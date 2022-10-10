Alabama is set for one of the most anticipated "Third Saturday in October" in the Nick Saban tenure this weekend as the Crimson Tide heads up to Knoxville to take on Tennessee. Both programs are undefeated for the first time entering this matchup since 1989, and for the first time in what feels like forever the Tennessee Volunteers are expecting to come out on top.

