After 'second worst meeting,' St. Mary's parking issue still a stalemate
'There's nothing being accomplished here.'
Judge orders Bexar County to add dozens more voting locations around San Antonio for midterms
The county must operate 388 voting centers to comply with state law, Visiting Judge Martha Tanner ruled.
New Braunfels City Council approves first reading of ordinance regulating sale of pets
Upon approval of the second reading of the new pet sale ordinance Oct. 24, retailers will have to obtain cats and dogs from shelters and welfare organizations, not from breeders or other large-scale breeding facilities. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The City Council chambers filled with applause Oct. 10 as the dais...
KSAT 12
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff gives final State of the County address
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff will give his final State of the County address to the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday. It was during the same event last year that Wolff announced that he would not be seeking re-election after 20 years as county judge.
seguintoday.com
Guadalupe County salutes manufacturing community
(Seguin) – No manufacturer is going unnoticed this month in Guadalupe County. October marks National Manufacturing Month. The Guadalupe County Commissioners Court on Tuesday approved a proclamation recognizing the contributions of the local manufacturing community. Speaking on behalf of the manufacturing community in the city of Seguin and all...
seguintoday.com
Guadalupe County crowns new fair queen, court
(Seguin) – Guadalupe County has crowned its newest members of royalty. Leading that royal court for 2022-2023 is Harley Thornton – this year’s Guadalupe County Fair Queen. Thornton, a junior at Seguin High School, says the contest experience has been an incredible journey. “First, I did my...
tpr.org
Bexar Co. District Attorney race sees Gonzales, LaHood face off
This year’s midterm election sees the return of Gonzales versus a LaHood in the race for Bexar County district attorney. District attorneys are responsible for leading prosecutions on behalf of the local government. Often, they set precedents for criminal justice and public safety policies. Marc LaHood is the Republican...
San Antonio LGBTQ+ mainstay Luther's Cafe temporarily closed
A representative of the cafe said staff plan to be serving again by Halloween.
stmarytx.edu
San Antonio’s Red Mass to celebrate 70 years of legal community building
Event to unite the legal community of all faiths through processions, music and ritual. The St. Mary’s University School of Law, the Archdiocese of San Antonio and the Catholic Lawyers’ Guild will draw together the San Antonio legal community to celebrate the 70th annual Red Mass at San Fernando Cathedral on Thursday, Oct. 27.
KSAT 12
‘Don’t take democracy for granted’: Civil rights attorney warns
SAN ANTONIO – Protecting voting rights isn’t what it used to be in the 60′s and 70′s, said longtime civil rights attorney Rolando Rios. Back then, Rios said the movement was more grassroots, much of it on college campuses, like St. Mary’s University that saw the rise of a movement begun by his friend the late Willie Velasquez and others who formed the Mexican-American Youth Organization or MAYO.
KSAT 12
New walking trail on the city’s Southside is a step towards connecting San Antonio greenspaces
SAN ANTONIO – A new walking trail on the city’s Southside is what developers call the first step at connecting the city’s green spaces. The Madla Greenway, a one-mile loop, is located right next to Texas A&M San Antonio off of University Way. It’s open to the public from dusk to dawn.
Southside San Antonio community with affordable internet selling first homes
The homes will start in the $230,000 range.
KTSA
San Antonio hospital named No. 1 for the fourth straight year
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — U.S. News and World Report is naming Methodist Hospital in San Antonio the No. 1 Best Regional Hospital for 2022-23. It is the fourth consecutive year the hospital has been given the award for top-notch performance in the adult specialty rankings analysis. “This recognition...
New Braunfels celebrates the dead with return of Dia de los Muertos Festival
The event is expected to bring in thousands of visitors.
Texas Department of Transportation seeks federal funding for San Antonio rail service
TxDOT's letter outlined plans for additional service along the I-35 corridor, and expanded service to the Rio Grande Valley.
TxDOT requests funds to expand passenger train service across Texas
New and expanded routes could connect Laredo, Texas, to Newton, Kansas.
San Antonio opens third L&L Hawaiian Barbecue restaurant near Lackland AFB
SPAM musubi has come to the Lackland area.
KSAT 12
Two fronts are in the forecast. What do they mean for San Antonio?
SAN ANTONIO – If you walked outside Wednesday morning, you likely felt the humidity that has returned to South Central Texas. More sunshine Wednesday afternoon will help temperatures crank up into the low 90s, definitely making it feel more like late summer than mid-October. Missing that fall feel? We...
13 San Antonio restaurants that serve delicious (homestyle) Southern food
Southern feasts await you here.
