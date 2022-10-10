JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. - FGCU Men's Golf battled back to finish fourth at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate Tuesday. "Coach Schultz and I are really proud of our team," head coach Andrew Danna said. "It's been a difficult couple of weeks for our team. They worked really hard and stayed patient this week. We look forward to taking the positive momentum we gained from this tournament into our next event in a couple weeks."

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO