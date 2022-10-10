ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Suspended Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns to training facility

 3 days ago

Suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is beginning his way back to the team, allowed to return to the team facility in Berea, Ohio, on Monday for the first time since his 11-game suspension was levied.

Watson was suspended Aug. 30 for violating the league's personal-conduct policy following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct as he received treatment from about two dozen massage therapists.

NFL Network reported that Watson indeed showed up to the facility on Monday.

Under the terms of the suspension, he can work with the medical staff, meet with non-football staff and attend meetings. He also is allowed to take part in workouts with the strength and conditioning staff, meet one-on-one with head coach Kevin Stefanski, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt or quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing.

Watson, 27, is not allowed to participate in group workouts, attend practices, team events or games or talk to the media.

"We'll work through what we're allowed to do with him for the foreseeable future," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said during a press conference on Monday. "I believe he's in the meeting rooms with our guys and he's in there with the guys right now, which is great for him and us to have him back with his teammates. I know he can't be out on the field and working out just yet with guys, so we'll just take that one day by day."

Some restrictions will be lifted on Nov. 14, when he can resume practicing with the Browns. He's eligible to play Dec. 4 at Houston, where he played four seasons with the Texans.

The Browns, with veteran Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, are off to a 2-3 start, tied with the Cincinnati Bengals for second place in the AFC North.

Cleveland acquired Watson via trade from the Texans for a bounty of draft picks -- including three first-rounders -- and signed him to a five-year, $230 million contract in March. Watson reached financial settlements with 23 of the 24 massage therapists who filed civil suits against him.

Watson has completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 14,539 yards and 104 touchdowns with 36 interceptions. He led the league with 4,823 passing yards in 2020. He also has rushed for 1,677 yards and 17 scores in his career, and he owns a 28-25 regular-season record as a starter.

Meanwhile, in Houston, the Texans announced Monday that fans could trade in their old Watson jerseys, as well as those of select other former players, for 44 percent off a new jersey at the team's shop this week.

--Field Level Media

The Rogersville Review

Report: Panthers QB Baker Mayfield (ankle) might skip IR stint

Carolina Panthers starting quarterback Baker Mayfield escaped major damage to his ankle and could return within the next four games, possibly avoiding a stint on injured reserve, NFL Network reported Tuesday. Going on IR would require Mayfield to sit out four games. Mayfield suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The upshot from second opinions is that the injury doesn't require surgery, and he could miss anywhere from two to six weeks, per the report. PJ Walker -- who is 2-0 in his career as a starter for Carolina -- likely will get the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Rogersville Review

Commanders desperate to stop skid on Thursday visit to Bears

Losers of four straight games entering Thursday night's visit to Chicago, the Washington Commanders certainly sense the urgency of their Week 6 clash with the Bears. "It's definitely a must-win," Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said. "We're 1-4. I don't know too many teams that have started out 1-5 and still had a good season." Washington has lost by nine, 16, 15 and four points since edging the Jacksonville Jaguars in the season opener. Next comes a challenge from a young Bears team that squandered a late lead in a road loss to Minnesota but might finally be feeling optimistic...
CHICAGO, IL
The Rogersville Review

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp

Jul 27, 2022; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan (left) and quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky (10) and Kenny Pickett (8) and offensive coordinator Matt Canada (in white) and head coach Mike Tomlin (right) participate in training camp at Chuck Noll Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Rogersville Review

Patriots aim to silence struggling Browns

Everybody starts somewhere. For New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, that start came in Cleveland. Belichick will return to the city where he landed his first head coaching job over 30 years ago when New England (2-3) visits the Browns on Sunday in search of back-to-back wins for the first time this season. Before he was a six-time Super Bowl champion and three-time Coach of the Year, Belichick was a 38-year-old simply trying to break into the head coaching ranks with a rebuilding Cleveland team. He led the Browns to a 36-44 regular-season record in his five seasons at the...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Rogersville Review

