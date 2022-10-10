ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Hoosiers fire offensive line coach after another poor game

By Associated Press
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TJVvz_0iTZE2Ku00

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana coach Tom Allen made a rare midseason coaching change Sunday when he fired offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Darren Hiller.

The move comes one day after the Hoosiers (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) rushed for 29 yards and allowed seven sacks in a 31-10 loss to No. 4 Michigan.

Hiller was in his sixth season with Indiana and had survived a staff shakeup following last season’s dismal 2-10 mark. Indiana opened this season with three straight come-from-behind wins but has now lost three in a row, largely because of an inconsistent offense and a leaky offensive line that has allowed a Big Ten-worst 19 sacks.

Former Indiana offensive lineman Rod Carey takes over both jobs for the rest of this season. He was hired in the offseason as a quality control coach after spending the previous nine seasons as a head coach, compiling a 64-50 record while earning seven bowl bids.

At Northern Illinois, Carey led the Huskies to four Mid-American Conference division titles, two league championships and the 2013 Orange Bowl. He played for Indiana’s winningest all-time coach, the late Bill Mallory, from 1990-93.

“Rod is a tremendous football coach and leader of young men,” Allen said. “His record as a head coach and offensive line coach speaks for itself. Rod will make an immediate impact and integrate well with our offensive staff.”

More AP college football , sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Everything Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson said during his Big Ten basketball media day Q&A

Here is everything Mike Woodson said at the podium today at Big Ten basketball media day. KEVIN WARREN: The next coach to the podium is the head basketball coach at Indiana University, Mike Woodson, who is not only a great college and pro player, but brought so much panache to the Big Ten Conference. Does a lot with the Boys & Girls Clubs through his charity golf tournament.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Bloomington, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Bloomington, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Odum headlines ISU Hall of Fame Class

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State has announced its 30th Sycamore Hall of Fame class. The 2022 Hall of Fame Class features Mike Blackwell (Football/Baseball/Donor), Amy Cohee (Women’s Cross Country/Track & Field), Jake Odum (Men’s Basketball), Lauren Podolski (Soccer) and Royce Waltman (Coach/Men’s Basketball). All five will be inducted at a banquet on February […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Braves prepare for Columbus North Friday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute South will host Columbus North Friday night with a chance to finish in second place in Conference Indiana. The Braves also have a chance to get to six wins. Something they have not done in the regular season in eight years.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
KISS 106

Indianapolis is the Largest City in the U.S. with This Unique Distinction

There's a lot to see and do in Indianapolis. Thanks to its location smack dab in the middle of the state, it's no more than a three-hour drive from anywhere making it a great place for a day trip or weekend getaway. Of course, it's home to both the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, plus it frequently hosts concerts from all different genres of music both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (where the Pacers play their home games) and Ruhoff Music Center just outside of town in Noblesville throughout the year. Outside of those options, it offers a huge number of restaurants, shopping, and the largest children's museum in the world. However, there's one distinction the town can claim no other city in the United States can.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Allen
Person
Rod Carey
WTWO/WAWV

Owen Valley wins Play of the Night

SPENCER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Owen Valley Patriots bring home Play of the Night honors for Week 8 of the high school football season. Brody Lester connects with Eli Hinshaw for a 68-yard reception as the Patriots beat Greencastle, 48-7. Catch Goin’ 2 The Endzone Friday for our top play nominees.
SPENCER, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington Community Farmers’ Market proves Indiana is about more than corn

BLOOMINGTON – “There’s More Than Corn In Indiana!” Its identity within the “Corn Belt” however, may hide Indiana’s agricultural diversity. Indiana ranks among the top five states in the production of tomatoes, cantaloupes, watermelons, peppermint, and spearmint, and is one of the nation’s major producers of cucumbers, snap beans, apples and blueberries.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Hoosiers#Mid American Conference#Coaching#American Football#College Sports#Ap
WTWO/WAWV

High School Football playoff pairings announced

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The matchups for the high school football playoffs were announced by the IHSAA on Sunday evening. Here are the games for teams on October 21st: Brebeuf vs Northview Owen Valley vs Mt. VernonVincennes Lincoln vs Gibson SouthernPrinceton vs West VigoWashington vs Pike CentralLinton-Stockton vs South VermillionNorth Knox vs SouthmontSullivan vs […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Early voting is underway in Indiana

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – You can now cast a ballot for this year’s midterm election as the early voting period is underway in Indiana. The early voting period will run until November 7th which is the day before Election Day. Locally, Vigo County has about 70,000 registered voters. Although it’s highly unlikely that voter […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHR

IU professor found dead in parking garage

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old professor, whose body was found in a parking garage Monday morning. Police responded to a report of a body found on the south side of the Fee Lane parking garage shortly before 6 a.m. on Oct. 10.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Jobs
WTWO/WAWV

Local universities discuss ongoing projects as part of $500 million initiative

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Population growth, workforce growth and quality of life projects. Those were the themes in the Vigo County Historical Society on Tuesday, as local higher education leaders met with state officials to discuss ongoing projects as a part of the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, or READI program. Officials with Rose […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

How to get help with Indiana utility bills

INDIANAPOLIS — With winter approaching, utility companies across Indiana are telling customers that prices will likely be higher this winter. The heating season is described as November through March. State and federal utility assistance dollars are available for income-eligible customers. Those that fall within 60 percent of state median...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy