Steppenwolf Theatre Company opens the world premiere adaptation of ‘1919’
Now Through October 29, 2022, in Steppenwolf’s new in-the-round Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell. Steppenwolf Theatre Company, the nation’s premier ensemble theater company, is pleased to present the Steppenwolf for Young Adults’ (SYA) world premiere of 1919, adapted by J. Nicole Brooks from Eve L. Ewing’s collection of luminous and searing poems about the killing of Black teenager Eugene Williams in 1919 off the segregated Chicago lakeshore – and how this tragedy reverberates today. “1919” will play through October 29, 2022 – the second-ever production in Steppenwolf’s stunning new in-the-round Ensemble Theater,1646 N. Halsted St., in honor of Helen Zell – the centerpiece of its recently unveiled Liz and Eric Lefkofsky Arts and Education Center.
Bernie Mac Foundation celebrates his 65th birthday
The Bernie Mac Foundation is having an event on Wednesday, October 26th. Come celebrate with The Bernie Mac Foundation on the 65th birthday of our late Founder and Emeritus, Bernard “Bernie Mac” McCullough. In addition to celebrating Bernie’s life, we will raise money for The Bernie Mac Sarcoidosis Translational Advanced Research (STAR) Center at UI Health to help provide comprehensive care for sarcoidosis patients.
Chicago Philharmonic kicks off its 33rd Symphonic Season with a concert celebrating orchestral repertoire influenced by folk music
Centering on William Grant Still’s iconic “Afro-American Symphony,” the program also includes music by Chicago’s own Florence Price, Arturo Márquez, Heitor Villa-Lobos and a Chicago premiereby Chicago Philharmonic Composer in Residence Jonathan Bingham. The Chicago Philharmonic Society proudly opens its 33rd Season with William Grant...
The Chicago Freedom School’s Moments of Justice Gala raises $25,000
Ornate chandeliers hung from the Carter Chicago ceiling and shined brilliant warm light over Chicago Freedom School (CFS) educators, organizers, and staff. They were the first guests at Thursday’s (September 29) Moments of Justice Fundraising Gala, which was organized in part to honor CFS founder Mia Henry with the Legacy of Justice award. As the sun fell, past CFS fellows, sponsors, and welcomed guests, gathered in the open-walled venue and savored a night recognizing radical education, civic engagement and brilliance.
Chicago’s Third World Press holds Open House for 55th Anniversary
When Third World Press opened its doors in 1967, Chicago was the Black publishing capital of the world. Founder Haki Madhubuti was following in the footsteps of Ferdinand Barnett, founder of The Chicago Conservator in 1878; Robert Abbott, founder of the Chicago Defender in 1905; Claude Barnett, founder of the Associated Negro Press in 1919; and John H. Johnson, founder of the Johnson Publishing Company in 1942 to name a few.
J’s Breakfast Club marks 7-year Anniversary with Toast and Cake celebration
Statistics show that most restaurants typically close their doors after an average of 3 years. Not J’s Breakfast Club in Gary at 3669 Broadway! In fact, restaurant owner Joslyn Kelly recently marked 7 years of operating one of the most popular eating spots in the region with a “Toast and Cake” Celebration.
‘Sidney,’ a documentary of the splendid, measured life of the late Sidney Poitier, globally on Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has recently premiered the documentary “Sidney,” and it is a must watch for those who are interested in the life story of this iconic Black actor who opened doors for many, while refusing to play subservient roles in Hollywood. Earlier this year, I wrote an extensive profile of the Bahamian-born actor after his death.
Charlie Wilson to Headline Chicago Urban League’s 61st Annual Golden Fellowship Dinner
The Chicago Urban League’s 61st annual Golden Fellowship Dinner (GFD) will be held on Saturday, November 5, at the Sheraton Grand Chicago, 301 E. North Water St. This week, via an exciting social media video, Chicago Urban League President and CEO Karen Freeman-Wilson announced award-winning R&B singer, songwriter and musician Charlie Wilson (also known as “Uncle Charlie”) as the headline performer.
Entry level firefighter/EMT frequently asked questions (FAQS)
1. When can I apply to sit for the next Firefighter/EMT exam?. You will be able to apply from Saturday, September 24, 2022, through Monday, October 17, 2022. If your application is successfully completed, received, and you meet the minimum qualifications you will be included in the random lottery at the end of the application period. The random lottery will be run in order to select 4,500candidates who will be invited to sit for the written exam. After the random lottery is run, hiring preferences will be applied. A designated percentage of each hiring preference will be included in the group who will be invited to test. Please read the section below pertaining specific information about the preferences. The date and time of the written exam will be announced via the Official Invitation Letter. It is anticipated to take place December 14-17, 2022. If youare selected to sit for the exam, you will be provided approximately three weeks’ notice to allow time to study for the exam. Per the Collective Bargaining Agreement-Paramedic Crossover clause, in addition to the 4,500 candidates fromthe lottery, all current CFD Paramedics who successfully apply will be invited to sit for the exam and will not be counted in the 4,500 candidates.
West Side Leadership Academy hosts Rejuvenated Homecoming Festivities
Last week, West Side Leadership Academy students, staff, alumni and supporters marked homecoming with a host of events, including themed days for attire, a pep rally, parade and an alumni tailgate gathering. The Cougars defeated the East Chicago Central Cardinals in a landslide victory of 52-0, marking the fifth win...
