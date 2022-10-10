Read full article on original website
Jan. 6 Committee Tells Judge That Deposing Wisconsin GOP Leader Would Show Trump’s ‘Continuing’ Threat to the ‘Peaceful Transfer of Power’
Shortly before the resumption of its public hearings, the Jan. 6th Committee told a federal judge that deposing Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R) would reveal more about Donald Trump’s “continuing efforts to undermine the 2020 Presidential election results and the peaceful transfer of power.”. This past September,...
thecentersquare.com
Gov. Evers pledges not to sign abortion exemptions for rape, incest
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s governor wants abortion 100% legal or nothing at all. Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday told the crowd at the Rotary Club of Milwaukee that he would not sign a new law allowing for abortions in Wisconsin in cases of rape or incest. “I...
Appeals Court puts on hold ruling sought by conservative groups barring 'ballot spoiling'
MADISON – A Wisconsin appeals court on Monday put on hold a lower court’s ruling from last week prohibiting voters from canceling their original absentee ballot and casting a new one, blocking at least temporarily the order sought by a conservative group founded by prominent Republicans. The appeals...
Five takeaways from second Wisconsin U.S. Senate debate between Ron Johnson, Mandela Barnes
Three weeks to go to the election. One candidate surging in the polls. And one last debate. It was all to play for Thursday night as Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson met Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in their second debate at Marquette University's Varsity Theatre. With so much...
Editorial: Election deceiver, science fabulist, billionaire benefactor. After 12 years, it's time to term-limit Sen. Ron Johnson
He’s an election falsifier who recklessly promoted lies about the 2020 presidential race long after it was clear Donald Trump lost. He’s a science fabulist who suggested, without evidence, that the COVID-19 vaccines could make the pandemic worse and who repeatedly touted unproven remedies for the disease — from Ivermectin to mouthwash.
thecentersquare.com
Evers’ ousted parole chief hired at Madison’s new independent police monitor
(The Center Square) – The man who was pushed out as Wisconsin’s parole chief for pardoning hardened criminals has a new job keeping an eye on police officers in Madison. Madison’s Police Civilian Oversight Board on Monday selected John Tate II to be the city’s first ever independent police monitor.
Washington Examiner
Wisconsin governor slammed for Kenosha riot response in campaign ad
Tim Michels, the Republican nominee for governor of Wisconsin, ripped incumbent Gov. Tony Evers over his handling of the 2020 Kenosha riots in an advertisement airing across the state. The seven-figure ad buy features officers saying that Evers "put politics over [their] lives" when riots broke out over the shooting...
Trump reportedly wants to testify before January 6 committee – live
Ex-president privately tells aides he wants to speak before the House committee live, reports say, after subpoena issued
Dairy farmers demand year-round visa for immigrant workers
At World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin, on Thursday, a coalition of dairy farmers and advocacy groups, including the American Business Immigration Coalition, held a press conference to demand the passage of a Senate bill that would legalize the nation’s immigrant agricultural workforce in year-round jobs. By some estimates,...
Down in polls, Mandela Barnes looks for big-name reinforcement in Wisconsin
The Democratic Senate nominee is reaching out to former President Barack Obama. VP Kamala Harris and Sen. Bernie Sanders are said to be eying trips to the state too. Trailing and eager for a campaign jolt, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the Democratic U.S. Senate nominee in Wisconsin, is calling the cavalry for reinforcement.
NBC News
Two Wisconsin governors: With political division, 'it's almost two states'
Former Wisconsin Governors Tommy Thompson (R) and Jim Doyle (D) talk about polarization in their state and what it means for national politics.Oct. 13, 2022.
