Colts have no update on RB Jonathan Taylor

By Kevin Hickey
 3 days ago
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich met with the media Monday as the team prepares to host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 but didn’t give an update on running back Jonathan Taylor.

The star back missed the Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos due to an ankle injury and even though it’s still early in the week, Taylor is in question for the rematch against the Jaguars.

However, Reich didn’t provide an update on Taylor’s—or any other injured player—status going into the new week.

The Colts don’t have to reveal an injury report until Wednesday but even then we should expect Taylor to be listed as a DNP. It will be the Thursday and Friday practices that will be vital for his chances to play in Week 6.

