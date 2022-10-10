Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Clay County Fire and Rescue employees deployed to Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian assistanceZoey FieldsClay County, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane BabyMarry EvensCape Coral, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
fgcuathletics.com
Women's Soccer Returns Home to Take on First-Place Lipscomb
Match 13 FGCU (7-5-0, 5-1-0 ASUN) vs. Lipscomb (9-4-2, 6-0-1 ASUN) Date // Time Thursday, October 13 // 7 p.m. FORT MYERS, Fla. – Winners of four straight, the FGCU women's soccer team looks to keep the streak going as the Eagles welcome Lipscomb to Pickering Field on Thursday. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
fgcuathletics.com
Labbe Named to Top Drawer Soccer National Team of the Week
FORT MYERS, Fla. Ashley Labbe (Lake Worth, Fla./Suncoast HS) has been named to the Top Drawer Soccer National Team of the Week after her big performances for the FGCU Women's Soccer team. It is the second honor this week for Labbe as she was also named ASUN Player of the Week for the first time in her career.
fgcuathletics.com
Morehouse Named ASUN Preseason Player of the Year, Eagles Picked as Preseason Favorites
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU women's basketball team has been picked to win the league title for yet another season as the ASUN announced the preseason all-conference honors along with the coaches and media polls today. Highlighting the individual honors for the Eagles is graduate student Tishara Morehouse (Milwaukee, Wis./Rufus King HS/Western Nebraska CC) being selected as the ASUN Preseason Player of the Year and a member of ASUN Preseason All-Conference Team.
fgcuathletics.com
Four Eagles To Compete In ITA Southeast Regionals
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Four Eagles will compete in the ITA Southeast Regionals from Atlanta, Georgia, starting Thursday. Emma Bardet (France) and Fanny Norin (Sweden) will represent the Eagles in the main-draw singles, while Ida Ferding (Sweden) and Bardet are set to battle together in the main-draw doubles. Both Ferding...
fgcuathletics.com
Eagles Finish Fourth At Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate, Viallaneix Posts Top-Five Effort
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. - FGCU Men's Golf battled back to finish fourth at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate Tuesday. "Coach Schultz and I are really proud of our team," head coach Andrew Danna said. "It's been a difficult couple of weeks for our team. They worked really hard and stayed patient this week. We look forward to taking the positive momentum we gained from this tournament into our next event in a couple weeks."
fgcuathletics.com
Tournament Leader Viallaneix Ties Career Low Round of 66
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. - FGCU recorded the second lowest team round Monday as Pierre Viallaneix shot a 66 and into first place at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate. "Really solid playing from our guys today all around," head coach Andrew Danna said. "They did a great job of managing the course and keeping mistakes to a minimum. We are looking forward to another opportunity to play well again tomorrow."
