callaway and Faye Greeson Callaway. Olin worked as a pot operator at Reynolds Metal. Buggs enjoyed quail hunting, fishing, trapping, but his pride and joy was to garden. He was a member of Buggs Hunting Club and was a volunteer firefighter.
GURDON, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the […]
EL DORADO, AR
arkadelphian.com

ArDOT to break ground on Arkadelphia Bypass

Join ARDOT leadership, contractors, and local dignitaries at the Clark County Courthouse at 11 a.m. in Arkadelphia Friday, Oct. 14, to ceremoniously break ground on the new Arkadelphia Bypass. Friday’s ceremony will take place in the gazebo on the Crittenden Street side of the courthouse. This new roadway will...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Local dispensary sales 26 pounds of medical marijuana in September

CADDO VALLEY — Local medical marijuana sales totaled 26.12 pounds in September, roughly the same figure a month prior, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. Statewide, medical marijuana patients spent $23.9 million in September at the 38 dispensaries to obtain 4,571 pounds. Natural Relief Dispensary in...
ARKANSAS STATE
arkadelphian.com

Wildfire risk still high despite Wednesday rain

A round of thunderstorms that passed through Southwest Arkansas on Wednesday wasn’t enough to allow burning in Clark or surrounding counties. The Arkadelphia Fire Department on Thursday afternoon responded to an O’Connell Street residence to extinguish a grass fire. No homes were damaged as a result of that fire, but officials warned that even the smallest spark could ignite big trouble.
CLARK COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

Dispatch Desk: Wednesday, Oct. 12

The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Reddies 2nd in GAC preseason poll

RUSSELLVILLE — With the beginning of the 2022-23 season just under a month away, Henderson State men’s basketball was selected to finish second in the Great American Conference Preseason Poll, the league announced Wednesday. This is the second time in program history HSU has been tabbed second in the GAC heading into the season.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
THV11

Arrest made in Benton Tyndall Park shooting

BENTON, Ark. — Update: 49-year-old Tonya Richard of Benton turned herself in on October 7 on the warrant stemming from a shooting at Tyndall Park on September 20. Officers with the Benton Police Department were called to Tyndall Park's East entrance on September 20 for reports of shots fired that were the result of a "disturbance" among several people.
BENTON, AR

