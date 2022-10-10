Statewide recycling program opens applications for advisory board

Contractor sorters with Eco-Cycle pull contaminates and cardboard from a large conveyer belt feeding into the paper screen at the Material Recovery Facility on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the Boulder County Recycling Center in Boulder, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette) TIMOTHY HURST/THE DENVER GAZETTE

The Producer Responsibility Program for Statewide Recycling is now accepting applications for the Producer Responsibility Advisory Board. That board will help shape how the new law is implemented.

Rep. Lisa Cutter, D-Littleton, sponsored the bill for this program, House Bill 1355 which passed on June 3. This bill is intended to increase the state’s recycling rate by providing free recycling services with financial support from companies producing plastic packaging, which focuses on retailers and beverage companies.

Dues to businesses will begin January 1, 2025. Exemptions for this bill include: Small businesses, newspapers, agricultural employers, state government, local governments and nonprofits. It was one of the most controversial bills in this session, according to reporting from Colorado Politics, largely for how it will be managed.

The advisory board will include representatives from a municipality, county, non-front range local government, materials recovery facility, recyclable materials hauler, compost facility, environmental or community-based non-profit, packaging supplier, manufacture of recycled paper products, trade association, retailers association, environmental justice group, and/or solid waste landfill with recycling.

To apply to the board, visit the state website link here.