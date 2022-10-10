ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Turner
3d ago

Ok so im going to put some words out here that may help us all. i struggle with very bad depression anxiety and anger. all started after my brother was killed when i was 11 so of course i was put on all kinda off medication yes it did help but who likes to shove horse pills down there mouth everyday. when i turned 16 i started smoking weed i am 35 now and the only thing i take now is blood pressure meds weed saved me i can smoke a joint and be just as calm as if i had taken all the pills i was subscribed before. they need more people like me to help with studys the weed really dose work

Reddoe
4d ago

Cannabis was used for mental health issues long before the Rockefellers even thought of making medicine out of oil.

13F10
3d ago

Physicians throughout the United States should be ashamed of themselves by not standing up to our government and the damage they have caused to millions of patients left without the pain medications they have used for decades and telling patients that they consider using marijuana and thc compounds to ease their pains

