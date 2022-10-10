In today’s economy, we’re seeing more and more people out shopping for pre-owned goods. Retailers have realized this opportunity and are jumping on the bandwagon. For instance, REI, a popular outdoor recreation store, reported that its pre-owned sales growth in 2021 was 86%. While that number is already impressive, it is expected to grow even more as the business expands its online resale and trade-in program to all retail locations. This is just one story among so many retailers—major brands like Target, Ikea and Lululemon are also expanding resale programs. REI’s success is proof that, by extending the lifespan of a product, companies can meet better sustainability goals and ease logistical supply chain issues while growing revenue.

