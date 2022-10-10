Read full article on original website
‘Mega Burrito Challenge’ defeated at Debbie’s BurritosLance BrownfieldMalvern, AR
“She Was Determined To Do Something Great,” Family Members Say Of Missing Arkansas Girl Who Wanted To Join Air ForceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPrescott, AR
Meet the ‘Malvern first’ mayoral candidateLance BrownfieldMalvern, AR
arkadelphian.com
Doris Chambers Robey
Doris Chambers Robey, age 93, of Bryant, passed away October 14, 2022, in Bryant. Mrs. Robey was born on September 24, 1929, at her grandmother’s house in Calmer, Ark. She grew up in Glendale along with two brothers and two sisters and a loving farming community. Mrs. Robey received...
arkadelphian.com
Outstanding alumni honored during Ouachita’s Homecoming festivities
ARKADELPHIA — Five Ouachita Baptist University graduates received the university’s Alumni Milestone Award on Saturday, Oct. 8. Based on their professional achievements, community service and dedication to their alma mater, the honorees were selected by a committee of Ouachita faculty and staff and Dr. Ben Sells, Ouachita president.
arkadelphian.com
Charles Willis Hughes
Doctor Charles Willis Hughes, author and professor emeritus, passed peacefully on the morning of October 12, 2022, at age 91, in Arkadelphia. He was born in Dallas, Texas on July 24, 1931. Charles is survived by his wife of 64 years, Elsie Marie Hughes; two children, Cynthia Marie (Cyndi) Moorman...
arkadelphian.com
Jimmy Edwin Vandiver
Jimmy Edwin Vandiver, age 77, of Arkadelphia, passed from this life on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Twin Rivers Health and Rehabilitation Center in Arkadelphia. He was born May 16, 1945 in Dallas, Texas, the son of the late James T. and Hester Staton Vandiver. Jim was a United States Navy veteran. He was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church. Jim owned and operated J & O Trucking Company for many years. He enjoyed fishing, dancing and working on the farm in his free time.
swarkansasnews.com
arkadelphian.com
Veolia breaks ground on $600M expansion
GUM SPRINGS — Expansion is on the horizon for a world-renowned facility that treats hazardous waste in Clark County. Veolia North America announced Wednesday that its Gum Springs Operations will be home to what the company is calling a “state-of-the-art” thermal hazardous waste treatment facility. The plants will replace two existing natural-gas-powered plants that were installed 50 years ago to treat spent pot liner for Reynolds.
Arkadelphia woman goes to Facebook to honor slain uncle featured in Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix series
An Arkansas woman is hoping to turn the attention on a new Netflix series about notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and instead focus it on one of his victim’s, her uncle.
Fun Family Getaway in Arkansas – Stay in a Barn Loft & See Farm Animals
If you are looking for something a little different to do with the family especially if you have young children this is a great getaway. You can stay in a barn loft with beautiful tree-top views and visit with the animals just down the road near Hot Springs, Arkansas. What...
arkadelphian.com
Olin ‘Buggs’ Callaway
Olin Wade “Buggs” Callaway, age 94, of Gurdon, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Baptist Health Medical Center-Arkadelphia. He was born February 21, 1928 in Arkadelphia, the son of W.G. Callaway and Faye Greeson Callaway. Olin worked as a pot operator at Reynolds Metal. Buggs enjoyed quail hunting, fishing, trapping, but his pride and joy was to garden. He was a member of Buggs Hunting Club and was a volunteer firefighter.
4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the […]
arkadelphian.com
ArDOT to break ground on Arkadelphia Bypass
Join ARDOT leadership, contractors, and local dignitaries at the Clark County Courthouse at 11 a.m. in Arkadelphia Friday, Oct. 14, to ceremoniously break ground on the new Arkadelphia Bypass. Friday’s ceremony will take place in the gazebo on the Crittenden Street side of the courthouse. This new roadway will...
arkadelphian.com
Local dispensary sales 26 pounds of medical marijuana in September
CADDO VALLEY — Local medical marijuana sales totaled 26.12 pounds in September, roughly the same figure a month prior, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. Statewide, medical marijuana patients spent $23.9 million in September at the 38 dispensaries to obtain 4,571 pounds. Natural Relief Dispensary in...
arkadelphian.com
Wildfire risk still high despite Wednesday rain
A round of thunderstorms that passed through Southwest Arkansas on Wednesday wasn’t enough to allow burning in Clark or surrounding counties. The Arkadelphia Fire Department on Thursday afternoon responded to an O’Connell Street residence to extinguish a grass fire. No homes were damaged as a result of that fire, but officials warned that even the smallest spark could ignite big trouble.
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Wednesday, Oct. 12
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
arkadelphian.com
Reddies 2nd in GAC preseason poll
RUSSELLVILLE — With the beginning of the 2022-23 season just under a month away, Henderson State men’s basketball was selected to finish second in the Great American Conference Preseason Poll, the league announced Wednesday. This is the second time in program history HSU has been tabbed second in the GAC heading into the season.
Fordyce/Rison (Arkansas) renew storied, fierce rivalry with big stakes
By Kyle Sutherland | Photos by Jimmy Jones FORDYCE, Ark. - One of Arkansas’ most intense rivalries features the highest stakes in over a decade at Paul “Bear” Bryant Stadium on Friday night. In the series’ 71st meeting, Rison will make the 18-mile drive southwest down Highway 79 hoping to ...
Lake Hamilton ready for Friday’s 6A West clash, state final rematch at Greenwood
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. – This Friday gives us a major high school football faceoff in class 6A. 2nd-ranked state runner-up Greenwood hosts No. 3 Lake Hamilton. Nick Walters visits with Wolves coach Tommy Gilleran to dive into this rematch between 2020 state finalists. “Everything’s gone through Greenwood for the last five or six years,” Gilleran said. […]
Benton police search for missing man experiencing potential mental health crisis
BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department has asked the public for information regarding the whereabouts of a missing man who may be experiencing a mental health crisis. 42-year-old Jeremy Michael Gregory may be near Lake Winona in Paron driving either a white Kia Soul or red Pontiac Grand Prix with a license plate of AE162F.
Arrest made in Benton Tyndall Park shooting
BENTON, Ark. — Update: 49-year-old Tonya Richard of Benton turned herself in on October 7 on the warrant stemming from a shooting at Tyndall Park on September 20. Officers with the Benton Police Department were called to Tyndall Park's East entrance on September 20 for reports of shots fired that were the result of a "disturbance" among several people.
Hot Springs man sentenced to 7 years for trafficking methamphetamine
Arkansas state officials said that a Hot Springs man was sentenced to 7 years in prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine in Garland County.
