Read full article on original website
Related
Here Are The 4 Creepiest Hauntings & Urban Legends in Arkansas
Who is ready for some creepy ghost stories? Arkansas is full of hauntings and urban legends. Here are four of the creepiest hauntings and legends in the state of Arkansas. Have you heard of these stories? Better yet have you been to any of these places in person and tried to see these ghosts? Did you experience something that you wish you hadn't? Let's see what the stories are behind some of these hauntings and urban legends.
‘Teazur’ And ‘The Dusty Rose Band’ Highlight The Fantastic Weekend Music In Texarkana
From the rockers, "Teazur" to the country sounds of "The Dusty Rose Band", you can see 16 bands in Texarkana this weekend. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
10-Year-Old Arkansas Boy Brings Down Beastly Bear With Crossbow
A 10-year-old boy in Arkansas set out on a hunting trip recently during deer season and instead of catching a deer, he got more than he bargained for when he took down a huge black bear in Fulton County, Arkansas. Dylan Conner shot the bear with his crossbow near the...
Abandoned Historic Home in Arkansas Looks Hauntingly Beautiful
When traveling through Arkansas I am always amazed at how many historical homes are just left abandoned. Such is the case of an unknown location of what was once a beautiful old historic home of a prominent town doctor that still looks somewhat hauntingly beautiful. Urban Exploring with Kappy from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2022 Fall Festivals & Trunk or Treat Events in Texarkana And Surrounding Areas
Who's ready for all the little ghosts and goblins? It's time to start making our list and checking it twice for all the fun events going on in and around the Texarkana area for the kids. Here it is! The list so far for all the great Fall Festivals and...
‘The Lost City’ Is This Weeks Free Movies In The Park In Texarkana
The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreations Department presents the Channing Tatum, Sandra Bullock movie "The Lost City" for free on Thursday at Spring Lake Park. The Movies in the Park" start between 7-8 PM and are shown in the field across from the old airplane in Spring Lake Park. The movies are free of charge and the Texarkana Parks Department wants to promote a very family-friendly atmosphere so no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Here are the movie trailers for the upcoming movies in the park.
Time To Feed Hungry Kids – Texarkana MobilPack #4 Scheduled For Oct 28 & 29
Just seems like a couple of months ago we were packing meals for hungry kids at the Tacos 4 Life MobilePack #3, but it was way back in May. How time does fly... cause it's time to do it again. The cool thing about being a Tacos 4 Life restaurant...
Needy or Greedy? What Can We Do To Stop Panhandling in Texarkana?
Let me start off this little rant by stating that I am all for helping anyone who actually needs it, but, just because someone appears to be in dire straits and is holding a sign that says "God Bless," does not necessarily mean they actually need your hand out. This may make people mad at me but panhandling in Texarkana is out of control and it needs to stop. What can we do about it? Let's find out.
RELATED PEOPLE
Arkansas Dust Devil Gets A Little Too Close For Comfort
THV11 in Little Rock posted this Arkansas Dust Devil on their YouTube page. Turned out to be a bit of a close call. Dust Devils are not usually very dangerous, but sometimes they can get out of control in both strength and size. As usual, it's not the wind itself...
From Pews to Brews Country Monks Brewing Beer in Arkansas
The historic Subiaco Abbey is home to Country Monks Brewing, where monks serve up some tasty beers, monk sauce, and something called Abbey Brittle along with other merchandise for purchase. The Abbey. The monastery was founded over 100 years ago and began privately brewing its own beer in the early...
Arkansas Family Cat Wins First Place on America’s Funniest Videos
Have you ever sent a video in for America's Funniest Videos? Last night an Arkansas family won first place for their video and it's a good one. Especially if you are an animal lover. According to 40/29tv.com, the video submitted was of a Fayetteville family's cat and it was filmed...
This Arkansas City Is One Of The 10 Most Deadly In The United States
There has been a lot of talk about crime recently in the news. Texarkana gets a bad rap for being a dangerous city, but this Arkansas city is one of the 10 most deadly cities in the United States. So the information I am going to share on each city...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Halloween Murder Mystery Dinner and Party Oct. 29
It's a dark and stormy night and you've been invited to a creepy mansion for an Edgar Allen Poe-themed party in historic Downtown Texarkana on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event will be held at the historic First United Methodist Church, located at 401 State...
Arkansas Castle for Sale Feels Like House of the Dragon Inspired
It's not every day you will see a castle in the Ozarks of Arkansas for sale but if you have $4, 600,000 stashed away you could be the proud owner of this stunning 5 bedroom, 5 baths 8,825 sq. ft. home with gorgeous views of the forested country mountainside. Dromborg...
Why is This Arkansas House The Most Haunted in The Entire State?
Did you know there is a beautiful old house that is considered the most haunted house in the entire state of Arkansas? The current owners have experienced paranormal activity in it for years. In 2008, it was named the most haunted house in America. What Type of Paranormal Activity Has...
‘Food Truck Fridays’ And More Things To Do In Texarkana
Food Truck Fridays are back in downtown Texarkana and highlight the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Food Truck Fridays. Food Truck Fridays are back in downtown Texarkana. This Friday you can get some great food and dessert from 4 different vendors. 2. You can see...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Smell Twice as Nice with Buff City Soaps Now Open in Texarkana
Great news Texarkana! Buff City Soap is now open next door to Target in the Richmond Ranch Shopping Center. Buff City Soap in Texarkana is having its Grand Opening this weekend and Buff City is giving away one free bar of soap per month to the first 50 people through the door for a year. This offer is good Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Right now, customers get 20 percent off their total purchase, or 30 percent off if they spend $100 or more. Laundry soaps are 50 percent off and include BOGO Buy One Get One.
Downtown Texarkana Bike Tours This Fall Include a Creepy Fun Tour
Temperatures are finally starting to cool down. Here's a great way to enjoy those temperatures and have a creepy good time in downtown Texarkana. The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Department and Texarkana Museum System have teamed up again for the bicycle tours downtown this fall. There will be three...
Ready To Get Creeped Out? Take A Fun Ghost Walking Tour In Jefferson, Texas
Last winter my wife and I took a couple of days and went down to Jefferson, Texas for a little weekend adventure. While we have both been to Jefferson several times over the years, the one thing neither of us had done yet was a Ghost Walk Tour. Was it worth the drive?
5 Things You Need to Know About ‘Oktoberfest On The Line’ in Texarkana
Get ready for a fun celebration in downtown Texarkana as we celebrate our Oktoberfest in a unique way as only Texarkana can celebrate. It's the first ever 'Oktoberfest On The Line' on Saturday, October 15. The weather should be perfect for all the family fun starting at 11 AM. What...
Kicker 102.5
Texarkana, AR
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0