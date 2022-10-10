ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Executive MBA student unpacks his global perspective as a Latino in business

Michigan State University and the Broad College of Business are home to students who come from all around the world and bring their unique backgrounds along with them — but they don’t all make the trip with the same frequency. Passionate about being a Spartan, Frank Cano Aristondo travels from Peru to East Lansing every month to be part of the Executive MBA program.
Summer 2022 semester graduates to receive the Board of Trustees Awards

Each semester the Michigan State University Board of Trustees recognizes graduating seniors who earned the highest scholastic average, a 4.0 cumulative GPA. For the summer 2022 semester, 18 students received the Board of Trustees Award. In addition to the award, students will receive $1,000 from the university for their accomplishments and be recognized in the next Board of Trustees meeting.
Celebrating Homecoming history

This year’s Homecoming theme is “Spartans Bring the Magic,” celebrating Spartans around the world creating real-life magic by making the world a better place. In honor of this theme, we’re showing off our time-travel skills and looking back on the history of Homecoming at MSU. All...
Bosserd elected Michigan 4-H Foundation president

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Thomas L. Bosserd, of Plymouth, was elected to a two-year term as vice president of the Michigan 4-H Foundation board of trustees at its fall board meeting Oct. 2. The Michigan 4-H Foundation is a not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) organization that supports the mission and vision...
Humphrey re-elected Michigan 4-H Foundation treasurer

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Melissa Humphrey, of Fowler, was re-elected to a third two-year term as treasurer of the Michigan 4-H Foundation board of trustees at its fall board meeting Oct. 7. The Michigan 4-H Foundation is a not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) organization that supports the mission and vision of...
Chapin re-elected Michigan 4-H Foundation secretary

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Julie Chapin, Ph.D., of Portland, was re-elected to a two-year term as secretary of the Michigan 4-H Foundation board of trustees at its fall board meeting Oct. 7. The Michigan 4-H Foundation is a not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) organization that supports the mission and vision of...
Kanye West supporter stirs progressives’ protest at MSU

Two political groups faced off Oct. 13 at Michigan State’s Business College Complex on Shaw. The catalyst was an appearance by conservative political activist Candace Owens. MSU’s chapter of Turning Point USA booked Owens in early September and opposition began bubbling. It reached the boiling point when Owens recently supported antisemitc remarks by rapper Kanye “Ye” West.
South Lansing Public Library Moves Toward a “New Normal”

A visit to the library is usually something that people take for granted because they never had to worry about having it taken away. However, after COVID-19 hit, visits to the library had to be modified for the safety of others. Two years later, South Lansing Library is returning to normal.
