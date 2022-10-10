ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, MI

Comments / 0

Related
YAHOO!

Stark legal experts express skepticism, opposition to Issue 1

CANTON – Prominent members of the local legal community expressed unease and skepticism, if not opposition, on Thursday to a proposed state constitutional amendment that could change how bail is determined in criminal cases. A panel of five spoke about Issue 1 at a League of Women Voters of...
CANTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy