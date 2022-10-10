Read full article on original website
Related
Can The Lafayette Parish School System Hold Parents Financially Responsible For Lockdowns?
The Lafayette Parish School System is looking into ways to further hold students and their parents responsible for major threats that lock down district schools. At Wednesday night's LPSS school board meeting, board member Dr. Tehmi Chassion, who represents District 4, asked the district's attorney if the school system could seek restitution from parents whose children force lockdowns and major responses from law enforcement over threats posted to social media and elsewhere.
What Every Parent Should Do as Threats Mount at Local Schools
In recent weeks we have seen a number of local schools go on lockdown due to a potential threat on campus. Just recently Lafayette High School was on lockdown for most of the day as SWAT searched the entire school for weapons. A threat was made not only against the...
Louisiana Department of Education Adopts New Summer Literacy Program, Could Put More Students In Summer School
The Louisiana Department of Education is moving ahead with a summer literacy program aimed at getting students who are struggling with reading comprehension back on track. The new LDOE policy was approved by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education in a Wednesday vote. Which Children Could Qualify?. The program...
Talk Radio 960am
Lafayette, LA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
520K+
Views
ABOUT
Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://talkradio960.com
Comments / 0