Reports: Giants P Jamie Gillan stuck in London over passport issues

New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan, a native of Scotland, did not travel back to the U.S. with the team after Sunday's game in London and remains there due to passport issues, ESPN and NFL Network reported Tuesday. The punter known as "The Scottish Hammer" could fly back to the U.S. on Thursday, but the Giants plan to work out free-agent punters to be safe, according to NFL Network. Gillan is in his first season with the Giants after three years with the Cleveland Browns. He punted twice for 100 yards on Sunday as New York (4-1) beat the Green Bay Packers 27-22 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. He has averaged 50 punt yards or more in four of his five games this season, posting a 51.0 gross average this season. --Field Level Media
The Rogersville Review

Cowboys QB Cooper Rush preparing to start vs. Eagles

Cooper Rush is preparing to start for the fifth consecutive week as the Dallas Cowboys monitor the recovery of fellow quarterback Dak Prescott from thumb surgery. Rush is 4-0 since entering the lineup as an injury replacement for Prescott, whose initial medical prognosis called for a 4-to-6 week recovery window. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that Prescott would need to be convincing in workouts this week with his ability to "spin the football," a reference to his ability to grip the ball and throw it on target with needed velocity. Prescott was not able to fully grip the ball...
DALLAS, TX
The Rogersville Review

Kyle Shanahan returns to Atlanta with first-place 49ers

Kyle Shanahan returns to the site of some of his greatest coaching achievements when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Shanahan served as Atlanta's offensive coordinator during the 2015 and 2016 seasons, helping the Falcons reach Super Bowl LI two years after they had gone 6-10. The last time he coached at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, he directed an Atlanta offense that churned out 493 total yards in a 44-21 shellacking of the Green Bay Packers in the 2016 NFC Championship. Atlanta went on to face New England in the Super Bowl two weeks later, a game...
ATLANTA, GA
The Rogersville Review

Packers brace for Jets with QB Aaron Rodgers resting sore thumb

Back from a disappointing trip to London, the Green Bay Packers try to avoid back-to-back losses when they host the New York Jets on Sunday. New York can jump to 4-2 by following the New York Giants' lead and upsetting Green Bay. The Packers (3-2) squandered a 20-10 halftime lead over the Giants and failed to score any offensive points in the second half. Saquon Barkley picked up 70 rushing yards and the go-ahead touchdown, while the Giants smothered Aaron Rodgers to hold on for a 27-22 win. Down a touchdown, Rodgers' pass on fourth-and-1 from the Giants' 6-yard line...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Rogersville Review

Bengals, Saints in pursuit of .500 in Bayou battle

The last time Joe Burrow played in the Superdome, he was leading LSU to the 2019 national championship. He will have fond memories of his time with the Tigers and many in the stands will have fond memories of it as well. But on Sunday, Burrow will be a visitor in his adopted state as he leads the Cincinnati Bengals against the New Orleans Saints. "It's a place that a lot of good memories were made," Burrow said. "But it's a business trip. We're going in to win a game." The Bengals (2-3) have struggled thus far to regain the...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Rogersville Review

LB Bruce Irvin back with Seahawks, signs to practice squad

Bruce Irvin is returning to the Seattle Seahawks for a third time, signing with the team's practice squad on Wednesday. The Seahawks' first-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, the linebacker spent his first four seasons in Seattle before criss-crossing the league. After Seattle declined his fifth-year option, Irvin signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the then-Oakland Raiders, who waived him Nov. 3, 2018. He finished that season with the Atlanta Falcons, then signed a series of one-year contracts with the Carolina Panthers, Seahawks and Chicago Bears. A torn ACL limited him to just two games in his second go-round with the Seahawks. In 127 career games (93 starts), Irvin has 315 tackles, 120 quarterback hits, 52 sacks, three interceptions (two touchdowns), 13 passes defensed, 16 forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. In other transactions Wednesday, the Seahawks signed linebacker Cullen Gillaspia off the practice squad. Cornerback Xavier Crawford was waived. The Seahawks added receiver Kevin Kassis to the practice squad while releasing defensive end Jabari Zuniga and tackle Liam Ryan. --Field Level Media
SEATTLE, WA
The Rogersville Review

