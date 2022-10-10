SAN ANTONIO – Protecting voting rights isn’t what it used to be in the 60′s and 70′s, said longtime civil rights attorney Rolando Rios. Back then, Rios said the movement was more grassroots, much of it on college campuses, like St. Mary’s University that saw the rise of a movement begun by his friend the late Willie Velasquez and others who formed the Mexican-American Youth Organization or MAYO.

