San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX
Education
San Antonio, TX
Elections
City
Dean, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
Local
Texas Elections
seguintoday.com

Guadalupe County salutes manufacturing community

(Seguin) – No manufacturer is going unnoticed this month in Guadalupe County. October marks National Manufacturing Month. The Guadalupe County Commissioners Court on Tuesday approved a proclamation recognizing the contributions of the local manufacturing community. Speaking on behalf of the manufacturing community in the city of Seguin and all...
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
seguintoday.com

Guadalupe County crowns new fair queen, court

(Seguin) – Guadalupe County has crowned its newest members of royalty. Leading that royal court for 2022-2023 is Harley Thornton – this year’s Guadalupe County Fair Queen. Thornton, a junior at Seguin High School, says the contest experience has been an incredible journey. “First, I did my...
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
tpr.org

Bexar Co. District Attorney race sees Gonzales, LaHood face off

This year’s midterm election sees the return of Gonzales versus a LaHood in the race for Bexar County district attorney. District attorneys are responsible for leading prosecutions on behalf of the local government. Often, they set precedents for criminal justice and public safety policies. Marc LaHood is the Republican...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Person
St. Mary
stmarytx.edu

San Antonio’s Red Mass to celebrate 70 years of legal community building

Event to unite the legal community of all faiths through processions, music and ritual. The St. Mary’s University School of Law, the Archdiocese of San Antonio and the Catholic Lawyers’ Guild will draw together the San Antonio legal community to celebrate the 70th annual Red Mass at San Fernando Cathedral on Thursday, Oct. 27.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

‘Don’t take democracy for granted’: Civil rights attorney warns

SAN ANTONIO – Protecting voting rights isn’t what it used to be in the 60′s and 70′s, said longtime civil rights attorney Rolando Rios. Back then, Rios said the movement was more grassroots, much of it on college campuses, like St. Mary’s University that saw the rise of a movement begun by his friend the late Willie Velasquez and others who formed the Mexican-American Youth Organization or MAYO.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

San Antonio hospital named No. 1 for the fourth straight year

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — U.S. News and World Report is naming Methodist Hospital in San Antonio the No. 1 Best Regional Hospital for 2022-23. It is the fourth consecutive year the hospital has been given the award for top-notch performance in the adult specialty rankings analysis. “This recognition...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KSAT 12

Two fronts are in the forecast. What do they mean for San Antonio?

SAN ANTONIO – If you walked outside Wednesday morning, you likely felt the humidity that has returned to South Central Texas. More sunshine Wednesday afternoon will help temperatures crank up into the low 90s, definitely making it feel more like late summer than mid-October. Missing that fall feel? We...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

