1. When can I apply to sit for the next Firefighter/EMT exam?. You will be able to apply from Saturday, September 24, 2022, through Monday, October 17, 2022. If your application is successfully completed, received, and you meet the minimum qualifications you will be included in the random lottery at the end of the application period. The random lottery will be run in order to select 4,500candidates who will be invited to sit for the written exam. After the random lottery is run, hiring preferences will be applied. A designated percentage of each hiring preference will be included in the group who will be invited to test. Please read the section below pertaining specific information about the preferences. The date and time of the written exam will be announced via the Official Invitation Letter. It is anticipated to take place December 14-17, 2022. If youare selected to sit for the exam, you will be provided approximately three weeks’ notice to allow time to study for the exam. Per the Collective Bargaining Agreement-Paramedic Crossover clause, in addition to the 4,500 candidates fromthe lottery, all current CFD Paramedics who successfully apply will be invited to sit for the exam and will not be counted in the 4,500 candidates.

JOBS ・ 1 DAY AGO