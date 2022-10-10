ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FOX Sports

MLB divisional round top plays: Phillies-Braves in action

The American and National League Divisional Series kicked off Tuesday, with the Atlanta Braves currently in action against the Philadelphia Phillies on FOX. Later in the day, the Houston Astros host the Seattle Mariners, followed by the New York Yankees hosting the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the San Diego Padres.
ESPN

MLB division series: Phillies, Astros, Yankees, Dodgers win on Day 1

We're down to eight teams in the 2022 postseason after four were eliminated this past weekend in MLB's first-ever wild-card series weekend. Now it's on to the league division series: four series, best-of-five, first team to win three advances. The Philadelphia Phillies beat the defending champion Atlanta Braves in the...
CBS Philly

Red October picks back up with Phillies taking on Braves

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Red October is alive and picks back up Tuesday afternoon as the Phillies prepare to take on the Braves in Game 1 of their divisional series.  It's a best-of-five series, which means later this week, playoff baseball will be here in Philadelphia for the first time in more than a decade. Friday will be the first time Phillies fans get to enjoy playoff baseball inside Citizens Bank Park this year.It will be worth the wait, especially knowing the Phils are renewing their rivalry with the Braves starting Tuesday afternoon.What a time to be a Philadelphia sports fan.At 5-0,...
NJ.com

MLB insider shares tentative Phillies-Braves game start time

It looks like the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves will be able to continue their series today. Game 2 of the National League Division series was set to start at 4:35 on Wednesday, but was delayed due to rain in Atlanta. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reports that the tentative start time will be between 7:30 and 7:45 on Wednesday.
ClutchPoints

Braves fans react to Kyle Wright’s epic performance to save season vs. Phillies

The Atlanta Braves entered Game 2 of their National League Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies trailing 1-0. In Game 1, the Phillies hit Braves starter Max Fried hard early and often, jumping out to the series lead. With their backs almost against the wall, the Braves fought back. They did so with pitching. Kyle Wright tossed six shutout innings, out-dueling Zach Wheeler for a 3-0 win.
NBC Sports Chicago

How to watch 2022 MLB postseason, Dodgers-Padres, Braves-Phillies

Well, that didn’t go as expected. The NL Wild Card Series featured two upsets, with the lower seed each winning on the road to advance in the 2022 MLB postseason. First it was the Philadelphia Phillies, sweeping the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Then there was the San Diego Padres, who defeated the 101-win New York Mets in a three-game set at Citi Field.
numberfire.com

Matt Vierling on Phillies' bench Tuesday in Game 2

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the NLDS on Wednesday against right-hander Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves. Brandon Marsh will replace Vierling in center field and hit seventh. Vierling went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Game 1 on Tuesday. Marsh...
