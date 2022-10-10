Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Savannah, GA landmark was just named one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"
USA Today readers just gave The Marshall House Hotel in Savannah, Georgia, the number three spot on the "Best Haunted Hotel in America" list. Small wonder. The hotel, built in 1851, plays a rich part in American history.
WJCL
Umbrella needed today and latest track for Tropical Storm Karl
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Umbrella will be needed at times today. There will be scattered showers or thunderstorms after 3 pm. The best chance for rain will be after sunset with downpours are possible. Models are showing some areas picking up near one inch or rain. Lots of clouds are in...
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia or you wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new restaurants to visit, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that are known for serving delicious food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
Remembering SERG Group founder Steve Carb
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — He was a partner in the largest restaurant ownership group based in the Lowcountry. He was the ultimate businessman who knew every inch of his restaurants, from the napkins to the pizza, seafood and everything in between. Steve Carb is being remembered for much more than food. The SERG […]
californiaexaminer.net
Missing Georgia Toddler’s Grandma Posts Weird Facebook Comment A Week Before Search
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the grandmother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon thanked her supporters and said she could “finally” “feel the calming serene sunshine striking my face.”. On Tuesday afternoon, Billie Jo Howell, who along with her husband has legal custody of missing 20-month-old...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Hunter’s Cafe, 1951, Shellman Bluff
Hunter’s Cafe is one of the best loved local hangouts on the Georgia coast and it’s the epicenter of “downtown” Shellman Bluff. Open since 1951, it’s located in a World War II-era army barrack acquired as surplus from nearby Fort Stewart. It’s a no-frills kind...
wtoc.com
World War II planes flying into Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - World War II planes will fill the sky over Savannah this weekend but they will be flown by hobbyists on the ground at a Remote Control Plane event presented by the Historical Society of the Mighty 8th Air Force. Bill Barbee is the president of the...
wtoc.com
Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Get ready for food, music, carnival games, and so much more because The Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival returns this week for the 23rd year. Kathryn Johnson is the CEO of the Richmond Hill Bryan County Chamber of Commerce and she spoke with WTOC about the festivities.
wbtw.com
Georgia city to clear out homeless encampment by Thursday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This week, the city of Savannah will permanently clear out the homeless encampment on President Street. Mayor Van Johnson said it is a matter of health and safety. Lucius Young said he has lived in the encampment on and off for two years and is...
wtoc.com
Organizers hoping for big crowds at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re just four days away from the return of the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival in Richmond Hill. It’s an event expected to draw tens of thousands to the area this weekend. Setup is underway at JF Gregory Park ahead of this weekend’s festival city...
WJCL
Tybee Island worker cleaning up the beach gets ATV stuck in sand
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Check out this photo of a Tybee Island ATV stuck in wet sand with water quickly rushing around it. The city of Tybee says one of its workers was collecting trash at the waterline on Monday morning when his ATV's wheels got stuck in soft sand, and he couldn't turn on the vehicle's four-wheel drive.
WJCL
Cahill's Market offering fall family fun in the Lowcountry with its pop-up pumpkin patch
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Fall family fun. In this week's Lowcountry Living, we're taking you to a pop-up pumpkin patch that offers a little something for everyone. The Cahills have been farming in Bluffton for more than a century. “My grandmother bought this place in 1918," said Johnny Cahill, owner...
Hyundai sets date to break ground on $5.5B EV factory in Georgia
Hyundai Motor Group is pushing past its issues with the U.S.’s new electric vehicle tax credits and announced plans Wednesday for a ceremonial groundbreaking later this month for its $5.5 billion factory near Savannah.
'Florida Strong' T-shirt ad rejected on Facebook: 'Everyone loved these shirts'
CEO and founder of Nine Line Apparel appeared on "Fox & Friends" this week to discuss how he's been hindered on Facebook from selling T-shirts — all profits were going to help needy people in Florida.
WJCL
Tracking rain and thunderstorms by tomorrow
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- There will be lots of clouds at the coast throughout the day and more sun west of I-95. There will be spotty showers along and east of I-95 this afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with breezy northeast winds. Highs are going to be in the mid to upper-70s at the coast and lower-80s inland.
Crews respond to sewage spill at Savannah home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — City of Savannah crews are responding to a sewage spill at a Savannah home on Wednesday afternoon. The estimated 5,280-gallon-spill happened at 1356 Lavon Avenue and flowed into Hayners Creek. Which resulted from a surcharged wet well caused by work on Chatham County’s force main along Sallie Mood Drive, the city […]
wtoc.com
Breeze Airways offering new direct flights from Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re looking for an easy getaway, there’s some new options for you through the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport. Breeze Airways is now offering direct flights to New Orleans and Westchester, New York. Friday marks the start of Savannahians having two new non-stop destinations...
wtoc.com
Thousands return to Savannah Philharmonic’s Phil the Park event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A sea of people in Forsyth Park Saturday for the return of Phil the Park. It’s a free concert hosted by the Savannah Philharmonic and it drew in thousands. “It’s really exciting. We don’t typically see a lot of people involved in classical music anymore...
wtoc.com
Indigenous Peoples’ Day honors Native Americans
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Monday, your calendar might say it is Columbus Day, but some states and local governments are recognizing the day as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Back in history class for many, students learned that Christopher Columbus was credited with discovering America. Now, in more recent years there is more acknowledgement of the people that were here first, recognizing that Indigenous history is American history.
South Georgia maze pays homage to hometown hero
Odum, Ga. (WSAV) — Down in Wayne County, just 45 miles off the interstate, sits a 10-acre sorghum maze modeled after none other than the man that brought Georgia Football their first national championship in over 40 years — Stetson Bennett. You’d probably think a 250 x 130 row design of this magnitude would take […]