Chargers, finally off and running, prepare for slumping Broncos

Showing more of the identity that was expected of them, the Los Angeles Chargers will play host Monday night to a Denver Broncos team searching for answers. The Chargers have moved away from consecutive defeats, including one where they were dominated by the Jacksonville Jaguars, by earning consecutive victories. The latest was an impressive 30-28 showing on the road against the Cleveland Browns last week. After working his way through a rib cartilage injury, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was an effective 22 of 34 for 228 yards and a touchdown. But the true star of the game was Los Angeles...
DENVER, CO
The Rogersville Review

Report: Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. to start vs. Bears

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. is expected to start in Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bears, NFL Network reported, in another step of his return after he was shot multiple times two months ago in an attempted robbery. A third-round draft pick out of Alabama, Robinson made his NFL debut on Sunday when he rushed for a team-high 22 yards on nine carries in a 21-17 defeat to the Tennessee Titans. "I really can't really explain the feeling," Robinson said after Sunday's game. "It's just being back out on the field. I mean, the ups and...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Rogersville Review

Colts, Jaguars look to get offenses going after poor showings

One team put together an ugly performance last week, but still managed to pull out a win. The other had a showing equally as bad -- if not worse -- but didn't get nearly as lucky. When the Indianapolis Colts host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, both teams will attempt to show a much better brand of football than they displayed in Week 5 -- when neither scored a touchdown. The difference last week was that the Colts (2-2-1) managed to squeak out a 12-9 overtime win in Denver on Thursday night, while Jacksonville (2-3) managed only six points on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Rogersville Review

Steve Wilks: My call to fire DC, special teams coach

Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Tuesday that it was his decision to fire the team's defensive coordinator and special teams coach in the wake of Matt Rhule's termination on Monday. Defensive coordinator Phil Snow and special teams coach Ed Foley were let go Monday, hours after the team parted ways with Rhule. Both assistant coaches are longtime Rhule disciples from his head coaching days at Temple and Baylor. "Two great men, two great coaches," Wilks said Tuesday. "It was my call, my decision. I just felt like I wanted a different approach moving forward, and that was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Rogersville Review

5-1 within reach for Vikings as banged-up Dolphins visit

The Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins are trending in opposite directions as they prepare for their matchup Sunday at 1 p.m. in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Vikings (4-1), who have lost three of the past four meetings with the Dolphins, have won three in a row overall and sit atop the NFC North standings heading into Week 6. The Dolphins opened the season with three consecutive victories before injuries derailed their hot start during back-to-back losses to the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets. The most notable was their starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa when he suffered a concussion on Sept....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Rogersville Review

Jerry Jones: Cowboys to test Dak Prescott's 'spin' Wed.

Dak Prescott could get the thumbs up for Week 6, but only if he passes the spin test. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday the doubt around Prescott is whether he has enough hand and grip strength in his right thumb to spin the ball with the velocity needed to throw passes on target. If he can, Jones and the Cowboys should get Prescott back in the lineup Sunday with the NFC East lead on the line against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (5-0). ...
DALLAS, TX
The Rogersville Review

Cardinals, Seahawks try to emerge in NFC West

For the past couple of seasons, the NFC West has been the NFL's best division. But so far in 2022, nobody is calling it the NFC Best. More like the NFC Average. The San Francisco 49ers lead the division with a 3-2 record, with Arizona, Seattle and the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams all 2-3. "The division is wide open and our guys understand what's on the line," said Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, whose team plays Sunday at Seattle. "We need to play better in a hurry and I know we're capable of doing that." The Cardinals will...
SEATTLE, WA
The Rogersville Review

Fresh off blowout loss, Steelers face Tom Brady's Bucs

Still reeling from last week's beatdown from the Buffalo Bills, the Pittsburgh Steelers' schedule doesn't get any easier. The Steelers (1-4) return to play at home this weekend, but they will host Tom Brady's Tampa Buccaneers. While the Steelers defense will have plenty to worry about with Brady and the Tampa Bay offense, the Buccaneers (3-2) are also armed with a stout defense that could pose some problems for Pittsburgh rookie Kenny Pickett. In his first career start last week, Pickett -- the 20th overall pick in this year's draft -- completed 34 of 52 passes for 327 yards and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
246K+
Views
