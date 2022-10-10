ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

fgcuathletics.com

Women's Soccer Returns Home to Take on First-Place Lipscomb

Match 13 FGCU (7-5-0, 5-1-0 ASUN) vs. Lipscomb (9-4-2, 6-0-1 ASUN) Date // Time Thursday, October 13 // 7 p.m. FORT MYERS, Fla. – Winners of four straight, the FGCU women's soccer team looks to keep the streak going as the Eagles welcome Lipscomb to Pickering Field on Thursday. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Labbe Named to Top Drawer Soccer National Team of the Week

FORT MYERS, Fla. Ashley Labbe (Lake Worth, Fla./Suncoast HS) has been named to the Top Drawer Soccer National Team of the Week after her big performances for the FGCU Women's Soccer team. It is the second honor this week for Labbe as she was also named ASUN Player of the Week for the first time in her career.
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Morehouse Named ASUN Preseason Player of the Year, Eagles Picked as Preseason Favorites

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU women's basketball team has been picked to win the league title for yet another season as the ASUN announced the preseason all-conference honors along with the coaches and media polls today. Highlighting the individual honors for the Eagles is graduate student Tishara Morehouse (Milwaukee, Wis./Rufus King HS/Western Nebraska CC) being selected as the ASUN Preseason Player of the Year and a member of ASUN Preseason All-Conference Team.
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Four Eagles To Compete In ITA Southeast Regionals

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Four Eagles will compete in the ITA Southeast Regionals from Atlanta, Georgia, starting Thursday. Emma Bardet (France) and Fanny Norin (Sweden) will represent the Eagles in the main-draw singles, while Ida Ferding (Sweden) and Bardet are set to battle together in the main-draw doubles. Both Ferding...
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Eagles Finish Fourth At Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate, Viallaneix Posts Top-Five Effort

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. - FGCU Men's Golf battled back to finish fourth at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate Tuesday. "Coach Schultz and I are really proud of our team," head coach Andrew Danna said. "It's been a difficult couple of weeks for our team. They worked really hard and stayed patient this week. We look forward to taking the positive momentum we gained from this tournament into our next event in a couple weeks."
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Tournament Leader Viallaneix Ties Career Low Round of 66

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. - FGCU recorded the second lowest team round Monday as Pierre Viallaneix shot a 66 and into first place at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate. "Really solid playing from our guys today all around," head coach Andrew Danna said. "They did a great job of managing the course and keeping mistakes to a minimum. We are looking forward to another opportunity to play well again tomorrow."
FORT MYERS, FL

