Read full article on original website
Related
The Post and Courier
Candidate event at Cane Bay High School
Berkeley County Republican Party, announced in the statement the Faith, Family, and Freedom Candidate Rally will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Cane Bay High School Auditorium, located at 1624 State Road, Summerville, South Carolina. Doors Open at 12:30 p.m. It was planned for Oct. 1, but it had to be rescheduled.
manninglive.com
Town of Summerton - Public Notice
PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Summerton PLANNING COMMISSION will conduct a Public Hearing to hear comments regarding the following issue on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2022 at 5:00 PM in the Town Council Chambers, 10 Main Street, Summerton, SC 29148 Re-zone Request A. Request to re-zone a parcel #078-10-06-005-00 and a portion of parcel 078-10-06-006-00 and a from R10 to General Commercial. This will be combined with other parcels as one. B. Applicant: Summerton DG, LLC / Tom James, Gaskins & LeCraw, Inc / Kyle Sharpe Property Owner: Summerton United Methodist Church, PO Box 35, Summerton SC 29148 & Bridget M. Wells, PO Box 44, Summerton SC 29148.
The Post and Courier
Letters: Our charming city of Charleston is disappearing
There once was a great effort to preserve old structures by renovating and restoring them by the Preservation Society of Charleston, but the group now needs help from the community. A prime example of one of these old structures is the Queen Anne house at 15 Radcliffe St. that was...
The Post and Courier
Charleston City Councilman Jason Sakran offers to give up his seat in redistricting
Applause broke out in Charleston City Council chambers Oct. 11 after Jason Sakran asked his colleagues to vote for a new district map that will cost him his seat. Doing so will move District 3 from the North Central area of the peninsula, where Sakran lives, to Johns Island. That would give the island its own representative for the first time while making Sakran ineligible to represent the district. Currently, Johns Island shares a representative with parts of outer West Ashley.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
counton2.com
Threats prompt Erica Cokley to withdraw from CCSD Board race
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston County School District (CCSD) Board member is withdrawing from the race less than a month before elections due to safety concerns. Erica Cokley announced Tuesday that she plans to file the necessary paperwork to withdraw from the race, saying that she no longer feels safe in office.
The Post and Courier
The rich history of Berkeley County
Berkeley County, in the lower pine belt of the Coastal Plain, is the largest county of the state, with an area of 1,238 square miles (land 1,100; water 138), and 240,000+ inhabitants. The county is level, the maximum elevation being 150 feet. It embraces part of the original county named in honor of two of the original eight Lords Proprietors, John Berkeley, and William Berkeley.
Charleston City Paper
Thursday headlines: Great news for seniors: Social Security checks to rise
Recipients of Social Security are expected to get a big boost in their benefits in the coming months in an effort to help cover the higher cost of food, fuel and other goods and services. This cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, will be announced today and is expected to be the...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: The design for 295 Calhoun is better but should get better still
Wednesday's public review of a controversial apartment building planned at 295 Calhoun St. certainly had a dramatic flair: Charleston's Board of Architectural Review deadlocked 2-2 while voting on about 10 separate motions, held a closed session for legal advice and finally agreed to table it. While the two-hour saga likely made no one happy, it's still a welcome sign because it underscores how city officials, preservation groups, the developer and his architect are going to great lengths to get the design of this major new building right.
IN THIS ARTICLE
counton2.com
Charleston NAACP President Dot Scott to retire
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The longtime president of Charleston’s NAACP chapter is retiring October 15. Dot Scott became president in 2001, a fitting role for someone who already spent most of her time fighting for equality. “There were always issues,” she said. “Our folks needed some help. They...
abcnews4.com
Plans announced for Anson Burial Memorial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — At 11:30 this morning Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, Denny’s Chairman Brenda Lauderback, former General Director of Spoleto Festival USA Nigel Redden, sculptor Stephen Hayes and President of the Wells Fargo Foundation and head of Philanthropy and Community Impact Otis Rolley will be holding a press conference to announce the plans to build the Anson Burial Memorial.
abcnews4.com
'Coffee with a cop' Friday at Starbucks with Mt. Pleasant PD
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Mount Pleasant Police Department is having "coffee with a cop" on Friday, October 14th. Officers will be at Starbucks on Coleman Boulevard and interacting with members of the community.
Johns Island one step closer to becoming its own district
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Johns Island is one step closer to becoming its own district within the City of Charleston. On Tuesday, City Council approved the first reading of a new redistricting map that would move District Three from the Peninsula to Johns Island. The other option officials considered, was to move District Six to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
live5news.com
5 crowned to represent Lowcountry at Miss SC, Miss SC Teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Palmetto State now has a new Miss Summerville, Miss Summerville Teen, Miss North Charleston, Miss North Charleston Teen, and Miss Lowcountry after the five were crowned over the weekend. Sixteen women and teens, ranging in age from 13 to 25 competed for the four titles.
live5news.com
State officials announce I-26 widening in Berkeley and Dorchester Counties
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Construction on Interstate 26, widening it to three lanes each way in parts of Berkeley and Dorchester Counties will begin soon. State officials gathered Tuesday to announce the official start of construction on seven miles between Jedburg Road and SC-27. SCDOT says the stretch initially was set to cost $218 million. But thanks to the legislature approving $320 million in June, the project is being moved up an estimated six years.
Summerville neighborhood still dealing with flooding four years after study was approved
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents in one Summerville neighborhood say something needs to be done about ongoing flood problems near Eagle Creek. The creek which runs near the Summerwood subdivision has flooded over several times in recent years. News 2 first reported on the issue four years ago after a flood study was approved […]
counton2.com
SC Works hosting hiring events throughout October
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Works Trident will host multiple hiring events at various Lowcountry locations throughout the month of October. A virtual job fair will take place October 12 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Job seekers can speak to employers like Charleston County Government, Sevita Health,...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Baker Donelson Grows Charleston Office with Addition of Four Attorneys
CHARLESTON, SC—Baker Donelson has added four attorneys to its recently opened Charleston, South Carolina, office. Sandra Miller joins as of counsel in the Health Group; Will Middleton as an associate in the Corporate Group; and Alexandra Breazeale and Mya Green as associates in the Business Litigation Group. Ms. Miller was previously at Womble Bond Dickinson, and Mr. Middleton, Ms. Breazeale, and Ms. Green join from Parker Poe.
The Post and Courier
Charleston makes parking, traffic rules on Upper King Street permanent
The city of Charleston's changes to weekend parking and traffic rules on Upper King Street are about to become permanent fixtures in the busy nightlife corridor. Parking on King Street will be restricted from Spring to Calhoun streets on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This Weekend
Let's take a look at the top three events that are taking place in Horry and Georgetown counties this weekend!Delish. The beginning of October was flooded with exciting events in Horry and Georgetown counties and that trend will definitely continue this weekend! The forecast is calling for great weather this weekend so it will be a perfect opportunity to enjoy some good food, live entertainment, and spend time with the family at an event! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top events that will be taking place this weekend in Horry and Georgetown counties!
abccolumbia.com
SC Trucking Association: Free cookouts for truck drivers tomorrow
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—South Carolina’s Trucking Association staff and crew volunteers are providing free cookouts Oct.12 for truck drivers at two weight stations from 10 am- 3 pm. The event is to recognize drivers during Truck Driver Appreciation Week. The cookouts will happen at the Dorchester County weigh-in-motion facility...
Comments / 0