Indianapolis, IN

PHOTOS: Indy firefighters save 3 teens on ‘exploration day’ trapped in old building

By Joe Schroeder
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Three teenagers were rescued by Indianapolis firefighters Sunday afternoon after the stairs of an old building they were exploring on the city’s near north side collapsed.

Indianapolis Fire Department crews were called around 2:30 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of 22nd and N. Meridian streets for a technical rescue.

911 dispatchers told crews that two 18-year-old men and a 15-year-old female were “out and about exploring old buildings” when two of them became trapped in the basement of one.

Photos of the incident, provided by IFD, can be seen below:

Within minutes of entering the building, IFD said, one of the two men, both from Fishers, and the female, from Indy, fell about 10 feet when the stairs collapsed into the basement. The other male was not on the steps and didn’t fall.

The two teens had no way out and thought there was a possible ankle injury, IFD said, so they called 911. Upon arrival, IFD crews used a ladder to get the two out of the basement.

The man who fell, IFD said, was treated on scene and declined an ambulance. The female was also checked and cleared on scene and then released via a phone call to her parents.

The building, fire crews found, had major “interior structural integrity issues with doors opened by vandals, previous fires, collapsed floors and a spongy roof.” In a release, IFD said it has asked the Building and Neighborhood services to reinspect the building and place a hazard file on it.

