Industry 4.0 Startup Program to Drive Innovation
SAP SE is collaborating with Accenture to create SAP.iO Foundry Munich, a virtual startup program focused on Industry 4.0. “At SAP, we are always on the lookout for transformative solutions that address key customer pain points,” says Shwetha Shetty, product owner, digital supply chain solutions at SAP. “We are excited to team up with Accenture and build this new cohort to help customers realize the promise of Industry 4.0 technologies at scale.”
How to Build Bottom-Up, Value-Driven Business Case for Automating Source-to-Pay Processes, Part 5
In our last aricle, we looked at what non-financial aspects should be included in your business case and how important they are to getting the business case approved. This article looks at the process of building the business case from a financial point of view. The financials are, of course,...
Why – and How – to Diversify Next-Gen Supply Chain Talent
For supply chain organizations to succeed, we need to take down the barriers that prevent women, Gen Zers, people of color and other under-represented groups from coming on board. And it’s not a one-size-fits-all undertaking. Too often, the same issues that confronted women way back when are still tripping...
The Role of Procurement: From Cost Watchdog to Strategic Enabler
More than two years later, the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the world’s businesses, exposing and exacerbating the fragility of supply chains. The need for a more networked economy has been underscored, and the role of procurement has shifted from a cost watchdog to that of a strategic enabler for organizations.
61% of CEOs are Engaged in Supplier Diversity
For the second consecutive year, respondents to supplier.io’s survey revealed a heightened executive-level support for employer diversity programs, paralleling a spotlight on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives across organizations. "After half a decade of tracking supplier diversity programs through our research and partnership with world class organizations, we...
How to Meet Your Deadlines in a Dynamic Logistics Market
*This content brought to you in partnership with Syfan Logistics*. For the last two years, supply chains suffered through numerous delays and disruptions across the world and across sectors; this is not a groundbreaking statement. Since then, shippers have looked to new strategies and partnerships. Today, meeting deadlines is more important than ever but at the same time seems like an impossible task. But there are best practices that can help.
TA Services Acquires KPI Logistics
TA Services Inc. acquired KPI Logistics LLC, a multimodal third-party logistics (3PL) provider specializing in truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), flatbed and managed transportation services. “KPI’s highly experienced leadership and dedicated employees are a great fit for TA Services. We share similar values and work ethics that will propel the company forward...
What Resale Market Demands Mean for the Supply Chain
In today’s economy, we’re seeing more and more people out shopping for pre-owned goods. Retailers have realized this opportunity and are jumping on the bandwagon. For instance, REI, a popular outdoor recreation store, reported that its pre-owned sales growth in 2021 was 86%. While that number is already impressive, it is expected to grow even more as the business expands its online resale and trade-in program to all retail locations. This is just one story among so many retailers—major brands like Target, Ikea and Lululemon are also expanding resale programs. REI’s success is proof that, by extending the lifespan of a product, companies can meet better sustainability goals and ease logistical supply chain issues while growing revenue.
Nationwide LTL Service to Overcome Capacity Crisis
Deliveright launched B2B LTL Distribution Program to help handle the surge in e-commerce orders. “Deliveright’s nationwide B2B LTL program expands our service to customers that ship heavy or non-conveyable goods nationwide in lower volumes. The program provides pickup and delivery service for North Carolina, Virginia, and California vendors who are shipping to retailers, receivers and commercial locations,” according to Deliveright.
GEODIS Completes Acquisition of Need It Now Delivers
GEODIS’s acquisition of Need It Now Delivers brings national freight distribution network and final mile delivery, omnichannel and e-Commerce capabilities alongside its existing contract logistics and freight forwarding lines of business in the U.S. GEODIS customers now have access to expanded transportation management and warehousing capabilities, while Need It Now Delivers clients have the opportunity to bolster their global supply chains with new access to GEODIS’s international freight forwarding and contract logistics networks for a comprehensive solution.
5 Steps to Avoid Overstocked Inventory
There’s been a lot written about persistent supply chain disruptions over the last several years. Starting with waves of demand surges as COVID-19 set in, and followed by inventory shortages with price increases, what is happening? When is it going to end? What should you be doing to weather these retail overstock issues?
Invoice Fraud Causes Major Loss for U.S. Businesses
Invoice fraud is increasing, according to the Medius Financial Professional Census, and U.S. companies are losing an average of $300,000 per business annually. Even more shocking is the fact that 25% of finance professionals are unaware or unable to even estimate the cost of invoice fraud to their business. This lack of visibility is likely due to the messy paper trails that continue to plague the invoice process.
