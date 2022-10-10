Read full article on original website
A Closer Look at Marvel Studios’ Updated Slate
Marvel Studios made sweeping changes to their upcoming theatrical slate recently, shuffling the release dates of several projects in what looks to have been a game of dominoes. Upon closer look, however, it seems possible that the last domino hasn’t fallen yet. 2023. Phase 5 begins! Outside of Blade...
Marvel Studios Halting ‘Blade’ as Director Search Continues
Marvel Studios is reportedly halting Blade, at least temporarily, as it continues its search for a new director. The news comes courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter, with the outlet reporting the decision was made in order to further develop the movie and continue the search for a new director. The movie was expected to enter production in November. The crew is said to have been notified today that the production is temporarily shutting down.
Jonathan Majors Teases His “Warrior Version” of Kang the Conquerer in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Sequel
Kang the Conqueror will soon arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Jonathan Majors first appeared as his Variant He Who Remains in Loki, but our true first introduction to the character won’t be until next year. He is teased as the big bad of this Multiverse Saga, especially with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but it seems that we’ll see just how vicious he can be in the Ant-Man and the Wasp sequel.
Paddy Considine Reveals What Killed King Viserys
With the conclusion of the eighth episode of House of the Dragon came the conclusion of a season-long journey toward death for one of the series’ main characters. After a long and gradual decline in health over the first season, King Viserys I Targaryen died in his sleep in the final moments of Sunday’s latest episode. In an interview, actor Paddy Considine gave some insight into the cause of the suffering and death for the now-deceased King of Westeros.
From ‘Velma’ to ‘Midnight Club:’ Hunter’s Top 5 NYCC Experiences
After months of anticipation, New York Comic-Con has come and gone. Four incredible, lovely, tiring days of being a professional nerd. If one were to tell my younger self he was attending events like NYCC as a member of the press, that little guy would explode with excitement. It’s an honor, and every moment spent sprinting around the convention center is one worth talking about. However, we have neither the time nor the patience to discuss every second, so I’ve narrowed it down to my top five experiences instead. Creating a list like this is difficult when so much of the weekend was such a good time, so don’t take it as a condemnation of anything that didn’t make the cut. It’s really just the highlight reel for a perfect game.
Heather Langenkamp Wants a ‘Halloween’ Style Legacy Sequel for ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’
Halloween and Scream have recently made quite a big splash in theaters with their grand return. Not only did they revive the franchise but also acted as direct sequels to previous entries. So, it raised some eyebrows if this is the start of a new trend for other projects making a similar return. As it turns out, it seems that Nancy herself, Heather Langenkamp, is excited to potentially face off against Freddy Krueger one last time in a legacy sequel for A Nightmare on Elm Street.
‘Percy Jackson’ Disney+ Series Adds to Impressive Cast
The cast of the live-action Disney Plus adaptation of the Percy Jackson novels has grown once again. Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, and Jessica Parker Kennedy have all been announced as guest stars to the already impressive cast. They join Walker Scobell, in the titular role, alongside Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries as Grover and Annabeth, respectively.
The ‘She-Hulk’ Finale May Have Confirmed a Season 2
Much happened—or didn’t, depending on how you look at it—in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale. The series ended on an upbeat note, and Jen seems to have taken back her life after the dark ending of Episode 8 and the sad beginning of the final episode. One thing is for sure, though, and that is that the bonkers fourth wall break is undoubtedly an iconic Marvel Cinematic Universe moment from here on out. In it, there are a couple of moments that mention a She-Hulk Season 2. And while Loki is still the only series to get an official confirmation by the time the credits start rolling, we have may have gotten the next best thing.
REVIEW: ‘Rosaline’ is a Delightful ‘Romeo & Juliet’ Retelling
There are few stories known as worldwide as that of Romeo and Juliet. The story of star-crossed lovers has been adapted countless times and referenced even more, and yet, despite the age-old story being so familiar, Hollywood still seems keen to try and find new ways to tell it. Enter Rosaline. Inspired by the book When You Were Mine by author Rebecca Serie, Rosaline offers a new spin on the romantic classic. This time around, it’s not Romeo and Juliet that take centerstage, but rather Juliet’s cousin, Rosaline – Romeo’s former lover.
