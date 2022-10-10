Read full article on original website
NCDOT Crews Prepare for Wintry Weather
BOONE, N.C. — It may still be fall across the Carolinas, but the North Carolina Department of Transportation is already getting ready for wintry weather. The NCDOT held its annual snow prep day at the Watauga County Maintenance Yard in Boone on Wednesday. Crews checked equipment, loaded trucks, prepared...
In North Carolina, here's when you must ID yourself to police
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina has no "stop and identify" statute. It means officers cannot ask you to identify yourself except under certain circumstances. "They have to have some sort of ... what they call ... reasonable articulable suspicion in order to stop you,” said attorney Meredith Cairo. “That some sort of crime [is] occurring.
Police Departments Across North Carolina Are Now Handling Mental Health Calls Differently
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When someone calls 911 for an emergency, police departments are now tasked with figuring out how to respond if the call is centered around a mental health crisis. Police departments across North Carolina are increasing a focus on mental health awareness by changing the way they respond to mental health calls.
NC State Fair vendors, booth operators hope attendance uptick can offset rising costs
The 154th North Carolina State Fair kicked off at noon Thursday, as organizers felt confident in an uptick in turnout following a decline in 2021.
N.C. Treasurer puts the brakes on hiring of new Spring Lake town manager
N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell will not approve payment for Spring Lake's newly hired town manager Justine Jones. Based on her previous experiences with Kenly and Richland County, S.C., Folwell doesn't believe she is the right fit for the town. Spring Lake has faced two audits in 10 years that...
Public meeting this Thursday on proposed widening to improve U.S. 421/ U.S. 321 from U.S. 321 to N.C. 105 Bypass
The N.C. Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting Thursday, Oct. 13, in Watauga County to receive comments for a proposed widening project to improve U.S. 321/U.S. 421 west of Boone. The purpose of this project is to improve traffic flow, mobility and safety for all users. The public...
‘The North Carolina coast is the Napa Valley of oysters’: Oyster expert talks about importance of the shellfish in our environment
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) Like a fine Napa Valley wine, oysters take time to grow, nurture, and harvest. “I have heard that the North Carolina coast is the Napa Valley of oysters. We have some of the most delicious juicy oysters around,” said Bonnie Mitchell, Coastal Education Coordinator with the North Carolina Coastal Federation.
Yes, the heaviest pumpkin at the NC State Fair was grown in West Virginia. Here’s why.
It’s the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth, Charlie Brown.
Life-saving tool aims to protect North Carolina road crews
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina is seeing a rise in work zone crashes. The number of crashes in work zones increased 5% between 2020 and 2021, according to NCDOT data. I-77 Mobility Partners and NCDOT use truck-mounted attenuators, a metal frame that acts like a cushion meant to absorb the impact of a high-speed crash.
New program hopes to revamp school lunches across North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — School lunches often get a bad rap but a new partnership in North Carolina is hoping to change that perception. The new program will benefit local farmers statewide and give kids healthier options at school. Let's connect the dots. A new grant will allow the North...
‘Disappointing’ percentage in North Carolinia have received newest COVID booster
Just 5% of eligible adults have been vaccinated with the newest COVID-19 booster. “We’ll see more cases, simple as that,” a doctor said.
Love Your Block initiative in Greensboro takes hundreds of pounds of trash off the streets
GREENSBORO, N.C. — More than 100 residents and community volunteers met at Douglass Park on Saturday morning to pick up the bulk trash in Ole Asheboro that has become a chief concern for neighbors. What You Need To Know. A neighborhood in Greensboro has been working with the city...
Highway 52 crash causes delays for Wednesday morning drive
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash on Highway 52 North has caused delays for the Wednesday morning drive. It happened around 7:20 a.m. near the Clemmonsville Road exit in the northbound lanes. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says this crash may not clear until 8:30 a.m. Authoritiess have not...
North Carolina contractors barred from doing business after scamming residents for hurricane work
(The Center Square) — Two contractors have been banned from doing business in North Carolina after Attorney General Josh Stein won judgements against them for scamming vulnerable residents. Stein won a default judgements against Dennis Daugherty, Jr., his Illinois-based business Green Lantern Services LLC, and his North Carolina-based company...
Why drivers are more likely to hit deer this fall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s the peak season for car crashes involving deer in North Carolina as the number of these types of crashes typically doubles in October, November, and December. In 2021, there were nearly 21,000 animal-related crashes in the state, according to the North Carolina Department of...
Woolly Worm Festival returns to North Carolina!
BANNER ELK, N.C. — North Carolina’s famed Woolly Worm Festival is making a return this weekend!. At least 20,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which is one of the High Country’s largest festivals. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII...
Coronavirus updates for Oct. 13: Here’s what to know in North Carolina this week
About 67% of people in the state have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Lawsuit looming for North Carolina father of two killed in ‘bridge to nowhere’ Jeep crash
Philip Paxson died when he drove his Jeep off a bridge that collapsed about a decade ago.
Songbird rescued from pipe thanks to North Carolina volunteer, family who ‘refused to give up’
A songbird is free, and the North Carolina-based Carolina Waterfowl Rescue is singing the praises of the family and rescuer who made it happen.
The Best Christmas Tree Farms To Visit In North Carolina
When it's time to get in the Christmas spirit, nothing says "The holidays are here!" like a live evergreen in the heart of your home. While the real versus fake Christmas tree debate is likely to continue for generations to come, no one can deny that there's something extra special about chopping down your own showstopper, then enjoying the lovely smell of pine all season long. Just be sure to give your pick plenty of water to keep it thriving!
