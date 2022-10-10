Read full article on original website
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'IT WAS ELECTRIC'
"That was great. It was electric in there. Exactly what we were expecting. The first period was awesome." "The win is the most important part. I don't think Jonny (Huberdeau) and I care too much about the scoresheet as long as we got the win." Video: "That first period was...
NHL
THE 'A'-LISTERS
Sutter says no rush to name captain; team will have three or four alternates to start season. This isn't some rag-tag policy, where league rules require someone - anyone - to wear the 'C.'. When the time is right, the Flames will announce their new skipper. That time just isn't...
NHL
Start me up! Stars open season Thursday against familiar face
With a new coaching staff and new systems, the Stars are trying to take their transformation step-by-step, but the schedule doesn't seem to be cooperating. Dallas will open the season Thursday at Nashville and play their first three games against Central Division rivals. After that, they head out on a Canadian road trip, kicking off a month-long stretch in which they play 10 of 14 games on the road.
NHL
Anderson set to embark on 20th NHL season
They say that age is just a number. In the case of Craig Anderson, it is his number. But no two digits could possibly define his story. He was drafted twice, claimed off waivers three times, and three times he found new homes via free agency. His first team was...
NHL
Young Ducks fan skates out with team in season opener
Ethan Baroldi had the skate of a lifetime on Wednesday. The 10-year-old Anaheim Ducks fan skated out with the team during introductions before their season opener against the Seattle Kraken at Honda Center. Baroldi, who has had four heart surgeries, the most recent in 2020, was named the 21st Duck...
NHL
Bills players Allen, Knox show up to support Sabres, Tuch
Josh Allen and Dawson Knox are a great connection on the football field and in the hockey stands. The Buffalo Bills quarterback and tight end, respectively, showed up at KeyBank Arena on Thursday to support the Buffalo Sabres in their 2022-23 season opener. The Bills shared a short video taken...
NHL
Jeanneret named to emeritus role with Buffalo Sabres
In his new role, Jeanneret will have a steady presence across team platforms and at events. The Buffalo Sabres are proud to announce that Hall-of-Famer Rick Jeanneret will remain with the organization in a newly formed Broadcaster Emeritus role. Jeanneret retired from play-by-play duties at the end of last season,...
NHL
NHL rule change took place after Maple Leafs game against Bruins in 1932
Goalies no longer had to serve own penalties following wild sequence at Boston Garden. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler reveals how a rule that forced goalies...
NHL
Wright Sort of History
ANAHEIM - For Kraken fans who couldn't wait for the start of Season 2, especially with all of the offseason roster improvements, think about Shane Wright and his parents, Tanya and Simon. An 18-year-old son's dream goes technicolor tonight not far from Hollywood and right out of a storybook. "I'm...
NHL
Medical updates on Matheson, Edmundson and Byron
MONTREAL -- General manager Kent Hughes provided several medical updates during his press conference at the Bell Centre ahead of the season opener. Hughes confirmed that defenseman Mike Matheson underwent an MRI on Wednesday to determine the extent of his lower-body injury. Results are expected in the next 48 hours.
NHL
Rising Star: Mason Marchment determined to break out
The 27-year-old forward feels comfortable and confident entering the regular season after an impressive preseason performance. It took a little while for Mason Marchment to get to this place, but man is he enjoying it now that he's here. The 27-year-old forward has played just 91 NHL games after spending...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. AVALANCHE
FLAMES (0-0-0) vs. AVALANCHE (1-0-0) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Mikko Rantanen (4) Goals - Arturri Lehkonen, Valeri Nichushkin (2) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - N/A / PK...
NHL
TOR@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The NHL season has officially kicked off and fans around the League will be treated to a classic Habs-Leafs tilt on Wednesday, with a slew of can't-miss pregame activities on the docket before puck drop. 1. Fans are invited to arrive early to take advantage of the home...
NHL
THAT'S WON
COMING SOON: Say What - Postgame Quotes. The homeside came out after the opening bell and had the visitors on the ropes for the first 20 minutes, outshooting them 14-3. They held Colorado to just seven shots by the midway mark of the second. Not only was it Calgary's season...
NHL
Avalanche receive 2022 Stanley Cup championship rings
Hardware weighs 18.5 carats, features 669 diamonds, 20 sapphires, 42 rubies. Nathan MacKinnon weighed in at 200 pounds before the 2021-22 season. On Monday, the Colorado Avalanche forward put on an extra 18.5 carats. According to the Avalanche, the team, coaching staff and ownership received their 2022 Stanley Cup championship...
NHL
Crosby has three points, Penguins score six in win against Coyotes
PITTSBURGH -- Sidney Crosby began his 18th NHL season with a goal and two assists, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins defeat the Arizona Coyotes 6-2 in the season opener for each team at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday. The 35-year-old's 18 seasons are the most in Penguins history, passing Mario Lemieux's...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Winning Ways
The Kraken power play converted again, the offense keeps rolling and goalie Martin Jones is stellar in his first outing for Seattle. Kraken win 4-1 in LA. LOS ANGELES - The gusher of offensive production the Kraken generated in Wednesday's road opener was flowing freely again here in southern California in a 4-1 win for Seattle, making it three of four possible standings points to start the second season. Among the scoring highlights: Matty Beniers notched his 12th point in his first 12 NHL games, newcomers Andre Burakovsky and Oliver Bjorkstrand have registered a goal and assist each in their first two Kraken games and fan-favorite-returnee Brandon Tanev notched the game-winning goal.
NHL
Thompson, Golden Knights shut out Blackhawks
LAS VEGAS -- Logan Thompson made 27 saves for his second NHL shutout, and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 1-0 at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday. "Overall, I'm happy with myself. I just did my job tonight," Thompson said. "It's big when you can win games like that, especially this early in the season, to get the points, and keep building off of it."
NHL
AHL notebook: Nemec, 18-year-old first-round picks to gain experience
Youth will be a major storyline in the American Hockey League this season. The NHL's top developmental league will feature five 18-year-old first-round picks from the 2022 NHL Draft when its 87th season begins Friday. The Seattle Kraken will also have their own AHL affiliate for the first time, Coachella Valley, the league-record 32th team.
NHL
Stars announce schedule for 2022-23 home opener on Saturday, Oct. 15
FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars announced today the game day schedule for the club's regular-season home opener on Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Nashville Predators. Prior to the game, the 2022-23 Dallas Stars team will take part in the Victory Green Carpet Walk presented by Toyota on PNC Plaza, located to the south of American Airlines Center. The current roster and coaching staff are scheduled to begin walking the carpet at approximately 3:30 p.m., and fans will have the opportunity to welcome them into the arena. The pregame event is free and open to the public. Fans can start lining up to watch the carpet walk beginning at 2:30 p.m. The Lexus Garage will open at noon, while Comerica Garage and Lots A, D, E and M will open at 2:30 p.m. for fans arriving early for the Victory Green Carpet Walk presented by Toyota on PNC Plaza.
