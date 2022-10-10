Read full article on original website
Related
Daniel Day-Lewis Turned Down ‘Schindler’s List’ After Learning Steven Spielberg Would Direct It
Daniel Day-Lewis was tapped to play the lead role in ‘Schindler’s List’ until Martin Scorsese gave the film back to Steven Spielberg to direct.
Will Smith plots first major acting comeback project as he's eyed to star in and produce Paramount Pictures' Brilliance... six months after Oscars slap
Will Smith appears to be plotting his acting return nearly six months after infamously slapping comedian Chris Rock on stage at the 94th Academy Awards. According to Deadline, the 53-year-old is being eyed to star in filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's feature directorial debut, Brilliance, with Paramount Pictures. Described as Smith's 'passion...
Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell Deliver Playful Spin on ‘A Christmas Carol’ in Teaser for ‘Spirited’
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell team for a spirited take on A Christmas Carol in the first teaser for their upcoming holiday movie musical. On Wednesday, Apple TV+ dropped a video preview for Spirited, which sees Reynolds starring as Clint Briggs, a Scrooge-like character visited on Christmas Eve by the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future. More from The Hollywood ReporterZooey Deschanel Boards 'Physical' at Apple TV+T.J. Miller Says Ryan Reynolds Contacted Him Over "Misconstrued" Comments About 'Deadpool' SetT.J. Miller Says He Won't Work With Ryan Reynolds Again After Awkward On-Set 'Deadpool' Moment Ferrell plays the Ghost of Christmas Present,...
TODAY.com
Sacheen Littlefeather, who declined Marlon Brando’s Oscar, dies at 75
Sacheen Littlefeather, who declined Marlon Brando’s Oscar for “The Godfather” on his behalf at the 1973 Academy Awards, died Sunday, the Academy of Motion Pictures said. In June, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences apologized to Littlefeather for her treatment at the Oscars that night. Littlefeather attended an in-person presentation of the apology at the Academy Museum on Sept. 17. On Oscars night in 1973, she had been escorted off the stage with audience members booing after her one-minute speech on Native American rights.
RELATED PEOPLE
murphysmultiverse.com
Russo Brothers’ Italian ‘Citadel’ Entry Adds Matilda De Angelis as its Lead
Russo Brothers have been quite busy with their various projects and it looks like they are already eyeing to kick off their Amazon Prime Video series, Citadel. Once again taking a step into the world of spies and thrillers, they have cast the rising Italian star, Matilda De Angelis, as its lead, who recently made her name with her work on Susanne Bier‘s The Undoing. The project has now started production and was announced by Amazon Studios at Rome’s MIA content market.
‘Bupkis’ First Look: Pete Davidson Bonds with Grandfather Joe Pesci in Peacock Sitcom
Pete Davidson is keeping it all in the family with his new sitcom, “Bupkis.” The “Saturday Night Live” alum writes, stars, and executive produces the upcoming Peacock series, which is now in production. Academy Award winner Joe Pesci plays Davidson’s grandfather, with Emmy winner Edie Falco starring as Davidson’s mom. Both Pesci and Falco are best known for their turns in mafia-themed works, with Pesci frequently collaborating with Martin Scorsese for “Goodfellas,” “Casino,” and 2019’s “The Irishman.” Falco iconically portrayed fictional mob wife Carmela Soprano in HBO’s “The Sopranos.” “Bupkis” is a half-hour comedy series executive produced by “SNL” titan Lorne Michaels...
murphysmultiverse.com
REVIEW: ‘Andor’ Episode 6￼
The idea that the collective nose of the Empire is so upturned that they can’t see what’s going on right beneath it has been a central theme through the first five episodes of Andor. Key members of the fledgling Rebellion, including Cassian, understand this perception and it’s become a crack in the Imperial armor that they’ve learned to exploit. Episode 6, “The Eye”, opens with a reminder of just how much disdain the Empire has for those they see as beneath them and ends with the Empire feeling for the first time just how dangerous these people they’ve regarded as inferiors can be. However, as the season progresses into its second half, the galaxy just became a much more dangerous place for those who wish to take down the Empire.
EW.com
'Nurse Jackie' gets renewal
Pills for everyone! Showtime's Nurse Jackie will be checking back into your DVR next year as the network announced today that the Edie Falco-helmed dramedy will return for a fifth season. In addition to the renewal, the network named former Dexter exec producer Clyde Phillips as the medical series' new showrunner.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
IFC Films Buys North American Rights to Cecilia Miniucchi’s ‘Life Upside Down’ Starring Bob Odenkirk (EXCLUSIVE)
IFC Films has acquired North American rights to Cecilia Miniucchi’s “Life Upside Down” which stars Emmy-award winning actor Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”), Radha Mitchell (“Pitch Black) and Danny Huston (“21 Grams”). The movie world premiered at Venice in the Giornate degli Autori sidebar.
thedigitalfix.com
Hollywood and TV legend Angela Lansbury has passed away, aged 96
Dame Angela Lansbury, best known for playing Jessica Fletcher on long-running detective series Murder, She Wrote, has passed away aged 96. Lansbury’s other popular roles included Mrs Potts in classic Disney movie Beauty & the Beast. Lansbury made her film debut in 1944’s Gaslight (which is where the phrase...
