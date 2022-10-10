Read full article on original website
Related
Lionel Messi looks stone-faced as he watches Mbappe net for PSG hours after ‘demanding January transfer’
LIONEL MESSI looked on stony-faced in the stands as Kylian Mbappe scored for PSG - hours after reportedly demanding to leave. Messi's smiling and contented demeanour alongside wife Antonela appeared to change dramatically with Mbappe's penalty opener in Tuesday's 1-1 Champions League home draw with Benfica. The Argentinian legend sat...
Eden Hazard ‘booed by Real Madrid fans’ as he is hauled off pitch after less than an hour against Shakhtar Donetsk
EDEN HAZARD was booed off by Real Madrid fans as his Spanish nightmare continues. The former Chelsea star, 31, continues to struggle to find form with the LaLiga champions. The switch came after the Belgium international gave the ball away on multiple occassions during their Champions League visit to Shakhtar Donetsk..
Report: PSG Want To Sell Kylian Mbappe To Liverpool & Buy Mohamed Salah As Replacement
PSG are reportedly keen on selling Kylian Mbappe to Liverpool, and making a move for Mohamed Salah in return.
Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs for talks in restaurant
CRISTIANO RONALDO'S agent Jorge Mendes has been spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs at a restaurant in the city. Mendes is the long-time representative of the Manchester United superstar, 37, as well as City midfielder Bernardo Silva. Barcelona club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Mateu Alemany are in charge of negotiating...
RELATED PEOPLE
Top 100 greatest footballers revealed with Cristiano Ronaldo third, Pele fourth and Neymar not on list at all
THE debate surrounding the greatest footballer of all time is one that divides opinion across the globe. Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Pele and Diego Maradona are often the names touted as the best to ever lace up a pair of boots. But there are also a host of other names...
FIFA・
'No Haaland, no party!': Fans react to Man City failing to score without their star striker... as Pep Guardiola's 10 men are held to a goalless draw by Copenhagen in the Champions League
Fans feel that Manchester City missed Erling Haaland after the striker was an unused substitute in their 0-0 draw with Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday. Haaland has scored 20 goals in just 12 matches this season since joining from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, but he was rested by Pep Guardiola in Denmark, with City already on the brink of qualifying from their group.
ESPN
Spain outplayed a disjointed USWNT and exposed midfield weakness under Vlatko Andonovski
The U.S. women's national team lost back-to-back games for the first time in five years after an uninspiring 2-0 loss to a second-choice Spain team in Pamplona on Tuesday. Laia Codina, in her debut for the senior Spain national team, opened the scoring in the 39th minute after the U.S. twice failed to clear a corner kick that dropped in the box. Real Madrid star Esther Gonzalez added the dagger 18 minutes from time with a sweet volley after floating in between three U.S. defenders unmarked.
Yardbarker
Victor Lindelof hails new Manchester United signing as a fantastic player
Victor Lindelof was full of praise for his fellow defender Lisandro Martinez during Manchester United’s pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash. When speaking on the Argentinian’s arrival, he said (via ManUtd.com): “It’s been good, I think since he came he’s been performing at a good level and he’s a fantastic player. I think he’s very good with the ball.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
Juventus' Champions League last-16 hopes in peril after loss to Maccabi Haifa
Juventus slumped to a 2-0 defeat against a Maccabi Haifa side who won their first Champions League game for 20 years as Omer Atzili's double helped the Israelis to a famous victory at a rocking Sammy Ofer Stadium on Tuesday. The result leaves third-placed Juve's chances of qualifying for the...
UEFA・
FOX Sports
USMNT Stock Watch: Gio Renya, Antonee Robinson return from injury
Editor's Note: "Plane to Qatar" is FOX Sports' weekly feature tracking the progress of players hoping to crack the United States Men's National Team's 26-player roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Let's begin with the good news. Five World Cup-bound Americans returned from injury in recent days,...
Sir Jim Ratcliffe damps down hopes of Manchester United takeover
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has played down the prospect of making a bid for Manchester United, saying the Glazers do not want to sell and he “can’t sit around hoping” the club will one day become available. The billionaire chairman of Ineos admitted he had been interested in...
Kylian Mbappe Transfer Saga Summary - PSG Upset, Liverpool Mohamed Salah Swap And Real Madrid Out
There has been many reports surrounding the future of PSG superstar Kylian tMbappe today, this is a summary of what has been reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ESPN
Ireland apologise for players' song after World Cup qualifier
The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and national team manager Vera Pauw apologised on Wednesday for players singing a song referencing the IRA after they beat Scotland 1-0 and qualified for the women's World Cup finals for the first time. A video posted on social media after the match on...
Report: Thomas Tuchel Would Consider England Job
Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in managing England if the FA were to part ways with Gareth Southgate.
SkySports
Liverpool's myriad of issues laid bare as Premier League title challenge flounders
Liverpool's poor league form has caught many by surprise, but none more so than Jurgen Klopp and his players. The Merseyside 'mentality monsters' look a shadow of their former selves in the Premier League and entered the weekend 10th in the table - some 13 points adrift of Sunday's opponents Manchester City.
Report: Juventus Are Interested In January Transfer For Ilkay Gundogan
Serie A giants Juventus are interested in Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan, according to a report.
BBC
Rangers v Liverpool: Commentator's notes
Any Champions League wriggle room has gone for Rangers as they stare up at the rest of Group A, faced with an almighty task to even finish third in the section. The hammering in Amsterdam on matchday one means they will likely need at least a point from their next two games before Ajax's visit to Glasgow, while hoping the Dutch champions lose theirs.
Emirates Interested In Buying Manchester United
The Emirates are now said to be interested in buying Manchester United.
BBC
Guardiola among Premier League news conferences
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaking to the press ahead of Sunday's game at Liverpool:. "It's always difficult in the years since we have arrived here together, it will be a tough game and I don't expect anything else. "The game will be dictated on the pitch, not by the...
Report: Chelsea Are Interested In Kylian Mbappe Situation At PSG
Chelsea are interested in Kylian Mbappe, and will be keeping an eye on his situation at PSG.
Comments / 0