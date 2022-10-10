Read full article on original website
Related
KMZU
Clarksdale man arrested following accident
DEKALB COUNTY, Mo. - A single vehicle accident in Dekalb County leaves one with injuries, another with criminal charges. Missouri State Highway Patrol says the incident occurred around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, 5 miles north of Maysville. A vehicle driven by 23-year-old Manuel Montoya, of Clarksdale, traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch and fence.
KMZU
Court documents reveal more information in Excelsior Springs kidnapping and rape investigation
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman was held captive in a basement room for about a month and was raped repeatedly before she was able to escape, according to charging documents filed Tuesday. The suspect, 39-year-old Timothy M. Haslett of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, was arrested Friday and...
KMZU
Clinton man injured in single vehicle accident
JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. - A Clinton resident is moderately injured in a single vehicle Johnson County accident over the weekend. Missouri State Highway Patrol says the incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday near Route PP. A westbound traveling vehicle, driven by 22-year-old Jerry Skinner, traveled off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, and overturned.
KMZU
Fire in Ludlow prompts investigation
LUDLOW, Mo. – An abandoned house in Ludlow up in flames prompts an investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release from the department, the incident occurred early Monday morning. Firefighters from Dawn reportedly indicated the home was fully involved upon arrival at the scene. The structure is considered a total loss. No injuries are reported.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMZU
Paving operation will close portion of Harrison St. on Oct. 13
JACKSON COUNTY – Crews will be completing pavement repairs along Harrison St. between 22nd St. and Tracy Ave. that will require the following closures on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 5 a.m. to approximately 5 p.m. the same day. Motorists will need to seek alternate routes. All work is weather permitting.
KMZU
Edith “Faye” (Lammers) Stoll
Edith “Faye” (Lammers) Stoll, 93, of Odessa, Missouri, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Villages of Jackson Creek in Independence, MO. A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd Street, Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524. A funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home. Interment will be held at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 20109 Bus, MO-13, Higginsville, MO, 64037. Memorials are suggested to the Odessa First United Methodist Church Building Fund, Trustees Fund, or the Odessa Community Service Center. Memories of Faye and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.
KMZU
Kenneth David Draisey Jr.
Kenneth David Draisey Jr., 70 of Higginsville, Missouri died on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at his home. He was born Tuesday, September 16, 1952 in Sioux City, Iowa and was the son of the late Kenneth Draisey Sr. and the late Helen Draisey (nee McCloud). He was the husband of Kimberly Draisey.
KMZU
Patricia Ann Lock
Patricia Ann Lock, 81, Overland Park, passed away October 9th, 2022, at Overland Park Regional Hospital, after a battle with Dementia. Visitation will be 10 -11 am Thursday, October 13th at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 14251 Nall Ave. Leawood, Kansas 66223. A funeral mass will follow at 11 am. Burial will take place in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, 9501 W. 159th St. Overland Park, Kansas 66221 immediately following the funeral mass.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMZU
Vernon Dale Atherton
Vernon Dale Atherton, 87, of Carrollton died Tuesday, Oct. 11. Graveside services will be 11:15 a.m. at the Oak Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Bittiker Funeral Home.
KMZU
Pettis County Commission meet in regular session
SEDALIA, Mo. – The Pettis County Commission meets in regular session Wednesday, October 12. New business listed on the agenda indicates at 9:00 a.m. the LERF Board will meet in the Commission Chambers. The meeting is scheduled at 9:00 a.m. in the Commission Chambers at the Pettis County Courthouse.
KMZU
Sondra “Sonnie” Renno
Sondra “Sonnie” Renno, 84, of Higginsville, died October 10, 2022. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 10:30 am, at the Salem United Church of Christ. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral. She will be buried in the City Cemetery. Memorials...
KMZU
The 18th Annual Odessa Marching Invitational is ready to sound off
ODESSA, Mo. -- High school bands in the area are ready to sound off at the 18th Annual Odessa Marching Invitational. Band Director Derek Twombly and Assistant Director Travis Wittman say the event is an "excellent opportunity for bands of all sizes to compete in their classes against one another in four different categories...parade, indoor color guard, indoor percussion and field show competitions."
Comments / 0