murphysmultiverse.com
EXCLUSIVE: ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Star Joins Tim Blake Nelson Film ‘Bang Bang’
Bang Bang is only getting bigger. The upcoming sports drama, which is set to star Tim Blake Nelson in the title role, has added five more performers to it’s roster. Daniella Pineda, perhaps best known for playing Faye Valentine in Netflix’s live-action Cowboy Bebop, joins Tony Award winner Nina Arianda, Kevin Corrigan, Andrew Liner, and Will Janowitz as new additions to the film’s cast. The group will appear alongside Nelson and Glenn Plummer, who were exclusively revealed as being attached to the project by Murphy’s Multiverse in September.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Percy Jackson’ Disney+ Series Adds to Impressive Cast
The cast of the live-action Disney Plus adaptation of the Percy Jackson novels has grown once again. Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, and Jessica Parker Kennedy have all been announced as guest stars to the already impressive cast. They join Walker Scobell, in the titular role, alongside Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries as Grover and Annabeth, respectively.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
murphysmultiverse.com
Ryan Reynolds, Qui Nguyen Developing Film Based on ‘Society of Explorers and Adventurers’
Another theme park attraction is getting the movie treatment. On Thursday, The Hollywood Reporter announced that Ryan Reynolds was teaming up with Strange World co-director Qui Nguyen to develop a movie based on Society of Explorers and Adventurers. Nguyen will pen the screenplay for the film, which will be a live action take, while Reynolds will produce through his Maximum Effort banner.
In Brief: Broadway to honor Angela Lansbury, and more
Broadway will honor legendary six-time Tony-winning actress Angela Lansbury by dimming marquee lights on Saturday. "Angela Lansbury was without a doubt one of Broadway's most endearing leading actresses and her influence in the world of musical theatre will forever live on," Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League, said in a statement on Thursday. "It is impossible to think of Broadway and not be reminded of Ms. Lansbury and some of her most iconic roles -- from Mame and Gypsy to Sweeney Todd -- just to name a few." Lansbury died October 11 at the age of 96...
TVOvermind
Ethan Hawke, Robin Williams, and Dead Poets Society
Ethan Hawke and Robin Williams have both been highly notable names in Hollywood. While Ethan Hawke has had more serious roles significantly, Robin Williams himself wasn’t strictly comedic, and more often than not, each character he played had underlying darkness. That much could be specially held to Dead Poets Society, a movie that starred Robin Williams alongside Ethan Hawke and several younger actors. While Dead Poets Society has been widely claimed as a Robin Williams staple, although not a comedy, the film showcased a unique skill of Robin Williams that combined his comedic and severe sides, but his interactions with Ethan Hawke, far and wide, have been notable for the future of the careers of both actors. Below, we’ve detailed Ethan Hawke and Robin Williams, precisely the tension and overall relationship between the two Hollywood names during Dead Poets Society and beyond.
tvinsider.com
‘Gangs of New York’ TV Series in the Works With Martin Scorsese Directing
Miramax Television is developing a TV series based on Gangs of New York with Martin Scorsese attached to executive produce the series and direct the first two episodes. This project is different than the Gangs of New York series that Scorsese was previously attached to in 2013. Deadline reported this exclusive with the following information: “Details about the drama, from playwright/TV writer Brett Leonard (Shantaram), are sketchy but I hear this is a new take on the story with new characters that were not featured in the movie, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis and Cameron Diaz.”
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Black Adam’ Scribe Teases Potential Future Spinoffs
After fifteen years of development, Dwayne Johnson’s superpowered passion project, Black Adam, is set to hit theaters. Set to introduce not only Johnson’s Teth-Adam but also four members of a modern-day incarnation of the Justice Society of America (Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone) and featuring the return of a couple of characters from previous DC projects, the film is laying the groundwork for a wide-range of opportunities to tell stories in the future. In an interview at the film’s premiere, writer Rory Haines was asked if fans should expect to see any additional projects spinning out of Black Adam.
murphysmultiverse.com
Jonathan Majors Teases His “Warrior Version” of Kang the Conquerer in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Sequel
Kang the Conqueror will soon arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Jonathan Majors first appeared as his Variant He Who Remains in Loki, but our true first introduction to the character won’t be until next year. He is teased as the big bad of this Multiverse Saga, especially with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but it seems that we’ll see just how vicious he can be in the Ant-Man and the Wasp sequel.
murphysmultiverse.com
Indira Varma Joins ‘Dune: The Sisterhood’
Game Of Thrones and Obi-Wan actress Indira Varma has joined the cast of Dune: The Sisterhood. The news was first revealed by Deadline with the outlet noting she’s set to portray Empress Natalya, who is described as “a formidable royal who united thousands of worlds in her marriage to Emperor Corrino.” The actress will join the previously announced Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson.
tvinsider.com
An All-Star ‘Watcher,’ Blacklist Classics on TCM, Get Your Kicks in ‘Atlanta,’ Fighting the ‘Good Fight’
Friday the 13th is on Thursday this October, occasion enough for The Watcher, a creepy Netflix limited series. Turner Classic Movies acknowledges the 75th anniversary of the Hollywood Blacklist with screenings of High Noon and On the Waterfront, plus a documentary short. FX’s Atlanta delivers one of its wildest episodes to date, with a hunt for limited-edition sneakers going sideways. Another series in its final season, The Good Fight, finds the Chicago lawyers fighting bureaucracy on their day off.
Comments / 0