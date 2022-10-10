ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KEYC

Waseca shuts out Worthington

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The state-ranked Waseca Bluejays shutout the Worthington Trojans Thursday. The Bluejays went on to win 47-0. Waseca quarterback Oliver O’Brien finished the game with 108 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Running back Cristian Rodriguez added another 142 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
WASECA, MN

