Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Stranger Things' decorated house receiving nationwide buzzAdrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Owners of Plainfield's 'Stranger Things' house vow to remain open amid neighbor conflictJennifer GeerPlainfield, IL
70th Annual Plainfield Community Homecoming Parade on 10/8Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Individuals with Disabilities Career Fair on 10/4Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
Related
qrockonline.com
Cullinan Properties Provides More Details About Rock Run Crossings And Hollywood Casino
Cullinan Properties is excited to announce the addition of Hollywood Casino Joliet as an anchor tenant at the Rock Run Crossings development project. The construction of the casino is expected to begin in late 2023, subject to local regulatory approval. The parent company of Hollywood Casino Joliet, PENN Entertainment, announced...
qrockonline.com
Project Acclaim to Induct Ed and Gloria Dollinger and Michael Turk into 2022 Hall of Pride at Anniversary Banquet Nov. 14
Project Acclaim will induct Ed and Gloria Dollinger and Michael Turk into its 2022 Hall of Pride during its 35th Jade Anniversary Banquet on Monday, November 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Jacob Henry Mansion Estate, 15 S. Richards Street in Joliet. Social Hour is at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at bit.ly/2022HallOfPride for $35 which includes hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Tickets are also available by mailing a check payable to Project Acclaim to the attention of Sylvia Acosta Chavez, P.O. Box 3799, Joliet, 60434-3799. Kindly purchase tickets no later than Wednesday, November 9.
qrockonline.com
Hollywood Casinos in Aurora and Joliet Being Relocated
Hollywood Casinos in Aurora and Joliet are moving. PENN Entertainment announced that it is planning to relocate its riverboat casinos in both suburbs to new land-based facilities. The company is planning to develop a casino and hotel next to the Chicago Premium Outlets mall off I-88 in Aurora. In Joliet, the casino will be located in the Rock Run Crossings development mixed use project near the I-80 and I-55 interchange. The combined projects will cost more than 500-million-dollars.
qrockonline.com
Sixth Weekend of I-80 in Joliet extended weekend ramp lane closures
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, will require ramp and lane closures over multiple extended weekends. This is the sixth of eight planned weekend closures along the corridor. Starting at 10 p.m....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
qrockonline.com
Tolled Express Lanes In Will County?
The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning has issued a proposal, called “On to 2050”, a plan to reduce congestion in the Chicagoland area. One prominent Will County expressway is in the plan, which calls for adding a tolled express lane to attempt to ease congestion. The plan proposes...
qrockonline.com
Joliet Amazon Workers Walk Off Job
Employees at the Amazon distribution hub in Joliet are demanding higher pay and better working conditions. The workers walked off the job yesterday during its Prime Day promotion. They accused the E-Commerce giant of refusing to address demands for a workplace safe from violence, injury, and sexual harassment. Organizers say hundreds of workers in Joliet signed a petition demanding that the company raise wages to 25-dollars an hour.
qrockonline.com
Abe Lincoln Statue In Chicago Vandalized
An investigation is underway after a statue of Abraham Lincoln in Chicago‘s Lincoln Park was vandalized. The vandalism took place yesterday, with someone spray painting the statue with the word “colonizer.” Red paint was also poured over the statue and “Dethrone the Colonizers,” “Land Back!” and “Avenge the Dakota 38” was spray-painted at its base. An anonymous group claimed credit for the vandalism. They claim they wanted to call attention to the public execution of 38 Dakota men during the U.S.-Dakota war of 1862. Lincoln signed the order of execution.
qrockonline.com
Early Voting Underway In Chicago
Early voting for the November general election is underway in Chicago. Voters can cast their ballots at two locations, the Chicago Board of Elections Supersite at 191 North Clark, and the Chicago Board of Elections Office at 69 West Washington. Early Voting in each of the 50 Wards in Chicago begins on October 24th.
RELATED PEOPLE
qrockonline.com
Joliet Announces New Fire Chief
The city of Joliet has announced that they will be hiring from within for the city’s next fire chief. City Manager James Capparelli has announced the appointment of Deputy Chief Jeffery Carey to Chief of the Joliet Fire Department effective October 1st, 2022. Carey began his career with the...
qrockonline.com
New Lenox native assumes role as commanding officer for USS Savannah
Cmdr. Jenna Van Zeyl became the first Gold crew commanding officer of Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28) during an assumption of command ceremony aboard the ship, Oct. 7. Van Zeyl, a native of New Lenox, Ill., was previously the executive officer of Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS...
qrockonline.com
Plainfield Police remind motorists to ’Click It or Ticket’
The Plainfield Police Department today announced it is stepping up enforcement for the Halloween “Click It or Ticket” campaign (October 17 — 31) and reminds motorists to buckle up. “Click It or Ticket” focuses on safety education and law enforcement support to save lives. Seat...
Comments / 0