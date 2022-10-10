ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

98.7 Kiss FM

12 Simple Things That Make Texans Really Happy

If you're not from around these parts, you might be interested to learn exactly what makes a Texan tick. We're often misunderstood by the rest of the world. At the end of the day, we know who we are, and that's all that really matters. 12 Simple Things That Make...
TEXAS STATE
98.7 Kiss FM

Texas Listed Among the Most Dangerous States

It's pretty obvious that crime is on the increase in the United States, and that includes here in Texas. A new report from 247wallst.com analyzed crime data from the recently released Uniform Crime Report, which is put out by the FBI each year. The report lists the most dangerous states according to the data released by the FBI.
TEXAS STATE
98.7 Kiss FM

Woman Dies on United Airlines Flight From Texas to London

Earlier this week a passenger flying from Houston to London passed away following what officials are calling a heart attack. The woman, who was on a red-eye from Houston, likely suffered the heart attack "somewhere over the Atlantic [ocean]." Because the victim suffered the apparent heart attack over the Atlantic, the flight continued to London where emergency services were waiting on the flight to land.
TEXAS STATE
98.7 Kiss FM

Texas Woman Arrested for the 34th Time After Stealing Bacon

A Texas woman who isn't good at shoplifting has been arrested for the 34th time after stealing multiple packages of bacon from a Wichita Falls area United Supermarkets. According to Texoma's Homepage, Natasha LaGail Latchett, has been charged with theft under $2,500 with multiple convictions. While she's been arrested 34 times, she's only been convicted 10 times.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
98.7 Kiss FM

McDonald’s Fans in Texas Are Ecstatic Over Nostalgic Official Halloween News

Sound the alarms because it's official: McDonald's has announced the release of their long lost, but not forgotten, Halloween pails for this upcoming Halloween season. Many people born in the late 70s, 80s, and 90s remember the fast food chain's infamous Halloween pails. According to the McDonald's website, the pails were first released back in 1986 under the trio named McBoo, McPunk'n, and McGoblin. The three original buckets were all pumpkin-type buckets for McDonald's Kids Meals that could be repurposed as Halloween Trick-or-Treat buckets, which is what was a big part of their appeal.
TEXAS STATE
98.7 Kiss FM

Is It Seriously Illegal to Cuss in Texas?

Sometimes, the best way to get your point across is to use a little foul language. I've always been a pretty big fan of curse words. I can't help it. It feels good to yell the f-word when you stub your toe. And sometimes, the woman driving like a maniac in front of you is a real...well, it rhymes with 'ditch.'
TEXAS STATE
Traffic
98.7 Kiss FM

How New Drones Can Save You During Texas Wildfire Season

In West Texas, drought often means deadly wildfires. They move fast. Sometimes, they kill animals and people in the way. Around these parts, wildfires get names. Just this year, West Texas has been affected by Iron Knob, Sleepy Sunday, Flying Monkey, Smashed Taco and Beaver Nuggets. Unlike hurricane or tropical storm names, wildfire names don't come from pre-selected lists. They are usually named by first responders, and the names are based on where they burn, either by location or landmark.
TEXAS STATE
98.7 Kiss FM

Texas Man Makes Awesome Six Figure Salary Suing Robocallers

Everybody hates those robocalls you get daily. Well, a Texas man has made over $100,000 suing telemarketers and tells you how simple it is for you to do the same. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Dan Graham is a financial accounting consultant based right here in Texas. After screaming at a telemarketer last year over the phone, Graham decided that was not a healthy thing to do.
TEXAS STATE
98.7 Kiss FM

Should Individuals Under 21 Be Allowed To Carry Handguns?

Texas intends to fight a judge’s ruling that the state can’t ban adults under 21 from carrying handguns. This move is drawing anger from a number of gun rights groups. Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office just last week filed a notice of an appeal of the ruling on behalf of the Texas Department of Public Safety. This comes about a month after U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman said the Constitution didn’t put an age restriction on the right to bear arms, meaning adults 18 to 20 shouldn’t be prevented from carrying handguns outside the home.
TEXAS STATE
