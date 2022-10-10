ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

California expands largest US illegal pot eradication effort

SACRAMENTO — With California's four-year-old legal marijuana market in disarray, the state's top prosecutor said Tuesday that he will try a new broader approach to disrupting illegal pot farms that undercut the legal economy and sow widespread environmental damage.The state will expand its nearly four-decade multi-agency seasonal eradication program - the largest in the U.S. that this year scooped up nearly a million marijuana plants - into a year-round effort aimed at investigating who is behind the illegal grows. The new program will attempt to prosecute underlying labor crimes, environmental crimes and the underground economy centered around the illicit cultivations,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Vice

Congress Just Subpoenaed Donald Trump over the January 6 Riot

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection voted Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump over his alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. It’s a dramatic step to potentially hold the former president responsible for the Capitol riot, which is without precedent in American history.
POTUS
Vice

Ukrainian City Removes Elon Musk's Face from Celebratory Billboard

The city of Odessa in southern Ukraine has covered up a photo of Elon Musk on a billboard following his comments on Twitter about a peace deal with Russia. “The advertising department removes the photo of Elon Musk from the billboards, which we used to thank for supporting Ukraine,” a Telegram channel linked to the Odessa city government said above of a video of a worker papering over the picture of the billionaire. The billboard sits above a road and shows off a few celebrities next to the words, “Thanks for the Support of Ukraine.”
BUSINESS
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
105K+
Followers
22K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy