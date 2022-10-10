ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

country1037fm.com

Drive Through South Carolina’s Only Haunted Car Wash

Who doesn’t love being a tiny bit scared this time of the year. Of course, I don’t get scared. I’m a radio personality and I used to be a firefighter so nothing they can throw at me can be scarier than the things I have seen. Well, except maybe this.
GREENVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

Paso Fino exhibition a meaningful staple at the South Carolina State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The equine shows are a tradition at the South Carolina State Fair. Exhibitors come from near and far to showcase their horses. Until Thursday, there's a Paso Fino exhibition presented by the Puerto Rican Paso Fino Federation of America. It's an annual exhibit called "The Classic Celebration Show." It honors the memory of one of the federation's founding members Creighton Shull.
ANIMALS
wkml.com

South Carolina Has One of the Top 10 Corn Mazes in the Country

There aren’t many things more fun than corn mazes, and it turns out one of the best ones in the country is right down the road in South Carolina. According to USA Today’s 10 Best team, readers helped to pick out the best places to go get lost in the giant corn stalks.
AGRICULTURE
WTGS

Cunningham to speak Thursday on plan to legalize marijuana in SC

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham is expected to discuss his plan to legalize marijuana in South Carolina during a press conference Thursday. The plan include legalizing marijuana for medical and recreational use. The press conference begins at 11 a.m. It's being held at...
POLITICS
counton2.com

BCSO: One person stabbed after family fight

BERKELEY COUNTY. S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a Thursday afternoon stabbing that injured one person. According to BCSO, the incident happened on Sunbelt Drive in the Ladson area. BCSO said that two relatives were arguing over work when one of them pulled...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Kennardo G. James

Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"

Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
HEMINGWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Report: Woman arrested for transporting suitcases full of weed through South Carolina airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A California woman was arrested Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport after she allegedly transported two suitcases full of weed from California. According to the report, law enforcement received a tip that someone may be carrying “a large quantity of narcotics” on an American Airlines connecting flight from Charlotte, after an […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

5 crowned to represent Lowcountry at Miss SC, Miss SC Teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Palmetto State now has a new Miss Summerville, Miss Summerville Teen, Miss North Charleston, Miss North Charleston Teen, and Miss Lowcountry after the five were crowned over the weekend. Sixteen women and teens, ranging in age from 13 to 25 competed for the four titles.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

New North Charleston restaurant on way; owner of once-burned building wants rooftop bar

A restaurant and bar that pays homage to the year North Charleston was founded and the Lowcountry's aviation industry plans to open soon near Tanger Outlets. Jason and Teresa Harter of Ohio plan to launch Hangar 72 Sports Tavern at 4951 Centre Pointe Drive tentatively in November, according to Emily Benedict of the commercial real estate firm We Sell Restaurants.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WJCL

Tiny homes being built for 25 veterans in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Above video shows building progress. A $3 million dollar effort is underway to provide permanent shelter to homeless veterans. The first phase, a community of 25 tiny homes, is in its finishing stages in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It is all thanks to a group...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

The rich history of Berkeley County

Berkeley County, in the lower pine belt of the Coastal Plain, is the largest county of the state, with an area of 1,238 square miles (land 1,100; water 138), and 240,000+ inhabitants. The county is level, the maximum elevation being 150 feet. It embraces part of the original county named in honor of two of the original eight Lords Proprietors, John Berkeley, and William Berkeley.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

