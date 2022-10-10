When it's time to get in the Christmas spirit, nothing says "The holidays are here!" like a live evergreen in the heart of your home. While the real versus fake Christmas tree debate is likely to continue for generations to come, no one can deny that there's something extra special about chopping down your own showstopper, then enjoying the lovely smell of pine all season long. Just be sure to give your pick plenty of water to keep it thriving!

