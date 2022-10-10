ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Kennardo G. James

Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"

Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
HEMINGWAY, SC
Spartanburg, SC
WRAL News

Here's how, where to park for free at the North Carolina State Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fair runs Oct. 13-23, 2022, at the N.C. State Fairgrounds. (Download and print a map) Free parking is available on State Fair, Carter-Finley Football Stadium and PNC Arena properties. Fairgoers are encouraged to take Wade Avenue to the Edwards Mill Extension to park in these lots. Pay attention to officers directing traffic.
RALEIGH, NC
WCBD Count on 2

Indoor hemp growing operation coming to South Carolina

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A newly constructed 50,000-square-foot building will soon be home to an indoor hemp-growing operation in South Carolina. SC Canna, LLC, an agricultural hemp company, announced on Wednesday plans to establish an indoor growing operation located in Manning. The $8.8 million investment would create about 37 new jobs. According to Gov. […]
MANNING, SC
WRAL News

Eric Church, trailblazing politicians receiving NC top award

RALEIGH, N.C. — Two history-making Black politicians and country music star Eric Church were among the six latest recipients of North Carolina’s highest civilian honor announced Thursday. On Nov. 15, Gov. Roy Cooper will present the North Carolina Awards, which were created over 60 years ago to recognize...
WBTW News13

North Carolina man wins $700,000 lottery prize from $10 scratch-off

LENOIR, N.C. (WGHP) — Jose Romero-Garcia, of Lenoir, bought a $10 scratch-off and collected a $700,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Romero-Garcia bought his winning Scorching Hot 7s ticket from Cheek’s Convenience & Grill on Blowing Rock Boulevard in Lenoir. He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters. After required federal […]
LENOIR, NC
iheart.com

Two Bodies Found in Macon, AVL Passes Bag Ban, Arden Pawn Shop Raided

(Macon County, NC) -- The SBI is joining in on an investigation of two deaths in Macon County. Two people were found dead during a welfare check at a Mack Branch Road home on Monday. There's no word on a suspected cause for the deaths. The sheriff says they're in the preliminary stages of the investigation.
MACON COUNTY, NC
blufftontoday.com

What makes Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney sick about win over FSU in 2021

CLEMSON – Thinking back to last season’s victory against Florida State, Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney has flashbacks of nausea. “I wanted to vomit watching the Florida State game last year,” Swinney said during his weekly news conference on Tuesday. “I mean it was so painful. We were so bad. We won, which is a miracle, but we were so bad.”
CLEMSON, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina gets $720K to plan for replacement of 12 Great Pee Dee River bridges

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina will get $720,00 from the federal government to help determine how to replace 12 rural bridges in the Great Pee Dee River floodplain. The money from the Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration is included in the first round of grants from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s competitive Bridge […]
POLITICS
spartanburgsportsradio.com

Week 8 4A/5A Preview

Region II-5A Gaffney (4-2, 1-0) at Boiling Springs (2-6, 0-2) This week’s Game of the Week features two teams in Region 2-5A. Boiling Springs fell to Byrnes last week 30-7, while Gaffney knocked off Spartanburg 26-20 in overtime. The Bulldogs have continued to improve throughout the season, even with an 0-2 start to region play. Gaffney has rebounded after a rough start to the year, winning three straight over very tough opponents.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WRAL News

Georgia features Deep South's only competitive US House race

GEORGETOWN, GA. — In an uphill fight against a 30-year incumbent, Republican congressional candidate Chris West was scratching for votes in Georgia's second-smallest county on a recent October evening. West was telling voters in Georgetown, just across the Chattahoochee River from Alabama, that they should dump longtime Democrat Sanford...
GEORGIA STATE
Charleston City Paper

Our View: Pick Cunningham to be South Carolina’s next governor

What we like about former Congressman Joe Cunningham’s race to unseat a longtime Republican incumbent is how the Charleston resident focuses on South Carolina issues, not the mess that goes on in Washington. While the incumbent fills the airwaves with garbage about Washington, it’s important to remember that South...
