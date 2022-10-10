Read full article on original website
Biden heads to Oregon as Democratic hold on governorship threatened in Nov. 8 election
Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden travels to Oregon on Friday to rally support for the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, who is in danger of losing in a state where the last Republican to be elected governor was in 1982.
Uber, Lyft and DoorDash react to Biden's gig worker rule
Uber, Lyft and DoorDash reacted Tuesday to the Department of Labor's proposed rule about classifying workers as employees versus independent contractors.
California expands largest US illegal pot eradication effort
SACRAMENTO — With California's four-year-old legal marijuana market in disarray, the state's top prosecutor said Tuesday that he will try a new broader approach to disrupting illegal pot farms that undercut the legal economy and sow widespread environmental damage.The state will expand its nearly four-decade multi-agency seasonal eradication program - the largest in the U.S. that this year scooped up nearly a million marijuana plants - into a year-round effort aimed at investigating who is behind the illegal grows. The new program will attempt to prosecute underlying labor crimes, environmental crimes and the underground economy centered around the illicit cultivations,...
Trump reportedly wants to testify before January 6 committee – live
Ex-president privately tells aides he wants to speak before the House committee live, reports say, after subpoena issued
Congress Just Subpoenaed Donald Trump over the January 6 Riot
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection voted Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump over his alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. It’s a dramatic step to potentially hold the former president responsible for the Capitol riot, which is without precedent in American history.
Republican Says Lobster Regulators ‘Want to Rape You and Your Family’
A GOP candidate for Congress in Maine compared federal lobster regulators to child rapists during a rally for lobster fishermen on Wednesday, then walked back his comments before the day was over. Republican Ed Thelander said during the rally that the federal agency that regulates the lobstering industry, National Oceanic...
Ukrainian City Removes Elon Musk's Face from Celebratory Billboard
The city of Odessa in southern Ukraine has covered up a photo of Elon Musk on a billboard following his comments on Twitter about a peace deal with Russia. “The advertising department removes the photo of Elon Musk from the billboards, which we used to thank for supporting Ukraine,” a Telegram channel linked to the Odessa city government said above of a video of a worker papering over the picture of the billionaire. The billboard sits above a road and shows off a few celebrities next to the words, “Thanks for the Support of Ukraine.”
Watch: JD Vance Gets Called Out for ‘Fake’ Opioid Nonprofit in Brutal Senate Debate
Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan excoriated JD Vance during the pair’s Ohio Senate debate on Monday, over the “fake nonprofit” that Vance started to ostensibly combat opioid addiction as well as the Republican’s courting of former President Donald Trump’s support. Ryan and Vance are locked in...
