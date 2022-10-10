Read full article on original website
Kelsea Ballerini Thought They Were Cheering, But Her Fly Was Down [Watch]
Kelsea Ballerini suffered a wardrobe malfunction during her Kansas City, Mo., Heartfirst Tour stop on Sunday night (Oct. 9), but the singer was already poking fun at the mishap in a reaction post on Instagram the next day. On Monday (Oct. 10), Ballerini revisited the "cringey" moment in a post...
Darius Rucker, Lyle Lovett Nab Guest Spots on ‘Big Sky’ Along With Season Regular Reba McEntire
ABC drama series Big Sky already features Reba McEntire playing recurring character Sunny Barnes for its third season, and the show just got even more country: Darius Rucker and Lyle Lovett have signed on as guest stars. According to Deadline, Rucker and Lovett's characters — who will make their appearance...
Dustin Lynch Found the Cutest Duet Partner for Live ‘Party Mode’ Performance [Watch]
Dustin Lynch welcomed an adorable guest to the stage recently for a fun duet. A young girl — who can't be older than 8 — joined the country singer onstage to sing his song "Party Mode." "Doin' that thing I do / Runnin from the truth / And...
Kenny Chesney Will Be the Featured Guest at Country Radio Seminar 2023
All eyes and ears will be on Kenny Chesney at Country Radio Seminar (CRS) in 2023. The eight-time CMA Entertainer of the Year has been named the featured guest for "The Artist Interview." The "You and Tequila" singer will sit down for an exclusive interview in front of a live...
Alan Jackson, Lainey Wilson + More Among 2022 CMT Artists of the Year Performers
CMT will honor the most successful artists of 2022 during their Artists of the Year event on Friday (Oct. 14). In addition to the heavy hitters of the past year, the network will also hand out its Artist of a Lifetime and Breakout Artist of the Year awards. Carly Pearce,...
Walker Hayes Has a New Dance Partner, Jo Dee Messina [Watch]
Jo Dee Messina just turned up in the most unexpected place: Walker Hayes' front porch. The '90s and early '00s hitmaker has kept a low profile as Cole Swindell's reimagining of her song "Heads Carolina, Tails California" stormed to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" was a five-week chart-topper for Swindell, but aside from a very short appearance in his music video, the two haven't done anything together.
Willie Spence, Season 19 ‘American Idol’ Runner-Up, Dead at 23
American Idol finalist Willie Spence has died. The 23-year-old was runner-up to Chayce Beckham during Season 19 of the ABC reality show in 2021. His R&B stylings and affable personality made him a favorite among fans and other contestants on the show. A Facebook Post from Douglas, Ga., news outlet...
Why Reba McEntire Makes a Convincing Villain on ‘Big Sky’
The country queen, known for her grace, cheery disposition and perpetual kindness, shows a darker side in the new season of ABC's hit drama Big Sky. On the show McEntire plays Sunny Barnes, the matriarch of a family of cattle ranchers, who owns a glamping business in Montana. At first...
‘George & Tammy’ Mini-Series, Starring Jessica Chastain, Finally Set to Air in 2022
A mini-series about the lives and relationship of Tammy Wynette and George Jones, called George & Tammy, is finally scheduled to air this year after first being announced in 2020. Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon will star as the titular country stars in the show. George & Tammy is now...
Luke Bryan Remembers ‘American Idol’ Star Willie Spence
Luke Bryan looked back on Season 19 of American Idol and what Willie Spence was capable of as he paid tribute to the late singer on Wednesday (Oct. 12). "He could change the mood instantly when he started singing," Bryan shares. Spence died at age 23 on Tuesday after the...
Scotty McCreery Presented With Randy Owen Angels Among Us Award
Scotty McCreery has another award to add to the shelf, but this one is not music-related. The "Damn Strait" singer has received the Randy Owen Angels Among Us award from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for his commitment to furthering their mission. Alabama's own Randy Owen was on hand to...
Luke Bryan’s Mom, LeClaire Bryan, Is 75 Years Young: ‘Happy Birthday, Mama’
As a frequent presence in his social media posts and a major participant in family prank wars, Luke Bryan's mom, LeClaire Bryan, is a superstar in her own right — she even made a cameo in his "One Margarita" music video in 2020. So it's only fitting that Bryan...
‘The Voice’ Reveals New Coaches for Season 23
The Voice is rolling out some sweeping changes for its upcoming Season 23. The iconic reality singing competition has announced the coaches for the forthcoming season, and there are two entirely new faces coming to the famous chairs when the show returns in 2023. Blake Shelton is returning for his...
Blake Shelton Is Retiring From ‘The Voice’ After Season 23
It's the end of an era for Blake Shelton and The Voice. After 22 seasons with the show, the winningest coach in the reality competition's history is stepping away from his swiveling red chair. "I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me...
Thomas Rhett’s 10-Year Anniversary Post for Wife Lauren Will Make You Weep [Watch]
Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, are celebrating 10 years of marriage on Wednesday (Oct. 12). The country singer took to social media to mark a decade of wedded bliss and celebrate his bride on a special date. The video he shared is a compilation of clips featuring Lauren....
Is Megan Moroney’s ‘Tennessee Orange’ About Morgan Wallen?
Is Megan Moroney's "Tennessee Orange" about Morgan Wallen?. The internet has been going wild with theories about TikTok star and country musician Megan Moroney's new single. After some internet sleuthing, many fans believe Moroney's viral song, which was released Sept. 2, was inspired by the "Chasing You" singer. Now, some are wondering: Are Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen in a relationship?
