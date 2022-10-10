ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Woman wanted for stealing more than $1,400 in merchandise from Mississippi lingerie, clothing store

 3 days ago
A Mississippi woman is wanted in a felony shoplifting investigation after she reportedly stole more than $1,400 worth of merchandise from a lingerie and clothing store.

Hattiesburg Police report that they have an active arrest warrant for Brianna Brown, 28.

Brown is wanted in connection to an incident that occurred in August 2022, at a local Victoria’s Secret.

Brown is accused of stealing more than $1,400 worth of merchandise.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

