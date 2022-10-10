ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The Boot

Keith Urban Shows How to Beat a Swipe-Up Culture During Massive Nashville Concert

There weren't many moments during Keith Urban's Friday night (Oct. 7) Speed of Now Tour stop in Nashville where the country hitmaker took one of his songs as recorded on his 11 studio albums and presented it to the crowd without interference. The twists and turns of a nearly 30-song set list helped his two-and-a-half hour show pass quickly. If you took a bathroom break or ducked out for a refreshment, you probably missed something you'd never seen before.
The Boot

Toby Keith to Receive BMI Icon Award at 2022 BMI Country Awards

Toby Keith will be presented with one of country music's most prestigious songwriting honors next month when he's given the BMI Icon Award. Only 14 other country music songwriters have received the all-genre honor, including Vince Gill, Kris Kristoferson, Willie Nelson and Loretta Lynn. Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks and Paul Simon are a few from other genres of music who've been given the honor. Per BMI, the award is "given to exceptional songwriters in recognition of their unique and indelible influence on generations of music makers."
The Boot

Loretta Lynn Dead at 90

Country music has lost one of its most iconic and timeless singers, songwriters and performers. Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90. Nashville television news station WKRN was the first to report the news, saying Lynn died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., on Tuesday morning (Oct. 4). The family has issued a statement:
The Boot

The Boot

