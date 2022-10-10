Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
Gov. Walz highlights United States’ bid to host 2027 World Expo in Minnesota
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz, Senator Amy Klobuchar, and a delegation of Expo leaders discussed the United States’ bid to host the 2027 World Expo in Minnesota Wednesday. The United States is competing against four other countries to host the international event during the summer of...
KEYC
First Congressional District candidates to meet for forum-style discussion at SCC
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Candidates for Minnesota’s First Congressional District seat will meet tonight for a forum-style discussion at South Central College. Republican Rep. Brad Finstad, who currently holds the seat after winning a special election in August, is facing Democrat Jeff Ettinger, former CEO of Hormel in Austin in the November election.
KEYC
Waseca shuts out Worthington
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The state-ranked Waseca Bluejays shutout the Worthington Trojans Thursday. The Bluejays went on to win 47-0. Waseca quarterback Oliver O’Brien finished the game with 108 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Running back Cristian Rodriguez added another 142 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Comments / 0