Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
The Eternal Daughter Review
Below is an advanced review out of the London Film Festival. The Eternal Daughter does not yet have a release date. Social realism has been the benchmark of Joanna Hogg’s filmmaking since she burst onto the scene with Unrelated in 2007 but six films in, the British director has shifted gears a little. Taking inspiration from Gothic cinematic classics such as The Innocents and Night of the Demon, Hogg delivers a nervy, metatextual familial drama navigating the perils of memory and the unknowability of the people who raised us, with a ghostly undercurrent.
IGN
Barbarella: Sydney Sweeney to Star and Produce New Sci-Fi Reboot
Sydney Sweeney has been tapped to star in and executive produce a Barbarella reboot, giving new life to Jean-Claude Forest's comic series that spawned a 1968 film with Jane Fonda. Deadline reported that Sweeney had partnered up with Sony Pictures again for the new feature film that would see her...
IGN
Hellboy in Love: Mike Mignola on Exploring Hellboy's Forgotten Romance
Mike Mignola is having a very busy month. Not only is the Hellboy creator set to attend the first public screenings of the documentary film Mike Mignola: Drawing Monsters, he's debuting two new horror comics just in time for Halloween. One of them even promises to shed light on one of the more tumultuous romances of Hellboy's life.
IGN
Alfonso Cuaron Didn't Read Children of Men | What's the Difference?
In 2006, writer and director Alfonso Cuarón dropped Children of Men, a dystopian nightmare world where women are infertile and mankind’s time is running out. It took a few years, but the film has cemented itself as a classic, with many lauding it for an eerily accurate vision of a dark future. Based on the novel by PD James, Cuarón’s adaptation is fascinating for many reasons, but number one is, he and his co-writer didn’t write a movie about the future. They wrote it about the present. And number two… he never even read the book. So how did an auteur adapt a novel he might’ve only skimmed into a vital piece of science fiction? It’s time to ask, What’s the Difference?
RELATED PEOPLE
IGN
The Tragic Hulk Story Behind the She-Hulk Finale
Warning: This video contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Season 1, Episode 9! If you haven't already, be sure to check out IGN's review of the Season 1 finale. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has wrapped up its first season on Disney+. But the biggest reveal in the Season 1 finale involves not Jen Walters, but her cousin Bruce. Hulk is back from the planet Sakaar, and he’s brought his son with him. That’s right: Skaar has joined the MCU. And if you’re not familiar with this junior Hulk, now is the time to brush up on the tragic history of Skaar and the Planet Hulk saga.
IGN
Here’s How Werewolf by Night Fits Into the MCU
The Marvel Cinematic Universe goes old school horror with Werewolf by Night. A black-and-white take on classic 1930s horror films, Werewolf By Night starts Gael Garcia Bernal as the werewolf in question but how does he fit into the larger MCU? Join IGN host Kim Horcher as she breaks down the Phase 4 project.
IGN
Robbie Coltrane, the Actor and Comedian Who Played Hagrid in the Harry Potter Movies, Dies at 72
Robbie Coltrane, the actor and comedian who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies, has died at the age of 72. As reported by BBC, Coltrane's agent Belinda Wright confirmed that he died in a hospital near Falkirk in Scotland, on Friday, October 14, 2022. Wright called Coltrane a "unique talent" and said that the actor "brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world."
IGN
MCU 'Thunderbolt' Ross Reportedly Recast With Harrison Ford
General ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross will return to the MCU, reportedly played by Harrison Ford. According to reporter Jeff Sneider, the Indiana Jones star will be suiting up as the infamous Marvel General following the death of original actor, William Hurt. “We're hearing Harrison Ford HAS, in fact, been cast...
IN THIS ARTICLE
19 True Crime Audiobooks And Podcasts To Listen To After Watching Netflix's Dahmer Story
More true crime listens to get addicted to.
IGN
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's Sauron Actor Revealed
FULL SPOILERS AHEAD FOR THE SEASON ONE FINALE OF THE RINGS OF POWER. After much speculation as to their identity, the eighth and final episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s first season revealed which cast member had been the evil Sauron all along. After an initial misdirect that said Sauron was The Stranger (David Weyman), it was revealed later in the episode that the Dark Lord was, in fact, Halbrand (Charlie Vickers).
IGN
Super Mario Movie Features Improvised Song From an Unlikely Character
Toad will be getting his very own song in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. During an interview with Variety, Keegan-Michael Key was asked whether Toad gets to sing in the upcoming video game adaptation. “He does,” he said. “I got to improvise a song in Super Mario Bros. which was...
Comments / 0