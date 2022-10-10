Sound the alarms because it's official: McDonald's has announced the release of their long lost, but not forgotten, Halloween pails for this upcoming Halloween season. Many people born in the late 70s, 80s, and 90s remember the fast food chain's infamous Halloween pails. According to the McDonald's website, the pails were first released back in 1986 under the trio named McBoo, McPunk'n, and McGoblin. The three original buckets were all pumpkin-type buckets for McDonald's Kids Meals that could be repurposed as Halloween Trick-or-Treat buckets, which is what was a big part of their appeal.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO