A Trinity College alumna and her former professor have co-published a research paper in the October 2022 edition of the peer-reviewed science journal Amphibia-Reptilia. The research on the red-eared slider turtle was based on a senior thesis that Eleanor Tate ’21 wrote during her time at Trinity. Tate, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, was an environmental science major and is credited as the first author on the paper, “Factors Contributing to the Range Expansion and Population Increase of a Native Generalist Species.”

HARTFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO