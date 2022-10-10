Brushland Eating House is on the far western side of the Catskills, and it’s worth driving out of your way for (even if that means navigating dark dirt roads without cell service). It’s on the first floor of an old farmhouse, and the space has floor-to-ceiling windows, a giant bar, and nice wooden banquettes. (Catskills Vogue doesn’t exist, but if it did, they would be all over this place.) Dinner costs $75, and it consists of a three-course family-style meal. The menu changes weekly, so check Brushland's website to see what's in store. If you’re picking just one restaurant to go to in the Catskills, this is it.

RESTAURANTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO