ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds

By Thomas Hughes
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SwAPp_0iTZEcph00

Levi Strauss ( NYSE: LEVI ) had a challenging quarter and if forecasting more of the same for itself if not for names like Ralph Lauren, V.F. Corporation ( NYSE: VFC ) , or PVH Corp ( NYSE: PVH ) .  Supply chain and FX headwinds are cutting into the top and bottom line resulting in weak results and a cut to the guidance. The analysts, however, still view this stock as a buy despite these headwinds and there are many reasons to choose from. Among them are the valuation, the dividend, the underlying strength of the business, and the balance sheet which all suggest safe dividend payments, a positive outlook for distribution growth, and capital appreciation.

Sell-Side Sentiment Mixed But The Analysts Say Buy

Insidertrades.com is tracking 10 analysts with current commentaries and they rate the stock a Moderate Buy verging on Firm Buy. The sentiment is down a bit from earlier in the year and last year but this is due to a single downgrade to neutral that came out in August. The rest of the group has the stock pegged in a range from weak Buy to Outperform with a price target that is still 72% above the current price action. The price target has come down since last year, last quarter, and even last month but there are signs of stabilization within the data. There’ve been five major sell-side reports since the FQ3 results were released including 1 price target increase to $23. That’s still below the consensus of $24.18 but it helps raise the floor which, by the way, is $19 and 35% above the current price action.

The insiders and institutions have been net sellers of the stock over the past 2 to 3 quarters but there are some mitigating factors to be aware of. In regard to the insiders, their activity is minimal, down significantly from last year, and primarily the responsibility of a single party. Mr. Seth Jaffe, EVP and general counsel, has been selling shares off and on for the last year but still owns a sizeable amount as do the insiders in general, bout 3.7% altogether. The institutions own about 17.81% and have also been net sellers of the stock but that is offset by 1) total activity is in decline and 2) buying has been active as well, nearly offsetting the selling, and speaks of rotation rather than outright bearishness.

Levi Strauss Has A Weak Quarter?

Levi Strauss had a weak quarter but only in regard to the analyst consensus expectations. The company’s Q3 revenue missed by 500 basis points but still resulted in a 1.3% gain over last year and quarterly record. The bad news is that supply chain headwinds in the US shaved about 250 basis points off the top line while FX-related issues shaved another 700. Factoring those issues out of the equation the company would have performed much better but that’s a what-if. Moving on to earnings, the company’s margins contracted at the gross and operating levels as expected but less than expected as well. This left the adjusted $0.40 in EPS $0.03 better than consensus but offset by an outlook for weak Q4 results as well.

The takeaway for investors is that demand is still strong and the company is still generating growth and free cash flow. The company reports its balance sheet is strong and has a cash position of $499 million and is net cash with a leverage ratio of only 1.1X. That’s down from last year and coupled with a 42% increase in inventory as well as a capital return program. The company pays a dividend worth 2.85% in yield with shares trading at $14.00 and also repurchases shares. The total capital return for the quarter was $74 million which is easily sustainable.

The Technical Outlook: Levi Strauss Falls To Bargain Basement Territory

The price action in Levi Strauss dropped more than 11% in the wake of the Q3 report and it may fall further. The salient point is that, at these levels, the stock is trading at only 9.6X its earnings and trading well below its prepandemic value while selling more jeans and sustaining strong cash flow. Price action may fall further but I would expect to see a bottom form soon.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YGEhp_0iTZEcph00

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Morgan Stanley Thinks Europe Exposure & FX Headwinds Weigh On Q3 Earnings For Restaurants

Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass raised the price target of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG and Wingstop Inc WING to $1,847 and $128, respectively. Glass slashed the price target of Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ, McDonald's Corp MCD, Yum! Brands Inc YUM, Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR, The Wendy's Company WEN, Krispy Kreme Inc DNUT, Shake Shack Inc SHAK, Jack In The Box Inc. JACK, Sysco Corp SYY, US Foods Holding Corp. USFD and Bloomin' Brands, Inc. BLMN.
ECONOMY
ValueWalk

Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico

Pepsico pays a market-beating dividend and provides some safety from broad-market volatility. The company beat its Q3 consensus expectation and guided the market higher. Long-term trends suggest growth, capital returns, and dividend growth will continue in calendar 2023. Pepsico (NASDAQ:PEP) has been lagging behind the broad market since the pandemic...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi Strauss
Person
Ralph Lauren
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

The dollar's huge strength means investors should prepare for fewer sales beats from S&P 500 companies, Goldman Sachs says

S&P 500 firms may beat quarterly earnings expectations at a lower pace than the first half of the year, Goldman Sachs says. That's because a soaring dollar could eat into overseas profitability. Many companies "will undoubtedly emphasize their performance on a 'constant currency' basis," said Goldman's US equity strategists. Quarterly...
BUSINESS
fordauthority.com

Ford Stock Downgraded As Recession Fears Loom

Following its meteoric rise that coincided with Jim Farley being named CEO later in 2020, Ford stock has taken a pretty big hit recently amid various supply chain constraints, rampant inflation, and general recessionary fears. In the last couple of weeks in September, Ford stock declined by 16 percent and nine percent, respectively, before jumping back up seven percent last week. However, things aren’t getting off to a great start this week as UBS Group AG – an investment bank – has downgraded Ford stock as a recession likely looms, according to Seeking Alpha.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#V F Corporation#Pvh Corp#Fx
Markets Insider

Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation

The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Nasdaq, S&P 500 Fall Again as Treasury Yields Rise

Most stocks closed lower for a fifth straight day Tuesday, as rising government bond yields turned up the heat once again. The Nasdaq Composite (-1.1% at 10,426) and the S&P 500 Index (-0.7% at 3,588) finished in the red as the 10-year Treasury yield climbed 5.2 basis points to 3.937%. (A basis point = 0.01%.) Remember, rising bond yields can have an outsized effect on tech stocks that are valued based on longer-term earnings. And as bond yields and borrowing costs rise, these longer-term earnings can be negatively impacted.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

Three Stocks That Can Thrive in a Recession: Morningstar

Recession-resistant companies are usually financially healthy and very profitable, Morningstar said. Many economists say a recession is likely by the end of this year. So which stocks can do well during a downturn?. Morningstar investment specialist Susan Dziubinski offers some guidelines. “First, recession-proof companies typically provide goods and services that...
STOCKS
Benzinga

PepsiCo, Intel And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. PEP to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $20.81 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares fell 0.2% to $162.33 in after-hours trading.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Cathie Wood: Trouble Brews in Auto Loan Market

The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index slid 3% in September from August and 0.1% from a year ago. Concern periodically arises over the $1.5 trillion auto loan market. The concern is usually that consumers will have trouble paying back their loans. But famed investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark...
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors

ConAgra Brands (NYSE: CAG) has been a value pick for income investors for some time now and never has that been more true. The company is proving why the consumer staples are where risk-averse investors want to be by outperforming on the top and bottom lines and providing favorable guidance. The best news coming out of the FQ1 report, however, is that share prices fell nearly 4.0% despite the good news and are back within a range that has been a buying zone for institutional investors for the last 18 months or so. The institutions own about 84% of the stock at this time and it looks like that figure could grow. In regard to the value, this stock trades at only 13X its earnings while paying a safe 3.9% yield which is among the best value combinations in the sector.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

2 Stocks with Plenty of Room to Get Bigger

With another solid employment report for September undermining the Fed’s persistent efforts to fight inflation, the borrowing costs are expected to increase further with another significant rate hike next month....
STOCKS
tipranks.com

General Motors Stock (NYSE:GM): Analyst Downgrade is Too Harsh

UBS (NYSE: UBS) analysts just gave General Motors (NYSE: GM) stock a downgrade and a price target cut, and some traders are dumping their shares. However, the pessimism seems overstated, and there’s a good long-term opportunity for contrarian investors, so I am bullish on General Motors stock. General Motors...
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

67K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy