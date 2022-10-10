Read full article on original website
Braves ticket prices embarrassingly low for NLDS vs. Phillies
Friday’s NLDS Game 3 is a Friday game (time TBD) in Philadelphia and it is the first Phillies home playoff in 11 years, while the Braves are the defending World Series champions.
Phillies lose David Robertson for NLDS for celebrating Bryce Harper too hard
The Philadelphia Phillies will begin their NLDS bout with the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday afternoon at Truist Park. As they look to stay alive in the playoffs, they will be without David Robertson, one of their key bullpen arms. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that Robertson strained his right calf...
FOX Sports
MLB divisional round top plays: Phillies-Braves in action
The American and National League Divisional Series kicked off Tuesday, with the Atlanta Braves currently in action against the Philadelphia Phillies on FOX. Later in the day, the Houston Astros host the Seattle Mariners, followed by the New York Yankees hosting the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the San Diego Padres.
ESPN
MLB division series: Phillies, Astros, Yankees, Dodgers win on Day 1
We're down to eight teams in the 2022 postseason after four were eliminated this past weekend in MLB's first-ever wild-card series weekend. Now it's on to the league division series: four series, best-of-five, first team to win three advances. The Philadelphia Phillies beat the defending champion Atlanta Braves in the...
MLB Playoffs Game 1: Phillies hang on to defeat Braves, take 1-0 lead in NLDS series
The Phillies have won three straight games to begin these playoffs, hardly looking like a team making its first postseason appearance since 2011.
Red October picks back up with Phillies taking on Braves
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Red October is alive and picks back up Tuesday afternoon as the Phillies prepare to take on the Braves in Game 1 of their divisional series. It's a best-of-five series, which means later this week, playoff baseball will be here in Philadelphia for the first time in more than a decade. Friday will be the first time Phillies fans get to enjoy playoff baseball inside Citizens Bank Park this year.It will be worth the wait, especially knowing the Phils are renewing their rivalry with the Braves starting Tuesday afternoon.What a time to be a Philadelphia sports fan.At 5-0,...
MLB insider shares tentative Phillies-Braves game start time
It looks like the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves will be able to continue their series today. Game 2 of the National League Division series was set to start at 4:35 on Wednesday, but was delayed due to rain in Atlanta. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reports that the tentative start time will be between 7:30 and 7:45 on Wednesday.
Braves fans react to Kyle Wright’s epic performance to save season vs. Phillies
The Atlanta Braves entered Game 2 of their National League Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies trailing 1-0. In Game 1, the Phillies hit Braves starter Max Fried hard early and often, jumping out to the series lead. With their backs almost against the wall, the Braves fought back. They did so with pitching. Kyle Wright tossed six shutout innings, out-dueling Zach Wheeler for a 3-0 win.
FOX Sports
2022 MLB Playoffs: Phillies strike first, hold on to take Game 1 from Braves
Nineteen days ago, the Braves and Phillies squared off at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Atlanta's Max Fried took a tough 1-0 loss as Philadelphia starter Ranger Suárez kept the Braves' bats silent in a superb, six-inning start. On Tuesday in Game 1 of the NLDS, those same two...
Yardbarker
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves preview, odds: Behind Zack Wheeler, Phils look to take 2-0 lead in NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies will turn to ace Zack Wheeler in an effort to put another dent in the Atlanta Braves' World Series title defense on Wednesday when he starts Game 2 of the National League Division Series. Wheeler (0-0, 0.00 ERA postseason; 12-7, 2.82 ERA regular season) will go up...
How to watch 2022 MLB postseason, Dodgers-Padres, Braves-Phillies
Well, that didn’t go as expected. The NL Wild Card Series featured two upsets, with the lower seed each winning on the road to advance in the 2022 MLB postseason. First it was the Philadelphia Phillies, sweeping the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Then there was the San Diego Padres, who defeated the 101-win New York Mets in a three-game set at Citi Field.
numberfire.com
Matt Vierling on Phillies' bench Tuesday in Game 2
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the NLDS on Wednesday against right-hander Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves. Brandon Marsh will replace Vierling in center field and hit seventh. Vierling went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Game 1 on Tuesday. Marsh...
Brian Snitker’s in-game reaction to Braves leaving runners in scoring position vs. Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies stunned the Braves in Atlanta to open the NLDS, winning by a final score of 7-6. FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal caught up with Braves’ manager Brian Snitker and discussed the Braves’ lack of clutch hitting during the game. “I’m not going to make excuses...