Producer Dany Garcia on the Long Journey to ‘Black Adam’
In 2007, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was announced as Black Adam for Warner Bros. and DC Comics. At the time, it was expected that he would first pop up in Shazam! but the plan eventually changed with Johnson and his team opting instead to give the anti-hero a solo film first. Now, after what feels like forever, Black Adam is finally set to hit the big screen later this month.
Director Karen Maine on What Drew Her to ‘Rosaline’
Hulu is set to release a new take on the iconic Romeo and Juliet story later this week with Rosaline. The film, which is inspired by the book While You Were Mine, takes the focus off of the star-crossed lovers and instead focuses on Rosaline, Juliet’s cousin and Romeo’s ex-girlfriend. Last week, Disney held a virtual conference for the movie, featuring director Karen Maine and some of her excellent young cast, including leading lady, Kaitlyn Dever.
‘Spider-Man’ Beyond ‘No Way Home’: A Balancing Act
As Marvel Studios prepares its future phases and the Multiverse Saga, there is still one key character seemingly missing on the horizon. After making a massive splash at the box office during the pandemic, Spider-Man: No Way Home took our favorite wall-crawler to his limits as he faced Variants, tragedy, and a world that has forgotten who he is. It raised the question of what the future might have in store for him beyond the lurking Symbiote left behind by a multiversal visitor.
‘Black Adam:’ Aldis Hodge is Ready for Mr. Terrific and Hawkgirl to Board the DCEU
On Wednesday evening, Warner Bros. Discovery held the world premiere of its latest offering: Black Adam. The film has long been expected to usher in a new era for DC Comics on the big screen. And while currently tracking for an impressive opening, it remains to be seen when or if a sequel eventually happens. Still, one cast member is already dreaming of where this new take on the DC Extended Universe could go, and he’s hoping it includes Mr. Terrific and Hawkgirl.
‘She-Hulk’: Skaar’s Introduction Explained
The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale had so much going on, that the surprise introduction of a major character at the very end almost did not pack much of a punch, perhaps because it has been rumored for quite some time. Still, the brief introduction of a new character likely has major implications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward.
New Character Posters Released for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
With a month until Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters, Marvel Studios has unveiled a slew of new character posters for the film. The posters, as shown below, feature Michaela Coel (Aneka), Alex Livinalli (Attuma), Florence Kasumba (Ayo), Winston Duke (M’Baku), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Tenoch Huerta (Namor), Mabel Cadena (Namora), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda), Dominique Thorne (Riri Williams), Martin Freeman (Everett Ross) and Letitia Wright (Shuri).
Russo Brothers’ Italian ‘Citadel’ Entry Adds Matilda De Angelis as its Lead
Russo Brothers have been quite busy with their various projects and it looks like they are already eyeing to kick off their Amazon Prime Video series, Citadel. Once again taking a step into the world of spies and thrillers, they have cast the rising Italian star, Matilda De Angelis, as its lead, who recently made her name with her work on Susanne Bier‘s The Undoing. The project has now started production and was announced by Amazon Studios at Rome’s MIA content market.
‘Dune 2’ to Release Two Weeks Early in 2023
On Tuesday, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that Dune: Part Two is now set to release two weeks early. The news came after Disney announced a slew of new release dates, including a new date for the delayed-Blade. Dune will now take over Blade‘s vacated date of Nov. 3, 2023, instead of Nov. 17, 2023.
‘Rosaline:’ Kaitlyn Dever on How She Shaped Her Role
William Shakespeare‘s story of star-crossed lovers, Romeo and Juliet, is widely known across the world. What some people might not know, though, was that in the original story, there was another person Romeo loved before Juliet – that person was none other than Rosaline. For leading lady Kaitlyn Dever, who takes on the role of Rosaline for the Hulu film, getting to know Rosaline from Shakespeare’s story was an important step in preparing for the role.
