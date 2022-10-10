Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
What happened to Princess in ‘The Walking Dead’?
The final batch of The Walking Dead episodes kicked off early last week with part three of season eleven now underway. It got off to a somewhat slow start with not all that much happening in the way of plot development. One fan favorite character has been notably absent for a few episodes, that being Juanita ‘Princess’ Sanchez, played by Paola Lázaro, last seen two episodes ago in ‘Trust’.
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead just revealed how the final episode will end
The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. The Walking Dead's final run begins with one last mystery, perhaps the biggest this show has ever had to contend with: how will TV's most successful horror franchise finally come to an end? (Sorry to American Horror Story.) While we haven't quite shuffled...
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Stars Send Off Show With Goodbye Video: "A Heartfelt Thank You"
"I have to remember this is not a goodbye. It is a heartfelt thank you," an emotional Melissa McBride says in a cast farewell video ahead of the final episodes of The Walking Dead. The AMC zombie drama returns with its eight last-ever episodes Sunday, October 2, concluding with the series finale on November 20. AMC Networks has released The Walking Dead: Meet the Generation Dead documentary, featuring recorded goodbyes — or see-you-laters — from cast members Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, Khary Payton, Paola Lazaro, Michael James Shaw, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Watch the video below.
'The Walking Dead' now has 6 spin-off shows. Here they all are.
AMC announced a few spinoffs to the main "The Walking Dead" series. Even if you stopped watching, you may be curious about what's to come.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead: Dead City Releases Premiere Date and First Look
AMC Networks has released the official first look at the Maggie and Negan Walking Dead spinoff starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, titled The Walking Dead: Dead City. Announced as Isle of the Dead in March, the new series premiering in 2023 on AMC sees Cohan and Morgan's enemies-turned-allies "traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror." As the adage goes: Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.
Popculture
'NCIS' Showrunner Offers Update on Michael Weatherly's Return for Season 20
Now that Bull has ended at CBS, many NCIS fans are wondering if actor Michael Weatherly could return for the show's upcoming 20th season. Well, we now have our answer, kind of, as TV Line spoke with NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder and posed that exact question. "Wouldn't that be great?" Binder replied, then going on to express uncertainty over the possibility.
digitalspy.com
Supernatural spin-off The Winchesters adds Smallville star Tom Welling to cast
Supernatural spin-off The Winchesters is premiering tomorrow (October 11), but it's not too late in the day for more casting news. In this case, it's Smallville's Tom Welling. As reported by Deadline, the former Superman actor has been cast in a recurring role as Samuel Campbell, who was played by Mitch Pileggi in the original series.
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 8: 5 Things You May Have Missed From a New Villain to Rhaenyra and Daemon’s Kids
House of the Dragon Episode 8 “The Lord of the Tides” marks a huge turning point in the Game of Thrones saga. For weeks, HBO‘s House of the Dragon has been zipping through the decades, showing us how former childhood besties Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) found themselves on opposite sides of one of Westerosi history’s most bloody civil wars. Last night we saw our last major time jump and the end of a peaceful era. With Viserys (Paddy Considine) dead, his squabbling heirs are now free to destroy each other in real time. And it’s...
When 'The Walking Dead' star Michael James Shaw saw his name in the script, he thought it was a mistake. It turns out they named his character after him.
Michael James Shaw told Insider that when he saw his name in "TWD" script, he initially thought it was a typo. They named Mercer in his likeness.
NME
‘The Walking Dead’s’ Maggie and Negan spin-off sets release date
The Walking Dead’s Maggie and Negan spin-off series has unveiled its release date. The show, called Dead City, is currently under production in New Jersey. Now, show makers have revealed that it will have a release date of April 2023 (via Digital Spy). Dead City is one of several...
