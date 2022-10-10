Read full article on original website
Tulsa Picked Fourth in The American; Three Players Tabbed to Preseason Team
The Tulsa women's basketball team was selected fourth in the American Athletic Conference Preseason Coaches' Poll, while Temira Poindexter, Maddie Bittle and Maya Mayberry were named to the preseason all-conference teams, as announced today by the league office. "These preseason awards are a unique honor for Temira, Maya and Maddie,"...
Kalsu Passes Major Milestone In 3-2 loss To Wichita State
Wichita, Kan. — Junior setterAvery Kalsu of Dripping Springs, Texas, recorded her 1,000th career assist during The University of Tulsa volleyball team's five set loss (25-20, 25-22, 15-25, 18-25, 12-15) to the Wichita State Shockers Wednesday on the road in Wichita. The two-year letterwinner recorded 27 assists in the...
Tulsa Men’s Tennis Set To Compete At ITA Central Regional Championships In Arkansas
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa men's tennis team will travel to Fayetteville, Ark. to compete in the ITA Men's Central Regional Championships, held by the University of Arkansas from Thursday, Oct. 13, through Monday, Oct. 17. The Golden Hurricane will send the same seven players—Connor Di Marco,...
Andrew Goodwin Promoted to Associate Head Coach for Men’s Tennis
TULSA, Okla. –– Andrew Goodwin was promoted to associate head coach for men's tennis at The University of Tulsa it was announced today by Director of Tennis and Head Coach Vince Westbrook. Goodwin came to Tulsa as assistant coach in June 2021 following one season coaching at the...
Tulsa Golfers, Lovisa Gunnar in Second Place at Dale McNamara Invitational
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. –– The Tulsa Golden Hurricane women's golf team sits in second place following Monday's 36 holes at the Dale McNamara Invitational on the par-72 Cedar Ridge Country Club course. Tulsa carded a first round 4-over 292 and had a score of 2-under par in Monday's...
Watch the Philip Montgomery TV Show
TULSA, Okla. –– This week's Philip Montgomery TV Show reviews last Saturday's American Athletic Conference game at Navy and takes a look at what lies ahead as we've reached the half-way point of the season. The show takes a look at what fans may not know about some...
Plain White T’s and Lee Greenwood to Perform at TU Football Chapman Commons Concert Series
TULSA, Okla. –– American Rock Band Plain White T's and Country Music singer/songwriter Lee Greenwood will perform as part of the Chapman Commons Concert Series prior to the next two Tulsa Golden Hurricane football games. Plain White T's will take the performance stage before the Tulsa-SMU game on...
Montgomery Radio Show Airs Monday from 7-8 PM on Big Country 99.5 FM
TULSA, Okla. –– The Philip Montgomery Radio Show airs Monday on Big Country 99.5 FM, KXBL Radio, live from the RibCrib Restaurant at 16th and Harvard Avenue. Fans are encouraged to join the head coach in person from 7-8 p.m. at RibCrib or if unable to attend listen to the show on Big Country Radio.
