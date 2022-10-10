ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Drive Through South Carolina’s Only Haunted Car Wash

Who doesn’t love being a tiny bit scared this time of the year. Of course, I don’t get scared. I’m a radio personality and I used to be a firefighter so nothing they can throw at me can be scarier than the things I have seen. Well, except maybe this.
GREENVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

Local groups trying to preserve South Carolina's black medical history

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The walls of Jean Hopkins's house are covered in newspaper clippings, special awards, and recognitions from her time as an advocate and a nurse. She is a Columbia native, Booker T Washington Graduate, and a licensed nurse from the 1950 class at Columbia Hospital's school of nursing. After graduating, she began work at Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital. She remembers growing up in the segregated South.
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

DHEC: 2 people exposed to rabid bat in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were exposed to a rabid bat in Dorchester County. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Thursday confirmed that a bat found near Sentry Circle and Royal Palm Lane in North Charleston recently tested positive for rabies. The bat was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
wkml.com

South Carolina Has One of the Top 10 Corn Mazes in the Country

There aren’t many things more fun than corn mazes, and it turns out one of the best ones in the country is right down the road in South Carolina. According to USA Today’s 10 Best team, readers helped to pick out the best places to go get lost in the giant corn stalks.
AGRICULTURE
wpde.com

S.C. Gov. McMaster signs executive order coordinating electric vehicle roll-out

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed Executive Order 2022-31, coordinating the future roll-out of the state's electric vehicle infrastructure. South Carolina Electric Vehicle Executive Order 2022-31 by ABC15 News on Scribd. With the order, the state prioritizes recruiting electric vehicle-related businesses to South Carolina and...
POLITICS
counton2.com

BCSO: One person stabbed after family fight

BERKELEY COUNTY. S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a Thursday afternoon stabbing that injured one person. According to BCSO, the incident happened on Sunbelt Drive in the Ladson area. BCSO said that two relatives were arguing over work when one of them pulled...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

South Carolina Aquarium

From underwater pumpkin carving to the Turtle Trek this weekend, it's fun for the whole family.
TRAVEL
WBTW News13

Almost 700 incorrect ballots mailed to South Carolina voters

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Almost 700 incorrect absentee ballots were mailed to voters in Spartanburg County. According to Spartanburg County, a vendor used by the Spartanburg County Voter Registration and Elections Office to print and mail the ballots made an error. The error occurred when the file was being prepared by the vendor for […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

5 crowned to represent Lowcountry at Miss SC, Miss SC Teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Palmetto State now has a new Miss Summerville, Miss Summerville Teen, Miss North Charleston, Miss North Charleston Teen, and Miss Lowcountry after the five were crowned over the weekend. Sixteen women and teens, ranging in age from 13 to 25 competed for the four titles.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
wpde.com

DHEC reopening additional shellfish beds in Georgetown Co. Thursday

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is opening additional shellfish beds in Georgetown County on Thursday, October 13th. "Shellfish harvesting in Shellfish Management Area 04, which includes Murrells Inlet in Georgetown County, will reopen at official sunrise on Thursday, October...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Tiny homes being built for 25 veterans in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Above video shows building progress. A $3 million dollar effort is underway to provide permanent shelter to homeless veterans. The first phase, a community of 25 tiny homes, is in its finishing stages in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It is all thanks to a group...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

The rich history of Berkeley County

Berkeley County, in the lower pine belt of the Coastal Plain, is the largest county of the state, with an area of 1,238 square miles (land 1,100; water 138), and 240,000+ inhabitants. The county is level, the maximum elevation being 150 feet. It embraces part of the original county named in honor of two of the original eight Lords Proprietors, John Berkeley, and William Berkeley.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