ComicBook
Rick Grimes' Gun Returns on The Walking Dead
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "A New Deal" episode of The Walking Dead. Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) is a gunslinger without a gun. After firing it a final time to save his family and friends from a walker horde in Season 9, Rick's Colt Python .357 Magnum revolver was left behind when he was shuttled away aboard a CRM helicopter. Six years after Rick vanished, his partner Michonne (Danai Gurira) handed the weapon down to their daughter, Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming). But like the peace-seeking cowboys in westerns of old, the 11-year-old gunfighter has holstered her father's gun upon settling back into civilization: the Commonwealth of Ohio.
digitalspy.com
Outlander recasting major character with Waterloo Road star in season 7
Outlander season 7 spoilers follow. Outlander has confirmed that a character is returning for the first time since season 3, but with a new face. Jenny Murray was played by actress Laura Donnelly in the show's first three seasons, but in the upcoming season she will be played by Kristin Atherton, who played Vix Spark in Waterloo Road in 2014, and has had roles in Doctors and Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators.
‘The Walking Dead’: AMC Releases The Opening Minutes Of Episode 1118 & Preview Photos Of Episode 1119 – New York Comic Con
The Walking Dead is airing its final episodes on AMC and the show made a final appearance at New York Comic Con. The network unveiled the Dead City spinoff and also dropped the opening minutes of Episode 1118, which you can preview in the video above. Additionally, the cable network shared preview photos of Episode 1119, which you can see at the end of this article. Guests at the NYCC included Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead Universe Scott M. Gimple and cast members Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Ridloff, Eleanor Matsuura, Paola Lazaro and Michael James...
'The Walking Dead' star is glad the show didn't give him Rick's comic death. He teases that he dies 'a very different way.'
Ross Marquand tells Insider he's glad that he didn't get Rick's comic death by Sebastian on the show. He teased that he dies another way on "TWD."
ComicBook
Sons of Anarchy Star Teases Potential Return to Franchise
Sons of Anarchy came to a bloody, heartbreaking end back in 2014. Fans watched as the show's lead character, Jax Teller, opted to end his own life in an effort to save both his family and the club. In the years since, the man who played Jax has gone on to be a much bigger star. Charlie Hunnam has starred in studio blockbusters and indie darlings since hanging up his helmet at the end of Sons of Anarchy, but a return to the franchise could be in the cards, as improbable as that seems.
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 8: The Milk of the Poppy Is More Important Than It Seems
Here's why King Viserys taking milk of the poppy in 'House of the Dragon' Episode 8 is so important.
murphysmultiverse.com
Paddy Considine Reveals What Killed King Viserys
With the conclusion of the eighth episode of House of the Dragon came the conclusion of a season-long journey toward death for one of the series’ main characters. After a long and gradual decline in health over the first season, King Viserys I Targaryen died in his sleep in the final moments of Sunday’s latest episode. In an interview, actor Paddy Considine gave some insight into the cause of the suffering and death for the now-deceased King of Westeros.
ComicBook
Rick Grimes' Last Episode of The Walking Dead Inspired the Series Finale
"It feels like it's ending." So said Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) on his final episode of The Walking Dead, titled "What Comes After." What would come after is 57 episodes without Rick and the end of The Walking Dead, which will conclude with the November 20th series finale. As AMC looks to the future of the TWD Universe — three new Walking Dead spinoff shows starring Rick, Michonne (Danai Gurira), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and Daryl (Norman Reedus) are slated to premiere next year — creatives looked back at Rick's sendoff to once again answer the question: What comes after?
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Reveals Surprising New Children With Claims to the Iron Throne
Throughout the first season of HBO's House of the Dragon, the drama surrounding the Iron Throne has revolved around Rhaenyra and Alicent. Viserys named Rhaenyra his successor, but that was before he married Alicent and the two had a son, Aegon. Alicent, along with many in the Realm, believe Aegon should sit upon the Iron Throne when Viserys dies, while Rhaenyra is the King's chosen heir. In the eighth episode of House of the Dragon, "The Lord of the Tides," a couple of new characters were introduced that complicate the issue of succession just a little bit.
dexerto.com
House of the Dragon Episode 8’s most emotional moment was improvised
One of the best scenes in House of the Dragon Episode 8 was the result of an “accident” during filming, and the actors improvised. It feels like we’ve had a reason to say this every week, but Episode 8 really does feel like a major turning point for House of the Dragon. A head rolled, a royal inheritance was settled, and – for a brief moment – the fate of the Iron Throne seemed to be decided.
