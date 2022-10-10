ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa Picked Fourth in The American; Three Players Tabbed to Preseason Team

The Tulsa women's basketball team was selected fourth in the American Athletic Conference Preseason Coaches' Poll, while Temira Poindexter, Maddie Bittle and Maya Mayberry were named to the preseason all-conference teams, as announced today by the league office. "These preseason awards are a unique honor for Temira, Maya and Maddie,"...
TULSA, OK
tulsahurricane.com

Kalsu Passes Major Milestone In 3-2 loss To Wichita State

Wichita, Kan. — Junior setterAvery Kalsu of Dripping Springs, Texas, recorded her 1,000th career assist during The University of Tulsa volleyball team's five set loss (25-20, 25-22, 15-25, 18-25, 12-15) to the Wichita State Shockers Wednesday on the road in Wichita. The two-year letterwinner recorded 27 assists in the...
TULSA, OK
tulsahurricane.com

Andrew Goodwin Promoted to Associate Head Coach for Men’s Tennis

TULSA, Okla. –– Andrew Goodwin was promoted to associate head coach for men's tennis at The University of Tulsa it was announced today by Director of Tennis and Head Coach Vince Westbrook. Goodwin came to Tulsa as assistant coach in June 2021 following one season coaching at the...
TULSA, OK
tulsahurricane.com

Watch the Philip Montgomery TV Show

TULSA, Okla. –– This week's Philip Montgomery TV Show reviews last Saturday's American Athletic Conference game at Navy and takes a look at what lies ahead as we've reached the half-way point of the season. The show takes a look at what fans may not know about some...
TULSA, OK
tulsahurricane.com

Montgomery Radio Show Airs Monday from 7-8 PM on Big Country 99.5 FM

TULSA, Okla. –– The Philip Montgomery Radio Show airs Monday on Big Country 99.5 FM, KXBL Radio, live from the RibCrib Restaurant at 16th and Harvard Avenue. Fans are encouraged to join the head coach in person from 7-8 p.m. at RibCrib or if unable to attend listen to the show on Big Country Radio.
TULSA, OK

