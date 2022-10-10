Read full article on original website
country1037fm.com
Drive Through South Carolina’s Only Haunted Car Wash
Who doesn’t love being a tiny bit scared this time of the year. Of course, I don’t get scared. I’m a radio personality and I used to be a firefighter so nothing they can throw at me can be scarier than the things I have seen. Well, except maybe this.
Local groups trying to preserve South Carolina's black medical history
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The walls of Jean Hopkins's house are covered in newspaper clippings, special awards, and recognitions from her time as an advocate and a nurse. She is a Columbia native, Booker T Washington Graduate, and a licensed nurse from the 1950 class at Columbia Hospital's school of nursing. After graduating, she began work at Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital. She remembers growing up in the segregated South.
live5news.com
‘I was awestruck’: Parents of North Charleston man lose home in Hurricane Ian
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston man drove down to southwest Florida to help with cleanup efforts after Hurricane Ian made his parent’s mobile home unlivable. “You could see it on television, but until you’re there seeing it in person, it’s… I was awestruck,” Edward Boggio said....
wpde.com
Bat found in North Charleston tests positive for rabies; 2 people exposed
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says a bat found in North Charleston tested positive for rabies, and two people were exposed to the infected animal. The bat was located near Sentry Circle and Royal Palm Lane, officials say. On...
DHEC: 2 people exposed to rabid bat in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were exposed to a rabid bat in Dorchester County. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Thursday confirmed that a bat found near Sentry Circle and Royal Palm Lane in North Charleston recently tested positive for rabies. The bat was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory […]
wkml.com
South Carolina Has One of the Top 10 Corn Mazes in the Country
There aren’t many things more fun than corn mazes, and it turns out one of the best ones in the country is right down the road in South Carolina. According to USA Today’s 10 Best team, readers helped to pick out the best places to go get lost in the giant corn stalks.
WLTX.com
Who is in charge of overseeing school district P-card use in South Carolina?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The recent indictment of a former Richland School District One employee has brought the subject of purchasing cards, or P-cards, back to the forefront. P-cards are used by government agencies to make it easier for employees to purchase needed items like supplies, equipment, and gas. Most...
wpde.com
S.C. Gov. McMaster signs executive order coordinating electric vehicle roll-out
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed Executive Order 2022-31, coordinating the future roll-out of the state's electric vehicle infrastructure. South Carolina Electric Vehicle Executive Order 2022-31 by ABC15 News on Scribd. With the order, the state prioritizes recruiting electric vehicle-related businesses to South Carolina and...
McMaster signs executive order on rollout of electric vehicle infrastructure in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed an executive order Thursday to formalize efforts to coordinate the rollout of electric vehicle infrastructure in the state, according to a news release from the governor’s office. Part of the executive order is to create a working group that would develop a plan “strategic deployment […]
counton2.com
BCSO: One person stabbed after family fight
BERKELEY COUNTY. S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a Thursday afternoon stabbing that injured one person. According to BCSO, the incident happened on Sunbelt Drive in the Ladson area. BCSO said that two relatives were arguing over work when one of them pulled...
WYFF4.com
Date set for Alex Murdaugh murder trial in Colleton County, South Carolina
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — A trial date has been set for Alex Murdaugh, who is charged with the murders of his wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul, on June 7, 2021, in Colleton County, South Carolina. The murder charges were filed in July of this year. Murdaugh, 54, has...
abcnews4.com
Hurricane Ian cleanup instructions for Charleston residents
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Charleston sanitation workers is able to clean up debris from Hurricane Ian as soon as possible. Residents are encouraged to put only yard debris on the curb on Friday, October 14th.
abcnews4.com
South Carolina Aquarium
From underwater pumpkin carving to the Turtle Trek this weekend, it's fun for the whole family.
Almost 700 incorrect ballots mailed to South Carolina voters
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Almost 700 incorrect absentee ballots were mailed to voters in Spartanburg County. According to Spartanburg County, a vendor used by the Spartanburg County Voter Registration and Elections Office to print and mail the ballots made an error. The error occurred when the file was being prepared by the vendor for […]
Summerville neighborhood still dealing with flooding four years after study was approved
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents in one Summerville neighborhood say something needs to be done about ongoing flood problems near Eagle Creek. The creek which runs near the Summerwood subdivision has flooded over several times in recent years. News 2 first reported on the issue four years ago after a flood study was approved […]
live5news.com
5 crowned to represent Lowcountry at Miss SC, Miss SC Teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Palmetto State now has a new Miss Summerville, Miss Summerville Teen, Miss North Charleston, Miss North Charleston Teen, and Miss Lowcountry after the five were crowned over the weekend. Sixteen women and teens, ranging in age from 13 to 25 competed for the four titles.
wpde.com
DHEC reopening additional shellfish beds in Georgetown Co. Thursday
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is opening additional shellfish beds in Georgetown County on Thursday, October 13th. "Shellfish harvesting in Shellfish Management Area 04, which includes Murrells Inlet in Georgetown County, will reopen at official sunrise on Thursday, October...
Charleston City Paper
Thursday headlines: Great news for seniors: Social Security checks to rise
Recipients of Social Security are expected to get a big boost in their benefits in the coming months in an effort to help cover the higher cost of food, fuel and other goods and services. This cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, will be announced today and is expected to be the...
WJCL
Tiny homes being built for 25 veterans in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Above video shows building progress. A $3 million dollar effort is underway to provide permanent shelter to homeless veterans. The first phase, a community of 25 tiny homes, is in its finishing stages in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It is all thanks to a group...
The Post and Courier
The rich history of Berkeley County
Berkeley County, in the lower pine belt of the Coastal Plain, is the largest county of the state, with an area of 1,238 square miles (land 1,100; water 138), and 240,000+ inhabitants. The county is level, the maximum elevation being 150 feet. It embraces part of the original county named in honor of two of the original eight Lords Proprietors, John Berkeley, and William Berkeley.
