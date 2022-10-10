SECLUDED COUNTRY LIVING ON 16.9 ACRES! You Can’t see from the Road but this property Includes a 2 Bedroom Ranch with Open Great Room, Attached Garage and Room To Roam! There’s Central Heat & Air plus a pellet stove to keep you toasty warm in winter, There’s a large Open Deck for sipping your morning coffee or afternoon Drink while watching all the deer and turkey and other wildlife.The Home needs just a little TLC but it has good bones! Enjoy the wooded outdoor privacy and breathe in fresh country air in a wonderful location. Updates include 2 year old roof and new well pump in Aug, 2022. A Metal Shed is included. Lightning Fast CO-MO CONNECT Internet and TV. This is a great opportunity! Lots of Good Building Sites if you want to develop or just keep it all for yourself to enjoy. Call to know more!

CLIMAX SPRINGS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO