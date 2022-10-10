Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Related
country1037fm.com
Drive Through South Carolina’s Only Haunted Car Wash
Who doesn’t love being a tiny bit scared this time of the year. Of course, I don’t get scared. I’m a radio personality and I used to be a firefighter so nothing they can throw at me can be scarier than the things I have seen. Well, except maybe this.
South Carolinians swarm roasted corn stand at State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — There's a lot to see at the South Carolina State Fair this week. But one food stand, in particular, is drawing big crowds - roasted corn. "I'm strictly a cobb girl. I don't do a cup. If you're going to do it, you've got to do it right," customer Madison Benton said.
live5news.com
‘I was awestruck’: Parents of North Charleston man lose home in Hurricane Ian
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston man drove down to southwest Florida to help with cleanup efforts after Hurricane Ian made his parent’s mobile home unlivable. “You could see it on television, but until you’re there seeing it in person, it’s… I was awestruck,” Edward Boggio said....
Paso Fino exhibition a meaningful staple at the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The equine shows are a tradition at the South Carolina State Fair. Exhibitors come from near and far to showcase their horses. Until Thursday, there's a Paso Fino exhibition presented by the Puerto Rican Paso Fino Federation of America. It's an annual exhibit called "The Classic Celebration Show." It honors the memory of one of the federation's founding members Creighton Shull.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indoor hemp growing operation coming to South Carolina
A newly constructed 50,000-square-foot building will soon be home to an indoor hemp-growing operation in South Carolina.
wkml.com
South Carolina Has One of the Top 10 Corn Mazes in the Country
There aren’t many things more fun than corn mazes, and it turns out one of the best ones in the country is right down the road in South Carolina. According to USA Today’s 10 Best team, readers helped to pick out the best places to go get lost in the giant corn stalks.
WLTX.com
Who is in charge of overseeing school district P-card use in South Carolina?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The recent indictment of a former Richland School District One employee has brought the subject of purchasing cards, or P-cards, back to the forefront. P-cards are used by government agencies to make it easier for employees to purchase needed items like supplies, equipment, and gas. Most...
McMaster signs executive order on rollout of electric vehicle infrastructure in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed an executive order Thursday to formalize efforts to coordinate the rollout of electric vehicle infrastructure in the state, according to a news release from the governor’s office. Part of the executive order is to create a working group that would develop a plan “strategic deployment […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTGS
Cunningham to speak Thursday on plan to legalize marijuana in SC
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham is expected to discuss his plan to legalize marijuana in South Carolina during a press conference Thursday. The plan include legalizing marijuana for medical and recreational use. The press conference begins at 11 a.m. It's being held at...
counton2.com
BCSO: One person stabbed after family fight
BERKELEY COUNTY. S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a Thursday afternoon stabbing that injured one person. According to BCSO, the incident happened on Sunbelt Drive in the Ladson area. BCSO said that two relatives were arguing over work when one of them pulled...
Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"
Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
WYFF4.com
Date set for Alex Murdaugh murder trial in Colleton County, South Carolina
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — A trial date has been set for Alex Murdaugh, who is charged with the murders of his wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul, on June 7, 2021, in Colleton County, South Carolina. The murder charges were filed in July of this year. Murdaugh, 54, has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Summerville neighborhood still dealing with flooding four years after study was approved
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents in one Summerville neighborhood say something needs to be done about ongoing flood problems near Eagle Creek. The creek which runs near the Summerwood subdivision has flooded over several times in recent years. News 2 first reported on the issue four years ago after a flood study was approved […]
Charleston City Paper
Thursday headlines: Great news for seniors: Social Security checks to rise
Recipients of Social Security are expected to get a big boost in their benefits in the coming months in an effort to help cover the higher cost of food, fuel and other goods and services. This cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, will be announced today and is expected to be the...
Report: Woman arrested for transporting suitcases full of weed through South Carolina airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A California woman was arrested Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport after she allegedly transported two suitcases full of weed from California. According to the report, law enforcement received a tip that someone may be carrying “a large quantity of narcotics” on an American Airlines connecting flight from Charlotte, after an […]
live5news.com
5 crowned to represent Lowcountry at Miss SC, Miss SC Teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Palmetto State now has a new Miss Summerville, Miss Summerville Teen, Miss North Charleston, Miss North Charleston Teen, and Miss Lowcountry after the five were crowned over the weekend. Sixteen women and teens, ranging in age from 13 to 25 competed for the four titles.
The Post and Courier
New North Charleston restaurant on way; owner of once-burned building wants rooftop bar
A restaurant and bar that pays homage to the year North Charleston was founded and the Lowcountry's aviation industry plans to open soon near Tanger Outlets. Jason and Teresa Harter of Ohio plan to launch Hangar 72 Sports Tavern at 4951 Centre Pointe Drive tentatively in November, according to Emily Benedict of the commercial real estate firm We Sell Restaurants.
WJCL
Tiny homes being built for 25 veterans in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Above video shows building progress. A $3 million dollar effort is underway to provide permanent shelter to homeless veterans. The first phase, a community of 25 tiny homes, is in its finishing stages in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It is all thanks to a group...
The Post and Courier
The rich history of Berkeley County
Berkeley County, in the lower pine belt of the Coastal Plain, is the largest county of the state, with an area of 1,238 square miles (land 1,100; water 138), and 240,000+ inhabitants. The county is level, the maximum elevation being 150 feet. It embraces part of the original county named in honor of two of the original eight Lords Proprietors, John Berkeley, and William Berkeley.
WYFF4.com
Conviction reversed for SC grandma accused of putting OxyContin in toddler’s sippy cup, killing him
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — The conviction of a South Carolina grandmother previously convicted of putting OxyContin in her 14-month-old grandson’s sippy cup, causing his death, has been reversed. In October 2014, deputies said they were called to a home on Swiss Entrance in Pickens about a child not...
Comments / 2