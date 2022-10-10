ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
verywellhealth.com

Type 2 Diabetes Life Expectancy

If you’re living with type 2 diabetes, you may wonder how the disease will affect your life expectancy. While type 2 diabetes can impact your life expectancy, effectively managing the condition can help you avoid serious health problems. Understanding the risk factors that affect survival can help you take action to reduce these risks.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) and Anger

Obsessive-compulsive personality disorder (OCPD) is a mental health condition that is estimated to affect about 2–8% of the general population. People with OCPD are preoccupied with rules, orderliness, and control. They tend to exhibit perfectionism, rigidity, and a high focus on details. Though there are some similarities between OCPD...
MENTAL HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Chemotherapy vs. Radiation: Uses, Benefits, Side Effects, & More

Chemotherapy and radiation are types of cancer treatment. While chemotherapy kills cancer cells systemically (throughout the whole body), radiation targets cancer in a specific area of the body. Some people may need only one of the two treatments, while others may need both chemotherapy and radiation. Although each effectively treats...
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

Combivir (Lamivudine and Zidovudine) - Oral

Warning: The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a boxed warning for Combivir (lamivudine and zidovudine). Boxed warnings are the agency’s strongest warnings for serious and potentially life-threatening risks. The boxed warning:. Zidovudine is linked to abnormal blood cell counts, such as low neutrophils or severe...
HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Lotrel (Amlodipine and Benazepril) - Oral

Lotrel (amlodipine and benazepril) is a prescription capsule taken orally to treat high blood pressure. It is a combination medication with two components: a calcium channel blocker (amlodipine) and an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor (benazepril). Drugs that have an ACE inhibitor as an active ingredient should not be used during...
PHARMACEUTICALS
verywellhealth.com

Symptoms of Excess Glycogen Storage

Excess glycogen storage occurs when you eat more glucose (sugar) than your body needs for energy at that moment or when you have a medical condition that affects how your body processes glucose and glycogen (which is made from glucose). Excess glucose makes your blood sugar rise, which starts a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Procedure vs. Surgery: Uses, Benefits, Side Effects, & More

The words "procedure" and "surgery" describe two different medical interventions. Though often used interchangeably, these terms represent different treatments. The key difference between a procedure and surgery is that surgery is more invasive and requires an incision, cutting into the skin, to access body tissue, organs, or other internal parts. Procedures are general medical interventions that generally do not require an incision and are less invasive.
verywellhealth.com

Sleep Disorders Associated With Type 2 Diabetes

Diabetes can affect sleep and is commonly linked with certain sleep disorders. Obstructive sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome (RLS), and disrupted sleep caused by nerve pain or a nighttime urge to urinate are all sleep issues associated with type 2 diabetes. In this article, you’ll learn more about the connection...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

8 Tips for Flying With Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 diabetes doesn't have to hold you back from traveling on airplanes. It's important to be prepared, though, and let the right people know of your medical condition in advance. Type 2 diabetes is a condition in which your body doesn't use the hormone insulin effectively, which can cause high blood sugar (glucose).
HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Osteoporosis Facts and Statistics: What You Need to Know

Osteoporosis is a condition that causes bones to become weak and often leads to complications. This condition is sometimes referred to as a "silent disease" because there often aren't any noticeable symptoms until the weakened bone leads to a fracture. Around 10 million people in the United States have been diagnosed with osteoporosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

How to Get Rid of Mosquito Bite Scars

Mosquito bites are itchy and irritating and trigger a minor reaction in most people that usually fades within days. However, for those who are sensitive or allergic to substances found in mosquito saliva, it can cause a more severe reaction and even scarring. This article will explore what to do...
verywellhealth.com

How Pilocytic Astrocytoma Is Diagnosed

Pilocytic astrocytomas are slow-growing tumors usually found in children. They are diagnosed using a combination of imaging and biopsy. This article discusses the ways pilocytic astrocytomas are diagnosed. Physical Examination. A diagnosis of pilocytic astrocytoma begins with a review of your symptoms and medical history. Next, your or your child's...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

