What?! Tennessee Banner Displays Disgusting Message About Tua
It's officially Tennesee hate week and the rivalry is in full swing. Alabama has been playing the University of Tennessee in football for over 100 years. The first game was played back in 1901 in Birmingham. Since the first game, Tennessee has won less than half of the overall games...
The Real Alabama-Tennessee Rivalry: Memes
The internet has taken the Alabama-Tennessee rivalry into its own hands in anticipation of the game on Saturday. This week, both teams have been taking turns bashing each other through memes and videos on various social media platforms. For example, one of Alabama's favorite videos has resurfaced, prompting several tweets and captions quoting this interview.
The Man Who Haunts the Tennessee Volunteers
Ever since Nick Saban was hired by The University of Alabama in 2007, the Tennessee Volunteers have lost 15 straight times to the Crimson Tide in "The Third Saturday in October." 2007. Alabama was on a three-game losing streak to the Volunteers prior to Saban's first game against the team,...
What the World Looked Like Last Time Tennessee Beat Alabama?
The last time Tennessee beat Alabama was in 2006 and so much has changed since then. The Vols have not won a single game against Alabama throughout the Saban Era. Let's take a look down memory lane and see what the world was like last time Tennessee beat Alabama. SPORTS.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jaylen McCollough's practice status with Tennessee revealed after arrest, per report
Jaylen McCollough has been claiming his innocence following his arrest on a felony assault charge, with the Tennessee safety being accused of punching a man that entered his apartment. While Josh Heupel won’t discuss McCollough’s availability since the university, and Knoxville police, continue to investigate, it apparently hasn’t affected his...
Tennessee Radio Host Says, ‘Alabama Doesn’t Look Well Coached’
Alabama is set for one of the most anticipated "Third Saturday in October" in the Nick Saban tenure this weekend as the Crimson Tide heads up to Knoxville to take on Tennessee. Both programs are undefeated for the first time entering this matchup since 1989, and for the first time in what feels like forever the Tennessee Volunteers are expecting to come out on top.
Vols fans demand ‘Queen Dolly’ as College GameDay guest picker
University of Tennessee fans are excited to hear who the ESPN College Game Day guest picker will be for Saturday's game against the University of Alabama, and some fans have decided to root the Queen of East Tennessee.
Tennessee Head Coach Reveals Mindset Before Alabama Matchup
Tennessee head coach, Josh Heupel, addressed the media this week to preview the upcoming matchup against Alabama. During the press conference, Heupel was asked about his mindset going into the huge game. “For us it’s about us and we look back at last year and the things that we did...
Nick Saban Issues Challenge to Entire Team
Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed the media on Wednesday to preview the upcoming matchup against Tennessee. In this press conference, Saban noted the challenge he issued to the entire program this past week. “Our emphasis this week has been on everybody self-assessing, coaches, myself, [and] players,” said Saban. “Do...
livability.com
8 Reasons To Move to Knoxville, Tennessee
Knoxville is consistently ranked among the most livable cities in America because of its big city amenities and small-town charm. Read on to discover 8 reasons why. , boasts a growing job market, an affordable cost of living and a friendly, welcoming feel. These reasons (plus a few more) earned it a spot on Livability’s Top 100 Best Places To Live in 2022.
rockytopinsider.com
Five-Star Quarterback Visiting Tennessee For Alabama Game
Tennessee’s already landed one five-star quarterback under Josh Heupel’s leadership when top five national recruit Nico Iamaleava committed to the Vols in March. The Vols are looking to make it two in as many classes. Five-star North Carolina quarterback Jadyn Davis is visiting Knoxville for this weekend’s matchup against Alabama, 247sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported Tuesday morning.
Tickets Are Expensive for ‘The Third Saturday in October’
If you were thinking about taking the drive to Knoxville to attend the No. 3 Alabama vs No. 6 Tennessee game this Saturday, you might want to look at the ticket prices first. The cheapest ticket, as of Tuesday morning, between StubHub, Ticketmaster, SeatGeek, and Vivid Seats is $322, which doesn't even include any service fees or taxes. It's also in the upper deck, aka the nosebleed section, of Neyland Stadium.
Alabama Wide Receiver Inks New NIL Deal
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden announced his newest NIL deal with the law firm Morgan & Morgan on Tuesday morning. "I always saw @ForThePeople billboards growing up in Kissimmee, FL and now I'm on one! Check me out around the state of Alabama," wrote Holden. Holden has snagged multiple NIL...
Alabama, Texas A&M Dominates Week 6 Viewership
Not only was Alabama versus Texas A&M the most desired home ticket of the year, it was one of the most viewed college football games of the year. Saturday's matchup between the Tide and the Aggies was the second most watched college football game of the year, sitting behind Alabama's matchup with Texas on September 10, which did 10.6 million viewers on FOX.
livability.com
We’re Hiring: 5 Industries in Knoxville, TN, That Are Growing
From IT to entertainment, here are five industries that are poised for growth and job creation in Knoxville’s thriving economy. Knoxville, Tennessee’s robust economy and entrepreneurial culture make it a destination for innovative businesses and professionals looking for opportunities to launch or advance their careers. The region’s talent...
Nick Saban Gives Update on Bryce Young’s Availability
The Alabama Crimson Tide is set for a top 10 matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday. The Tide managed to survive last week's encounter with the Texas A&M Aggies while being led by backup quarterback Jalen Milroe due to an injury to the throwing shoulder of Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.
Alabama Announces New Home-and-Home Series
Alabama has announced its newest home-and-home series with the University of Minnesota. The Crimson Tide will travel to Minneapolis, Minn., on September 18, 2032, while the Golden Gophers will take the trip to Tuscaloosa, Ala., on September 17, 2033. Alabama has only played Minnesota one time in its history. The...
Brian Branch is Shooting Up NFL Draft Boards
The Alabama defense is loaded with talent that will be playing on Sunday's, but one player who is receiving more recognition is defensive back Brian Branch. The junior is projected to be selected in the first round in two CBS mock drafts that were published during the previous week. The...
Former Bama Outfielder Named Double-A Player of the Year
The Kansas City Royals have named former University of Alabama Outfielder Tyler Gentry of the Northwest Arkansas Naturals' 2022 Player of the Year. Gentry started the season with the High A- Quad Cities and was then called up to Double-A in mid-June. In 73 games, playing both left field and...
'We Want Queen Dolly' || UT students want Dolly Parton to be College GameDay's guest picker
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — College GameDay has yet to announce who the celebrity guest picker will be for its return to Knoxville on the Third Saturday in October, and the rumor mill is going off the rails with who it could be. If East Tennessee is ever given the option,...
