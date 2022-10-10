Read full article on original website
Record heat and smoky skies ahead for Whatcom. Here’s the weekend outlook
East winds will increase the potential for wildfires.
‘Be like Bob’ friends say of Whatcom motorcyclist killed last month in Skagit County crash
“He led an amazing life,” said friends, who remember him as a great religious, family, community and business man and a wonderful friend.
A hidden gem in Bellingham park is set to open after two years
Trail access was closed in July 2020 because of falling rocks.
Chronicle
Washington Farmer's Killing of Elk Sets Off Legal Dispute
On Jan. 8, 2020, Sedro-Woolley farmer James Blaine Hayton shot and killed an elk calf on his property. He told officers with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife he had a Constitutional right to protect his property, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Skagit County District Court.
Chronicle
Puget Sound Salmon Habitat Restored With Tribes Leading the Way
Tacky mud clung to Daryl Williams' black tennis shoes as he walked alongside a freshly dug channel on the east side of Interstate 5 south of Marysville. Nearby, long-billed dowitchers plunged their beaks into the muck in search of bugs. In the early 1900s, this land was diked and drained...
Improvements and a new name are coming to this neighborhood park in Bellingham
As part of the recent park design outreach, 35 names for the park were suggested by the public and voted on.
This is the best pizza in Whatcom County, according to our reader poll
The local restaurant you voted as having the best pizza is also known for its unique pizza flavors and toppings, as well as other dishes.
roadtirement.com
Historic and haunted Stanwood Hotel and Bar
It is that time of year, waiting for Halloween! This is one of the more documented and investigated haunted sites in Washington State. Several years ago we found this neat old place in the historic town of Stanwood, Washington. Stanwood was originally a lumber, mining and shipbuilding town. The Hotel was first opened in 1894, and a plaque on the front of the building proudly proclaims the local historical society taking note.
Wildfire burns near Bellingham park, cause under investigation
Callers reported the fire to 911 and posts on social media showed a single column of gray smoke rising through the trees south of Bellingham’s Samish neighborhood.
Native American lawmaker aims to address MMIWP epidemic in Washington State
Washington State Rep. Debra Lekanoff has spent more than 20 years advocating on behalf of Native communities and speaking out about missing and murdered Indigenous people. She’s brought those experience with her to the Washington state legislature. “Right now I’m the only Native American legislator on both sides,” Lekanoff said. “And I’m carrying more buckets of water than any state...
roadtirement.com
Haunted Mt Baker Theatre burns a ghost light
The historic Mt. Baker Theatre in Bellingham, Washington is supposedly haunted, as most old theaters claim. When we took a tour we saw the ghost light which burns on center stage at all times when there is no production going on. Ghost lights are a tradition among theaters and actors. The lights provide a means to placate ghosts who either want to perform or who want to watch.
Social media message turns ugly in Ferndale, prompting racist threats
Some comments were hidden, according to the city’s social media policy.
whatcom-news.com
Bellingham Police issue missing person alert
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police issued a missing person alert today, Wednesday, October 12th. According to the alert statement, Charles Scott, age 73, was last seen on Mahogany Avenue about 8pm last night and has been diagnosed with dementia. Scott was wearing a maroon t-shirt, blue jeans, black slip-on...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Renewed possibility of nationwide railway strike after union rejects deal
In a statement released today, the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division union announced that its members rejected the tentative national agreement reached with the Class I freight railroads renewing the possibility of a nationwide railway strike that would bring rail freight to a halt. The vote tallied 11,845...
Island County deputy arrested on 2 allegations of rape
A deputy with the Island County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Thursday on an investigation of two separate allegations of rape. According to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and detectives executed search warrants in the 20000 block of Oleary Road in Conway and arrested the off-duty Island County Sheriff’s deputy.
whatcom-news.com
Canadian man pleads guilty after being found with nearly 1,500 pounds of meth on boat
SEATTLE, Wash. — Today, October 11th, Canadian citizen, Ted Karl Faupel, age 51, pled guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and a charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in US District Court in western Washington. As a result, he was sentenced to 120 months in the custody of the US Bureau of Prisons followed by 3 years of supervised release.
kpug1170.com
Police seize arsenal from Texas man barricaded in Ferndale motel
FERNDALE, Wash. – Police recovered a sizable arsenal from the man who barricaded himself in a Ferndale motel room earlier this week. A Ferndale officer reported that 47-year-old Kenneth Velen of Texas pointed an AR-style rifle at him during a traffic stop early Tuesday, then barricaded himself in a room at the Super 8 Motel.
