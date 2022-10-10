ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Law & Crime

Jan. 6 Committee Tells Judge That Deposing Wisconsin GOP Leader Would Show Trump’s ‘Continuing’ Threat to the ‘Peaceful Transfer of Power’

Shortly before the resumption of its public hearings, the Jan. 6th Committee told a federal judge that deposing Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R) would reveal more about Donald Trump’s “continuing efforts to undermine the 2020 Presidential election results and the peaceful transfer of power.”. This past September,...
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Editorial: Election deceiver, science fabulist, billionaire benefactor. After 12 years, it's time to term-limit Sen. Ron Johnson

He’s an election falsifier who recklessly promoted lies about the 2020 presidential race long after it was clear Donald Trump lost. He’s a science fabulist who suggested, without evidence, that the COVID-19 vaccines could make the pandemic worse and who repeatedly touted unproven remedies for the disease — from Ivermectin to mouthwash.
Washington Examiner

Wisconsin governor slammed for Kenosha riot response in campaign ad

Tim Michels, the Republican nominee for governor of Wisconsin, ripped incumbent Gov. Tony Evers over his handling of the 2020 Kenosha riots in an advertisement airing across the state. The seven-figure ad buy features officers saying that Evers "put politics over [their] lives" when riots broke out over the shooting...
WausauPilot

Dairy farmers demand year-round visa for immigrant workers

At World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin, on Thursday, a coalition of dairy farmers and advocacy groups, including the American Business Immigration Coalition, held a press conference to demand the passage of a Senate bill that would legalize the nation’s immigrant agricultural workforce in year-round jobs. By some estimates,...
