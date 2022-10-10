ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surry County, NC

NCDOT Crews Prepare for Wintry Weather

BOONE, N.C. — It may still be fall across the Carolinas, but the North Carolina Department of Transportation is already getting ready for wintry weather. The NCDOT held its annual snow prep day at the Watauga County Maintenance Yard in Boone on Wednesday. Crews checked equipment, loaded trucks, prepared...
In North Carolina, here's when you must ID yourself to police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina has no "stop and identify" statute. It means officers cannot ask you to identify yourself except under certain circumstances. "They have to have some sort of ... what they call ... reasonable articulable suspicion in order to stop you,” said attorney Meredith Cairo. “That some sort of crime [is] occurring.
‘The North Carolina coast is the Napa Valley of oysters’: Oyster expert talks about importance of the shellfish in our environment

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) Like a fine Napa Valley wine, oysters take time to grow, nurture, and harvest. “I have heard that the North Carolina coast is the Napa Valley of oysters. We have some of the most delicious juicy oysters around,” said Bonnie Mitchell, Coastal Education Coordinator with the North Carolina Coastal Federation.
Life-saving tool aims to protect North Carolina road crews

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina is seeing a rise in work zone crashes. The number of crashes in work zones increased 5% between 2020 and 2021, according to NCDOT data. I-77 Mobility Partners and NCDOT use truck-mounted attenuators, a metal frame that acts like a cushion meant to absorb the impact of a high-speed crash.
Highway 52 crash causes delays for Wednesday morning drive

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash on Highway 52 North has caused delays for the Wednesday morning drive. It happened around 7:20 a.m. near the Clemmonsville Road exit in the northbound lanes. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says this crash may not clear until 8:30 a.m. Authoritiess have not...
Why drivers are more likely to hit deer this fall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s the peak season for car crashes involving deer in North Carolina as the number of these types of crashes typically doubles in October, November, and December. In 2021, there were nearly 21,000 animal-related crashes in the state, according to the North Carolina Department of...
Woolly Worm Festival returns to North Carolina!

BANNER ELK, N.C. — North Carolina’s famed Woolly Worm Festival is making a return this weekend!. At least 20,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which is one of the High Country’s largest festivals. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII...
The Best Christmas Tree Farms To Visit In North Carolina

When it's time to get in the Christmas spirit, nothing says "The holidays are here!" like a live evergreen in the heart of your home. While the real versus fake Christmas tree debate is likely to continue for generations to come, no one can deny that there's something extra special about chopping down your own showstopper, then enjoying the lovely smell of pine all season long. Just be sure to give your pick plenty of water to keep it thriving!
