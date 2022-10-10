Read full article on original website
Nursing Honor Society chapter inducts members
Thirty-eight new members – and two transfers – were inducted into the Omega Theta Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing during a ceremony on Oct. 7. The Pennsylvania College of Technology chapter comprises students, faculty and other local nurses. To be eligible for membership...
Campus visits deliver children’s in-person gratitude
Pennsylvania College of Technology’s award-winning Dunham Children’s Learning Center joined in a week of “Celebrating Campus Children’s Centers,” observed Oct. 3-7 in nationwide tribute to the extraordinary services provided by college child care facilities. CLC employees and youngsters traversed main campus to say, “Thank you”...
Students share more housing pet peeves on Penn State's campus, in State College
Currently, Penn State students are in the midst of deciding where they want to live for the next school year. One of the most important decisions that students must make is whether they want to live on campus or off campus. More than 14,000 undergraduate students at University Park live...
Beauty Systems Group cuts 57 jobs in Schuylkill, Pa. labor department says
Beauty Systems Group in Schuylkill County is eliminating 57 jobs, according to a Pennsylvania notice. The business is at 210 Industrial Park Road in East Norwegian Township, east of Route 61. The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry posted a WARN notice Wednesday that the business will close as of...
UPMC welcomes new providers
Williamsport, Pa. — Three doctors have joined the physical medicine and rehabilitation staff at UPMC, hospital officials announced this week. UPMC welcomes Leah Bowlin, D.O., Rebecca Frazier, Psy.D., and Lisa Mondell, Psy.D., to the Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (PM&R) team in Williamsport. Dr. Bowlin, physiatrist, received her medical degree from Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine, Athens, Ohio. She completed her residency in PM&R at University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia,...
Agreement guaranteeing admission and up to $28,000 in scholarships signed between local school districts and CommonwealthU
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield, together as Commonwealth University and 20 school districts in central Pennsylvania, have signed an agreement guaranteeing admission, eligibility for merit-based scholarships, and on-campus housing at any of its locations. The signing was marked Tuesday at the Durrwachter Alumni Conference Center at the Lock Haven campus.
'Nobody here is excited' — Mixed reaction to Social Security increase
MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — Starting in January, people on Social Security will see the largest cost of living increase since 1980, a boost of more than eight percent. The increase in benefits will impact 70 million people across the country, but seniors here at home say the extra money in their checks won't get them much as inflation continues to climb.
Wolf Administration Highlights $8.65 Million Investment in 3,105 Central PA Manufacturing Jobs at Fresh Roasted Coffee, Sivana Converting Tours in Sunbury
Sunbury, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Executive Deputy Secretary Mike Hanna toured Fresh Roasted Coffee and Sivana Converting in Northumberland County to see firsthand operations supported by Governor Tom Wolf’s investments to create good paying manufacturing jobs in the commonwealth during Manufacturing Week in Pennsylvania.
Local radio stations set to change ownership with new deal
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Many radio stations in the area will be getting a shake-up of owners after a new deal by two media companies. In the deal, 34 radio stations and 12 translators from Forever Media will change ownership and be under Seven Mountains Media. Stations from the Altoona/Johnstown/State College area will all see new […]
Firearm seized from Pa. high school student
School administrators say a firearm was seized from a student at Wilkes-Barre Area High School in Luzerne County on Tuesday, according to a story from WOLF. The incident occurred on the same day another firearm was seized at the Midd-West Middle School in Snyder County. “A student came in early...
Electrical class pulls its weight … and then some
Joe R. Raup’s Electrical Construction Lab III–Industrial class took part in a memorable project on Monday, lending capable hands to ongoing renovation of the heating, ventilation & air conditioning lab in the Carl Building Technologies Center. “Students pulled in wire that is rated to carry 300 amps at...
Williamsport Water Authority provides clarification on new stormwater fee
Williamsport, Pa. — With questions lingering about the structure of the Williamsport Water Authority’s new $10 fee, especially how it pertains to non-residential properties, the authority’s Executive Director Michael Miller offered clarification during Tuesday’s Public Works Committee meeting. The fee, announced last month, was added after the city transferred ownership of the stormwater system to the water authority in 2021. This transferred responsibility to the authority for the upkeep and maintenance of the system. ...
Country Cupboard demolition underway in Lewisburg
LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Union County attraction that’s been a part of the community for decades is being demolished. The property’s new owners made the decision to do away with the building due to its condition. Demolition began at the former Country Cupboard Building in Lewisburg on Tuesday. In January, the Baylor family […]
Jeffrey C. “Jeff” Bubb, 50
Jeffrey C. “Jeff” Bubb, 50, of Williamsport, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at his home. Surviving is his loving and devoted fiancé of more than 20 years, Karen A. Buggy. Born April 30, 1972, in Williamsport, he was a son of the late John...
Old Centre Crest Building Proposals
Besides facilities at Penn State, the former Centre Crest nursing home in Bellefonte is one of the county’s largest buildings. The county still owns the building, and with a new Centre Crest facility now open, architects are now studying what’s best in terms of renovating the nearly 85-year-old property.
Wagyu beef farming takes off in Columbia County
Columbia County, Pa. — Wagyu beef is often considered a luxury — a high-dollar item found at high-class restaurants. The beef variety is slowly becoming more accessible, even in northcentral Pa. The wagyu products from one local farm, Greenwood Valley Wagyu of Columbia County, can be found on menus, at local markets, and even some small-scale grocers across the region. Greenwood Valley Wagyu was born out of a mutual love...
Luzerne County manager proposes property tax increase for 2023
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A proposed tax hike for residents in Luzerne County, and it’s more than double the last hike in 2020. The 2023 budget was presented to the county council Tuesday night. On Wednesday, Eyewitness News heard from the Luzerne County manager and department heads about why they proposed such a hefty hike. […]
Renewed efforts to solve cold case in Union County
NEW COLUMBIA, Pa. — If you live in north-central Pennsylvania, chances are you've seen his picture — 2-year-old Corey Edkin went missing 36 years ago, and his family still has no answers. "I had heard bits and pieces about the rumors and what may have happened," Whitney Trump...
Lycoming County native continues journey on The Voice
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On The Voice, a Lycoming County native preformed in the battle rounds. Morgan Myles, who is on Team Camila, preformed against Steven McMorran. The two sang Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus and all the judges agreed the Williamsport native has what it takes to go all the way In the end, […]
State College police close East Beaver Avenue for car accident
On Wednesday night, a car flipped on East Beaver Avenue in front of Canyon Pizza, causing State College police to close the road for just over an hour. According to Sgt. John Tlumac, no one was injured, and the crash was "very mild." A tow truck came around 8:30 p.m. to flip the car and remove it.
