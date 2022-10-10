Read full article on original website
Keith Urban Lets Luke Combs Steal His Stage During Nashville Concert [Watch]
Keith Urban willingly stepped aside for Luke Combs during his Speed of Now Tour stop in Nashville on Friday night (Oct. 7). The "Beer Never Broke My Heart" singer was one of several surprise guests at Bridgestone Arena, and he shared two songs and a fascinating piece of trivia about his wife, Nicole.
Loretta Lynn Buried in Family Plot During a Private Ceremony, Public Memorial Being Planned
Loretta Lynn was laid to rest on Friday (Oct. 7) in a private ceremony at her family's cemetery at her Hurricane Mills, Tenn., estate, according to a report from the Tennessean. About 100 guests were in attendance. The late, great country legend left instructions for her funeral proceedings, including plans...
Vince Gill Tributes Loretta Lynn on the Opry With ‘Go Rest High on That Mountain’ [Watch]
Vince Gill paid an emotional musical tribute to the late Loretta Lynn during a recent appearance on the Grand Ole Opry. The country superstar joined his fellow Opry cast members for a soaring rendition of his iconic song, "Go Rest High on That Mountain." Gill joined Steve Wariner, Ricky Skaggs,...
Keith Urban Shows How to Beat a Swipe-Up Culture During Massive Nashville Concert
There weren't many moments during Keith Urban's Friday night (Oct. 7) Speed of Now Tour stop in Nashville where the country hitmaker took one of his songs as recorded on his 11 studio albums and presented it to the crowd without interference. The twists and turns of a nearly 30-song set list helped his two-and-a-half hour show pass quickly. If you took a bathroom break or ducked out for a refreshment, you probably missed something you'd never seen before.
Toby Keith to Receive BMI Icon Award at 2022 BMI Country Awards
Toby Keith will be presented with one of country music's most prestigious songwriting honors next month when he's given the BMI Icon Award. Only 14 other country music songwriters have received the all-genre honor, including Vince Gill, Kris Kristoferson, Willie Nelson and Loretta Lynn. Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks and Paul Simon are a few from other genres of music who've been given the honor. Per BMI, the award is "given to exceptional songwriters in recognition of their unique and indelible influence on generations of music makers."
Garth Brooks Surprises Ashley McBryde With a Grand Ole Opry Invite [Watch]
Garth Brooks surprised Ashley McBryde by popping up during her appearance on CBS Mornings on Thursday morning (Oct. 6). Then, the younger of the two singers got another, in-person-surprise. The Country Music Hall of Fame artist appeared via satellite from the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville to ask McBryde if...
Loretta Lynn Dead at 90
Country music has lost one of its most iconic and timeless singers, songwriters and performers. Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90. Nashville television news station WKRN was the first to report the news, saying Lynn died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., on Tuesday morning (Oct. 4). The family has issued a statement:
Reba McEntire Thanks Loretta Lynn for ‘Paving the Rough and Rocky Road’ in Touching Tribute
Loretta Lynn died on the morning of Tuesday, Oct 4., at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., and artists are sharing thoughtful tributes for a late country legend who inspired several generations. Reba McEntire was a friend of Lynn's and honored her publicly on social media after learning of her...
Crystal Gayle Makes a Statement After the Death of Her Sister, Loretta Lynn
Country legend Loretta Lynn died on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Many artists have shared tributes to Lynn in the wake of her passing, and the singer's sister and fellow country star Crystal Gayle also wanted to say something publicly about the loss of her sister.
Naomi Judd Police Investigation Won’t Be Publicly Released (For Now)
An August court ruling that police must release their investigation into the death of Naomi Judd has been withdrawn, but the fate of the audio and video captured on April 30 and after is still very much in question. Last Thursday (Sept. 29), Tennessee's Supreme Court vacated an Aug. 31...
