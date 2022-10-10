Read full article on original website
4748 Bollinger Creek Road, Climax Springs, Missouri 65324
SECLUDED COUNTRY LIVING ON 16.9 ACRES! You Can’t see from the Road but this property Includes a 2 Bedroom Ranch with Open Great Room, Attached Garage and Room To Roam! There’s Central Heat & Air plus a pellet stove to keep you toasty warm in winter, There’s a large Open Deck for sipping your morning coffee or afternoon Drink while watching all the deer and turkey and other wildlife.The Home needs just a little TLC but it has good bones! Enjoy the wooded outdoor privacy and breathe in fresh country air in a wonderful location. Updates include 2 year old roof and new well pump in Aug, 2022. A Metal Shed is included. Lightning Fast CO-MO CONNECT Internet and TV. This is a great opportunity! Lots of Good Building Sites if you want to develop or just keep it all for yourself to enjoy. Call to know more!
2608 & 2606 Arrowhead Estates Rd, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
One-of-a-kind Secluded Family Compound located on 16.5mm. Separate legal parcels on a private road with 1006 feet of shoreline. This gated compound has a main house, guest house, tennis court, putting green, 2 swimming pools (indoor & outdoor), dock (6 slips), 130 solar panels, & 12 Lots. The 3 story main house has 11,200 sqft open floor plan with effortless indoor-outdoor living area providing ample room for entertaining, along with 2 offices. The penthouse master bedroom has a wall of glass at one end of the room that opens to a large outdoor private terrace with panoramic lake views. All 5 large master bedrooms,4 having floor to ceiling windows with breath-taking views. The white house offers an expansive outdoor infinity pool & jacuzzi. Smart-home features include camera security, automated shades, & multizone air conditioning. Guest house features 2bed/2bath, 1600 sqft, & unconventional bedroom downstairs. This is truly a remarkable lake estate for a lifestyle of uncommon luxury.
114 Tara Racetrack Cove, Linn Creek, Missouri 65052
Come check out this adorable two-story lakefront home in Linn Creek, MO on MM 28! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home comes fully turn-key with a 2 well private dock (removable decking in the second slip), located in a cove location and short-term rentals allowed! Many great features include vaulted ceiling, an abundance of natural light, new luxury vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops, newer cabinets, upper & lower decks, newer windows, gas fireplace, 8,000 lb. hoist, new rip rap, newly installed septic system (1 year old). Sellers have recently done over 50k in updates, and it shows! This home is perfect for an investment or entertaining and enjoying the lake life!
3400 Jet Drive, Stover, Missouri 65078
EASY LAKEFRONT LIVING! This 1.5 story home sits on a nice LEVEL lot at the 60MM. Upper level offers cozy living, kitchen and dining, bed and bath. Upper deck offers a space to relax and enjoy the beautiful panoramic views & quiet setting. Main level offers additional bedroom, half bath and attached 1 car garage. Second structure on the property has been used for storage since main house was built. Don't miss out on this cozy private home by the lake with huge main channel views. Perfect place if you are looking to settle down or wanting to own a vacation home. Good bones for big plans! Come take a look TODAY!
Best Drives For Fall Colors At Lake Of The Ozarks
The blue water of the Lake of the Ozarks sets the perfect backdrop for one of the most beautiful fall color tours in Missouri. The Lake stretches for nearly 100 miles, with 1,100 miles of shoreline—longer than the Pacific coastline of California. The Lake's bridges offer unparalleled vistas for...
162 Crescent Bluff, Camdenton, Missouri 65020
Check out this Immaculate 5-bedroom 3.5 bath palace-like lakefront home boasting over 4,500 finished sq ft on MM1 of the Big Niangua in Camdenton MO! This home has BIG Views of the main channel from the oversized dock or any of the 4 decks. This home is located in a quiet charming neighborhood and close proximity to town and HWY 5. So many interior features about this home include high vaulted ceilings in the living room, see-through gas fireplace, large office with built-ins, formal dining room, oversized kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops, pantry, breakfast nook and vegetable sink, 2 bedrooms upstairs with an additional large bonus room, lower-level rec room equipped with a wet bar, spacious lower-level family room, an abundance of storage and so much more! Outside features include 4 decks, hot tub, gentle walk-out to the dock, oversized dock with 3 slips: 14x38 boat slip, 12x34 boat slip and 12x12 PWC slip!
Missouri Store Security Video Shows Ghostly Full-Body Apparition
On second thought, I don't think I want that overnight watchman job after seeing a Missouri security cam video that appears to show a ghostly full body apparition. This video that's just been shared on YouTube included the following chilling description of what you're about to see:. This surveillance video...
kwos.com
Columbia getting its third ALDI grocery store in highly-visible location
One of America’s fastest-growing retailers is building its third Columbia grocery store near the Wal-Mart on Conley, close to Highway 63. Officials at the city familiar with the site tell 939 the Eagle that a new ALDI is what is being built in that highly-visible location. ALDI currently has two Columbia stores: on East Green Meadows road and on the Business Loop.
