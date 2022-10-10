ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

pct.edu

Nursing Honor Society chapter inducts members

Thirty-eight new members – and two transfers – were inducted into the Omega Theta Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing during a ceremony on Oct. 7. The Pennsylvania College of Technology chapter comprises students, faculty and other local nurses. To be eligible for membership...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
pct.edu

Campus visits deliver children’s in-person gratitude

Pennsylvania College of Technology’s award-winning Dunham Children’s Learning Center joined in a week of “Celebrating Campus Children’s Centers,” observed Oct. 3-7 in nationwide tribute to the extraordinary services provided by college child care facilities. CLC employees and youngsters traversed main campus to say, “Thank you”...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

UPMC welcomes new providers

Williamsport, Pa. — Three doctors have joined the physical medicine and rehabilitation staff at UPMC, hospital officials announced this week. UPMC welcomes Leah Bowlin, D.O., Rebecca Frazier, Psy.D., and Lisa Mondell, Psy.D., to the Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (PM&R) team in Williamsport. Dr. Bowlin, physiatrist, received her medical degree from Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine, Athens, Ohio. She completed her residency in PM&R at University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
therecord-online.com

Agreement guaranteeing admission and up to $28,000 in scholarships signed between local school districts and CommonwealthU

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield, together as Commonwealth University and 20 school districts in central Pennsylvania, have signed an agreement guaranteeing admission, eligibility for merit-based scholarships, and on-campus housing at any of its locations. The signing was marked Tuesday at the Durrwachter Alumni Conference Center at the Lock Haven campus.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
pa.gov

Wolf Administration Highlights $8.65 Million Investment in 3,105 Central PA Manufacturing Jobs at Fresh Roasted Coffee, Sivana Converting Tours in Sunbury

Sunbury, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Executive Deputy Secretary Mike Hanna toured Fresh Roasted Coffee and Sivana Converting in Northumberland County to see firsthand operations supported by Governor Tom Wolf’s investments to create good paying manufacturing jobs in the commonwealth during Manufacturing Week in Pennsylvania.
SUNBURY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTAJ

Local radio stations set to change ownership with new deal

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Many radio stations in the area will be getting a shake-up of owners after a new deal by two media companies. In the deal, 34 radio stations and 12 translators from Forever Media will change ownership and be under Seven Mountains Media. Stations from the Altoona/Johnstown/State College area will all see new […]
ALTOONA, PA
PennLive.com

Firearm seized from Pa. high school student

School administrators say a firearm was seized from a student at Wilkes-Barre Area High School in Luzerne County on Tuesday, according to a story from WOLF. The incident occurred on the same day another firearm was seized at the Midd-West Middle School in Snyder County. “A student came in early...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
pct.edu

Electrical class pulls its weight … and then some

Joe R. Raup’s Electrical Construction Lab III–Industrial class took part in a memorable project on Monday, lending capable hands to ongoing renovation of the heating, ventilation & air conditioning lab in the Carl Building Technologies Center. “Students pulled in wire that is rated to carry 300 amps at...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Williamsport Water Authority provides clarification on new stormwater fee

Williamsport, Pa. — With questions lingering about the structure of the Williamsport Water Authority’s new $10 fee, especially how it pertains to non-residential properties, the authority’s Executive Director Michael Miller offered clarification during Tuesday’s Public Works Committee meeting. The fee, announced last month, was added after the city transferred ownership of the stormwater system to the water authority in 2021. This transferred responsibility to the authority for the upkeep and maintenance of the system. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Country Cupboard demolition underway in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Union County attraction that’s been a part of the community for decades is being demolished. The property’s new owners made the decision to do away with the building due to its condition. Demolition began at the former Country Cupboard Building in Lewisburg on Tuesday. In January, the Baylor family […]
LEWISBURG, PA
webbweekly.com

Jeffrey C. “Jeff” Bubb, 50

Jeffrey C. “Jeff” Bubb, 50, of Williamsport, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at his home. Surviving is his loving and devoted fiancé of more than 20 years, Karen A. Buggy. Born April 30, 1972, in Williamsport, he was a son of the late John...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
abc23.com

Old Centre Crest Building Proposals

Besides facilities at Penn State, the former Centre Crest nursing home in Bellefonte is one of the county’s largest buildings. The county still owns the building, and with a new Centre Crest facility now open, architects are now studying what’s best in terms of renovating the nearly 85-year-old property.
BELLEFONTE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Wagyu beef farming takes off in Columbia County

Columbia County, Pa. — Wagyu beef is often considered a luxury — a high-dollar item found at high-class restaurants. The beef variety is slowly becoming more accessible, even in northcentral Pa. The wagyu products from one local farm, Greenwood Valley Wagyu of Columbia County, can be found on menus, at local markets, and even some small-scale grocers across the region. Greenwood Valley Wagyu was born out of a mutual love...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County manager proposes property tax increase for 2023

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A proposed tax hike for residents in Luzerne County, and it’s more than double the last hike in 2020. The 2023 budget was presented to the county council Tuesday night. On Wednesday, Eyewitness News heard from the Luzerne County manager and department heads about why they proposed such a hefty hike. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Lycoming County native continues journey on The Voice

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On The Voice, a Lycoming County native preformed in the battle rounds. Morgan Myles, who is on Team Camila, preformed against Steven McMorran. The two sang Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus and all the judges agreed the Williamsport native has what it takes to go all the way In the end, […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Digital Collegian

State College police close East Beaver Avenue for car accident

On Wednesday night, a car flipped on East Beaver Avenue in front of Canyon Pizza, causing State College police to close the road for just over an hour. According to Sgt. John Tlumac, no one was injured, and the crash was "very mild." A tow truck came around 8:30 p.m. to flip the car and remove it.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

