Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"
Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
Columbia Star
School District Five student selected to serve on Shrine Bowl athletic training staff
Contributed by Disctrict Five of Lexington and Richland Counties. An Irmo High School athletic training student aide has been selected to serve on the 2022 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas’ athletic training staff for the 84th annual game. Aryana Stokes is one of only two students in the entire...
golaurens.com
LDHS senior to serve on athletic training staff at Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas
Mason Gibbs is a current senior at Laurens District 55 High School. He has recently been given the opportunity to serve on the athletic training staff for the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. The Shrine Bowl is an annual charity event in the Carolinas for Shriner's Hospitals, dating back to...
2023 OL Decommits From Clemson
Clemson loses blue-chip offensive lineman from its 2023 recruiting class.
Here's how, where to park for free at the North Carolina State Fair
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fair runs Oct. 13-23, 2022, at the N.C. State Fairgrounds. (Download and print a map) Free parking is available on State Fair, Carter-Finley Football Stadium and PNC Arena properties. Fairgoers are encouraged to take Wade Avenue to the Edwards Mill Extension to park in these lots. Pay attention to officers directing traffic.
Indoor hemp growing operation coming to South Carolina
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A newly constructed 50,000-square-foot building will soon be home to an indoor hemp-growing operation in South Carolina. SC Canna, LLC, an agricultural hemp company, announced on Wednesday plans to establish an indoor growing operation located in Manning. The $8.8 million investment would create about 37 new jobs. According to Gov. […]
Eric Church, trailblazing politicians receiving NC top award
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two history-making Black politicians and country music star Eric Church were among the six latest recipients of North Carolina’s highest civilian honor announced Thursday. On Nov. 15, Gov. Roy Cooper will present the North Carolina Awards, which were created over 60 years ago to recognize...
Phys.org
Rare wolves headed to South Carolina from Ohio as fight to prevent extinction ramps up
By next spring, visitors to a South Carolina nature preserve may get a glimpse of one of the world's rarest animals. Brookgreen Gardens expects three red wolves to be shipped from a zoo in Ohio to the Georgetown County nature center as part of an effort to revive the critically imperiled species in South Carolina and other states.
groundbreakcarolinas.com
McCrory Wins Two High-Profile Recognition Awards for Manufacturing Project in Anderson, S.C.
McCrory Construction has been honored with two separate project recognition awards – one national and one regional – for its single-source delivery of a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Anderson, S.C., for Pregis, an industry leader in the packaging space. First, McCrory won the 2022 National Design-Build Award of...
North Carolina HBCU leader ‘outraged’ after bus of Black students stopped in SC
“Armed police, interrogating innocent Black students, conducting searches without probable cause and blood-thirsty dogs. It’s hard to imagine.”
North Carolina man wins $700,000 lottery prize from $10 scratch-off
LENOIR, N.C. (WGHP) — Jose Romero-Garcia, of Lenoir, bought a $10 scratch-off and collected a $700,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Romero-Garcia bought his winning Scorching Hot 7s ticket from Cheek’s Convenience & Grill on Blowing Rock Boulevard in Lenoir. He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters. After required federal […]
iheart.com
Two Bodies Found in Macon, AVL Passes Bag Ban, Arden Pawn Shop Raided
(Macon County, NC) -- The SBI is joining in on an investigation of two deaths in Macon County. Two people were found dead during a welfare check at a Mack Branch Road home on Monday. There's no word on a suspected cause for the deaths. The sheriff says they're in the preliminary stages of the investigation.
blufftontoday.com
What makes Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney sick about win over FSU in 2021
CLEMSON – Thinking back to last season’s victory against Florida State, Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney has flashbacks of nausea. “I wanted to vomit watching the Florida State game last year,” Swinney said during his weekly news conference on Tuesday. “I mean it was so painful. We were so bad. We won, which is a miracle, but we were so bad.”
South Carolina gets $720K to plan for replacement of 12 Great Pee Dee River bridges
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina will get $720,00 from the federal government to help determine how to replace 12 rural bridges in the Great Pee Dee River floodplain. The money from the Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration is included in the first round of grants from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s competitive Bridge […]
This Is The Best Pizza Place In South Carolina
Mashed searched the country for the best pizza place in each state, including this spot in South Carolina.
spartanburgsportsradio.com
Week 8 4A/5A Preview
Region II-5A Gaffney (4-2, 1-0) at Boiling Springs (2-6, 0-2) This week’s Game of the Week features two teams in Region 2-5A. Boiling Springs fell to Byrnes last week 30-7, while Gaffney knocked off Spartanburg 26-20 in overtime. The Bulldogs have continued to improve throughout the season, even with an 0-2 start to region play. Gaffney has rebounded after a rough start to the year, winning three straight over very tough opponents.
Upstate man buys car with lottery money
An Upstate man is planning to buy a car with the money he won while playing the lottery.
Georgia features Deep South's only competitive US House race
GEORGETOWN, GA. — In an uphill fight against a 30-year incumbent, Republican congressional candidate Chris West was scratching for votes in Georgia's second-smallest county on a recent October evening. West was telling voters in Georgetown, just across the Chattahoochee River from Alabama, that they should dump longtime Democrat Sanford...
This Is North Carolina's Most Notorious Serial Killer
Insider compiled a list of the most infamous serial killer in each state.
Charleston City Paper
Our View: Pick Cunningham to be South Carolina’s next governor
What we like about former Congressman Joe Cunningham’s race to unseat a longtime Republican incumbent is how the Charleston resident focuses on South Carolina issues, not the mess that goes on in Washington. While the incumbent fills the airwaves with garbage about Washington, it’s important to remember that South...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