New Apartments In Camdenton? Neighborhood Says Not In Our Backyard
CAMDENTON, Mo. — A plan to build an apartment complex in downtown Camdenton, amid a regional shortage in affordable housing, met with stiff opposition from the neighborhood where it would be built, on Tuesday night. The developer needs a zoning change from the City of Camdenton in order to move forward, but at the end of the night, the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission voted to recommend the city not change the zoning, which would stop the apartments from being built.
Firefighters respond to fire at west Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters are responding Wednesday morning to a fire at an apartment complex in west Columbia. Crews dispatched to the Broadway Apartments in the 2900 block of W. Broadway just before 8 a.m., according to Columbia's Fire & Rescue Dispatch website. An ABC 17 News crew at the scene saw firefighters using a The post Firefighters respond to fire at west Columbia apartment complex appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
A Popular Missouri Store Get New Owners. Will Name Be Changing?
How many of you have ever shopped at our local Orscheln Farm and Home? I became familiar with this company when I moved to Missouri. Mexico Missouri has one, Centralia has one, and we have one in Sedalia as well. In the not too distant future, it will be getting a brand new name, and new owners.
Carol A. Fischer (December 31, 1954 - October 2, 2022)
Carol A. Fischer, age 67, of Osage Beach, Missouri passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at her home in Osage Beach, Missouri. Carol was born December 31, 1954 in Manchester, New Hampshire, the daughter to Gerald and Rita (Lavigne) Desfochers. On June 30, 1992, Carol was united in marriage to...
One Missouri Town Makes America’s Beautiful Small Towns List
Architectural Digest's website just published its list of 55 beautiful small towns, and the first town on the list is one you've probably driven by many, many, times. I'm talking about Rocheport. Ya know, the town where Interstate 70 crosses the Missouri River, about two hours from both Kansas City and St. Louis. The town is some great company too. Other towns, perhaps a little more known than Rocheport that make the list include Galena, Illinois; Mystic, Connecticut; Deadwood, South Dakota; Big Sky, Montana; St. Augustine, Florida; Marfa, Texas; Holland, Michigan; and Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.
kwos.com
Candles start a JCMO fire
Investigators are blaming candles for a Jefferson City house fire Wednesday. Firefighters were called to the home on Cordell Street and found smoke coming from the home. They had it out quickly. no one was hurt. Firefighters say the fire started after some candles were knocked over.
abc17news.com
Crews tear down dangerous property in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ.) A home in Jefferson City has been torn down after it was considered unsafe to the community. Jefferson City demolition workers are in the process of demolishing 407 East Capitol Ave. The building has been there for more than a century, but Housing Property Inspector Dave...
kwos.com
October 27 is opening day for Jefferson City’s new Big Lots
A major retailer that will replace the former Best Buy store on Jefferson City’s Missouri Boulevard aims to open in late October. Store management in Jefferson City tells 939 the Eagle that Big Lots aims to open on October 27, which is a Thursday. They’re still hiring employees, and the employees will be paid very week.
Leonard Carlisle Bash (June 29, 1936 - October 6, 2022)
Leonard Carlisle Bash, son of Ralph and Virginia Dehner Bash, was born June 29, 1936, in Benjamin, Missouri. He departed this life Thursday, October 6, 2022, at his home in Lebanon, Missouri at the age of eighty-six. On October 6, 1957, he was united in marriage to Phyllis A. Miller,...
Karen L. Cooper (June 20, 1948 - October 7, 2022)
Karen L. Cooper, age 74, of Eldon, Missouri, departed this life Friday, October 7, 2022, at Lakeside Meadows in Osage Beach, Missouri. Karen was born June 20, 1948, in Polk, Missouri, the daughter of Malcom and Minnie (Ahart) McDowell. On November 8, 1974, in Eldon, Missouri, Karen was united in...
Apartment Project In Camdenton Causing Stir Among Neighbors
An apartment building proposal for a small piece of property is causing a big stir in a Camdenton neighborhood. A zoning change request from the developer is on the agenda at this evening’s Camdenton Planning and Zoning Committee meeting. Greater Ozarks Real Estate Holdings of Springfield is asking that...
Ava Hazel Parrish (May 19, 1929 - October 8, 2022)
Ava Hazel Parrish, age 93, of Camdenton, went to her heavenly home, Saturday, October 8, 2022, in her home surrounded by her family she loved so well. She was born May 19, 1929 in Camden County to JoAnn (Franklin) and Feryl Shipman, who both preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her only son Wayne Parrish, one great-grandson, Aiden Shoop, and two sisters, Judy Meyers and Maxine England.