Vote to suspend Glenwood Cougars smacks of racism, says Bishop Tavis Grant
With 200 Glenwood Cougars football and cheerleaders’ athletic careers on the line, Bishop Tavis Grant, interim national executive director for the Rainbow PUSH Coalition said Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. is willing to meet with the league’s board and resolve this standoff that’s affecting 200 players and cheerleaders.
The City of Chicago and Race Organizers Prepare for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon
Street closures and parking restrictions impact 29 neighborhoods. City of Chicago officials and Bank of America Chicago Marathon organizers are reminding the public about the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday, October 9, with 40,000 runners from all 50 states and more than 100 countries are expected to travel through 29 neighborhoods for the 26.2-mile race, requiring street closures and parking restrictions throughout the Marathon course. Plans are in place for a safe and successful Chicago Marathon weekend, which includes the Abbott Chicago 5K on Saturday, October 8 and residents, spectators, participants, and motorists are urged to be mindful of the traffic impacts as well as safety measures in place for these events.
Mayor continues Listen and Talk Tour with updated schedule
Gary residents will again have the opportunity to share their concerns with Mayor Jerome Prince during the upcoming “Listen and Talk Tours.”. Accompanied by all of the city of Gary’s department heads, Mayor Prince will update residents on important developments throughout the city and field questions directly from residents during the tour.
Back at the Chicago Marathon after pandemic pause
JEHOVAH’S WITNESSES SHARE IN THEIR PUBLIC MINISTRY AT THE MARATHON FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THREE YEARS. As elite athletes race past iconic skyscrapers and well-known landmarks during the Chicago Marathon next Sunday, October 9, they’ll also run past another familiar sight: Jehovah’s Witnesses standing next to mobile carts featuring colorful literature in a variety of languages.
the Chatter Box – Ima always gonna tell it
EDITOR’S NOTE: This column is published as political satire, street gossip and humor, and therefore should not be considered as fact. None of the items herein are collected by the news gathering staff of the Crusader Newspaper Group. Items forwarded to The Chatterbox are kept confidential unless otherwise re-quested by the author, in writing. For submissions please forward to: [email protected] Original photography and artwork are permitted. Thank you for reading!
Girls Like Me Project, Inc. activates ultimate girl-empowerment experience on the 11th Annual Chicago Day of the Girl at Historic South Shore Cultural Center
City of Chicago Officially Declares Chicago Day of the Girl as GLMPI Creates and Cultivates Safe Space for Over 100 Girls. Girls Like Me Project, Inc. announces the 11th Annual Chicago Day of the Girl. The annual flagship event brings together over 100 girls annually to celebrate sisterhood on the International Day of the Girl at the historic South Shore Cultural Center on October 11th from 10 AM until 3 PM. The theme for the free event is “I Belong.”
Early voting in downtown Chicago now open for the November 8th General Election
Is now open at the Chicago Board of Elections Supersite (191 N. Clark) and the Chicago Board of Elections Office (69 W. Washington, 6th Floor). From October 7 through October 30, these two sites will be open Weekdays from 9:00am to 6:00pm; Saturdays from 9:00am to 5:00pm; and Sundays from 10:00am to 4:00pm. From October 31 through November 7, these two sites will be open Weekdays from 9:00am to 7:00pm; Saturdays from 9:00am to 5:00pm; and Sundays from 10:00am to 4:00pm. On Election Day (Nov. 8), the Chicago Board of Elections Supersite (191 N. Clark) will be open from 6:00am to 7:00pm. The Board Office will not be open for voting on Election Day.
Melton joins Atlanta Mayor, Amazon for D.C. Panel
On Friday, September 30, Senate Assistant Democratic Leader Eddie Melton (D-Gary) joined Mayor of Atlanta, Andre Dickens, and Amazon in Washington, D.C. for a panel during the Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference. The CBC ALC is an opportunity for policy-makers, leaders and stakeholders to have meaningful discussions about supporting policies that foster equality, inclusion and progress. The panel, Leveraging Private-Public Partnerships for Public Change, shed light on existing policy issues and explored opportunities for private and public sectors to partner on shared missions and generate positive social change.
Have a Fang-tastically Fun Halloween at Brookfield Zoo’s Boo! at the Zoo
Gather your ghoulfriends, little ghosts, and goblins for a howling good time at Brookfield Zoo’s annual Boo! at the Zoo, a family-fun Halloween celebration. On Saturdays and Sundays from October 8-23, zoogoers of all ages can enjoy creatures, memorable photo opportunities, sweet treats, and fall fun. At Howl-O-Scenes, sponsored...
Sneak Peek: Opening Night, Centerpiece, and Special Presentations at the 58th Chicago International Film Festival
The Chicago International Film Festival recently offered a preview of select highlights to be featured in this year’s 58th edition of North America’s longest-running competitive international film festival, running October 12 – 23, 2022. Films will be screened across the city at venues including AMC River East 21, the Music Box Theatre, the Gene Siskel Film Center, the Chicago History Museum, and pop-up screenings in Chicago’s Austin and Englewood neighborhoods, as well as offered virtually via the Festival’s streaming platform.
