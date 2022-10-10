Read full article on original website
Ecuador's government, indigenous groups reach agreements following talks
QUITO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Ecuador's government and indigenous community leaders reached a deal on Friday, ending months-long talks that lead to dozens of agreements for implementing economic and environmental concessions, which President Guillermo Lasso made to end deadly protests in June.
Pakistani finance minister sees gradual recovery from floods
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Pakistan’s new finance minister estimated that it could take “close to three years’’ for the south Asian country to recover from devastating floods that killed more than 1,700 people and displaced another 7.9 million. Ishaq Dar, who last month took...
