Here Are The 4 Creepiest Hauntings & Urban Legends in Arkansas
Who is ready for some creepy ghost stories? Arkansas is full of hauntings and urban legends. Here are four of the creepiest hauntings and legends in the state of Arkansas. Have you heard of these stories? Better yet have you been to any of these places in person and tried to see these ghosts? Did you experience something that you wish you hadn't? Let's see what the stories are behind some of these hauntings and urban legends.
‘Teazur’ And ‘The Dusty Rose Band’ Highlight The Fantastic Weekend Music In Texarkana
From the rockers, "Teazur" to the country sounds of "The Dusty Rose Band", you can see 16 bands in Texarkana this weekend. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
10-Year-Old Arkansas Boy Brings Down Beastly Bear With Crossbow
A 10-year-old boy in Arkansas set out on a hunting trip recently during deer season and instead of catching a deer, he got more than he bargained for when he took down a huge black bear in Fulton County, Arkansas. Dylan Conner shot the bear with his crossbow near the...
Abandoned Historic Home in Arkansas Looks Hauntingly Beautiful
When traveling through Arkansas I am always amazed at how many historical homes are just left abandoned. Such is the case of an unknown location of what was once a beautiful old historic home of a prominent town doctor that still looks somewhat hauntingly beautiful. Urban Exploring with Kappy from...
KARK
Arkansas State Fair Food Guide for 2022
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas State Fair for 2022 kicks off on Friday, October 14 for a 10-day run. First on the list for many fairgoers will be what to eat. Arkansas food author Kat Robinson works each year extensively to produce the Arkansas State Fair Food Guide.
onlyinark.com
Hunting Gear Made in the Natural State
Every year, nearly 290,000 hunters step into Arkansas fields, forests and waterways to hunt whitetail deer, waterfowl, elk, bear, alligator and more. Hunting gear and accessories chosen by hunters can make or break a trip, making the difference in whether a hunter meets a bag limit or fills their freezer or not. When you shop for hunting gear, there are hundreds of choices available, but these Arkansas companies are devoted to improving your hunting experience with gear that’s high quality and affordable right here in the Natural State.
Sleeping Under the Stars: Overnight Hikes in Arkansas
If you’re dreaming of getting outside when the weather warms, why not dream of sleeping under the stars on an overnight or multi-day hike. There are plenty of trails in Arkansas with enough mileage for an exciting expedition that could be tame enough for families or adventurous enough for seasoned backpackers. I admit, I’ve been dreaming of campfires lately. Backpacking or sometimes just car camping with my family gives me all the warm fuzzy feels from great memories and dreams of trips to come. We hold on to the memories and stories with the kids, treasuring the times when they (and we) were younger. “Remember that time when I accidentally left the tortillas in the bottom of the plastic tote and we came back to camp to find a squirrel or squirrel posse had gnawed through the tote and the plastic bag the tortillas were in?” Which is more like “remember that time mom ‘possibly’ killed those squirrels because they ate plastic and couldn’t poop it out?” Or “remember that time mom went to the dutch oven cooking class and what was supposed to be thick fluffy bread turned out like pancake flat foccacia?” Not that all camping stories involve a mom fail; “remember that time mom hid small boxes of chocolate in the bottom of our backpacks so we found them on the last night of the trip?” This time of year makes me long for the cool nights with a small fire, the smell of the forest and the stillness that envelopes the backcountry. If you find yourself feeling the same kind of wanderlust, here are some suggestions.
Butterball plants in Arkansas preparing for Thanksgiving
OZARK, Ark. — Butterball LLC of Garner, North Carolina, has set the table for its busiest time of year. Starting this week, for about a month and a half, employees will work seven days a week at the turkey producer’s two Arkansas whole bird processing facilities, in Ozark and Huntsville.
Ride the wind: Arkansas State Fair has new attractions for 2022
What better way to celebrate these crisp early days of fall than by going fast while being thrilled?
5newsonline.com
Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
‘The Lost City’ Is This Weeks Free Movies In The Park In Texarkana
The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreations Department presents the Channing Tatum, Sandra Bullock movie "The Lost City" for free on Thursday at Spring Lake Park. The Movies in the Park" start between 7-8 PM and are shown in the field across from the old airplane in Spring Lake Park. The movies are free of charge and the Texarkana Parks Department wants to promote a very family-friendly atmosphere so no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Here are the movie trailers for the upcoming movies in the park.
5 Yummy Texarkana Restaurants That Are Worth The Wait
Texarkana has a big selection of restaurants to choose from. But they always seem to be super busy. So we asked you what five restaurants in Texarkana are worth the wait. You told us on Facebook what restaurants you would be willing to wait for. Here are your top 5 in no particular order.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas
If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
Will Fall Arrive In Texarkana Before The Goblins? Looks Like It
It just doesn't seem like fall when you're wearing shorts under your Halloween costume because it's too hot for jeans. Well, get ready Texarkana, looks like old man winter is wheezing in our general direction early next week and may stick around long enough to make All Hallows Eve feel just right.
Time To Feed Hungry Kids – Texarkana MobilPack #4 Scheduled For Oct 28 & 29
Just seems like a couple of months ago we were packing meals for hungry kids at the Tacos 4 Life MobilePack #3, but it was way back in May. How time does fly... cause it's time to do it again. The cool thing about being a Tacos 4 Life restaurant...
4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the […]
touropia.com
12 Best Cities in Arkansas to Live and Visit
Appropriately known as the ‘Natural State’, Arkansas is home to everything from rugged mountains and roaring rivers to vast forests and reflective lakes. Amidst all its stunning scenery and nature are some wonderful towns to live in and visit, with Little Rock being both its largest city and capital.
Arkansas Dust Devil Gets A Little Too Close For Comfort
THV11 in Little Rock posted this Arkansas Dust Devil on their YouTube page. Turned out to be a bit of a close call. Dust Devils are not usually very dangerous, but sometimes they can get out of control in both strength and size. As usual, it's not the wind itself...
Needy or Greedy? What Can We Do To Stop Panhandling in Texarkana?
Let me start off this little rant by stating that I am all for helping anyone who actually needs it, but, just because someone appears to be in dire straits and is holding a sign that says "God Bless," does not necessarily mean they actually need your hand out. This may make people mad at me but panhandling in Texarkana is out of control and it needs to stop. What can we do about it? Let's find out.
5newsonline.com
First freeze of the season possible next week for Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Brrrr... A cold front is pushing south for the rest of the week, but another cold front will hit this weekend, bringing some of the coldest air of the season so far to the southern U.S. It should bring some more rain chances, but it may also bring a first light freeze to parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma.
