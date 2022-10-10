Read full article on original website
ctexaminer.com
A Who’s Who of Candidates Gather to Take Questions and Talk About Disability Issues
ROCKY HILL – CT Cross Disability Lifespan Alliance hosted a non-partisan forum on Wednesday, drawing a who’s who of state and federal candidates, to discuss “issues of interest to the disability community,” including housing, independent living, health care and employment. Among those attending were Bob Stefanowski,...
ctexaminer.com
Fairfield Schools Draft Procedures for LGBTQ Student Issues, Seek Staff Comments
FAIRFIELD – Public school officials drafted guidance to staff on dealing with LGBTQ student issues for the first time, but struggled to balance parental rights with student safety. Interim Superintendent Stephen Tracy presented the draft to the Board of Education’s Policy Committee members at a Tuesday meeting. He clarified...
ctexaminer.com
Absentee Ballot Applications — Sometimes Two or Three — Hit Voter Mailboxes, Spark Confusion
Connecticut is one of only three states that do not allow early balloting, and it reportedly has the most restrictive absentee voting laws in the U.S. But Connecticut citizens got a taste of the convenience of voting early by absentee ballot during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the restrictions were relaxed.
NewsTimes
Gov. Lamont has spent $14 million in race against Stefanowski, approaching total from '18
Gov. Ned Lamont spent roughly $15 million of his own money to defeat Republican Bob Stefanowski in the pair’s closely-fought 2018 contest. Four years later, the governor from Greenwich is on pace to top that amount. Lamont wrote five checks to his campaign in the last three months totaling...
ctexaminer.com
Former Lamont DPH Commissioner: Governor’s Politics Caused Needless Deaths
In a recent news article Gov. Ned Lamont blamed changing federal health guidelines – first under Donald Trump and now under President Joe Biden – for making it difficult for Connecticut Health Officials to adjust and respond during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I think the CDC has been a...
ctexaminer.com
Town Leaders Gather in Colchester After Third Budget Fails to Pass
COLCHESTER — According to Board of Finance Chair Andrea Migliaccio, the first budget that the board proposed for the town was “great.”. The second budget was “close to perfection.” The third budget was more challenging — they had to “pull back the strings.”. And...
ctexaminer.com
Lamont’s Media Operation Capitalizes on Incumbency, Dwarfs Stefanowski’s
He may have a comfortable lead in the polls just weeks before the November election, but you wouldn’t know it by the full-tilt pace of Gov. Ned Lamont’s press team that fills reporters’ inboxes with a near-daily barrage of releases touting virtually his every move. And the...
New Britain Herald
STUDENT CORNER: Many New Britain students against new grading system
This school year has been very different for students at New Britain High School compared to last year. This is because of many new changes that were implemented, such as the new schedule, new grading system and more. First of all, there have been different opinions about the block schedule....
ctexaminer.com
Madison Board of Ed Debates Launch of Open Choice Program with New Haven
MADISON — The Board of Education is considering offering seats to students from the New Haven Public Schools through Open Choice, a statewide program that allows students in urban districts to attend school in nearby suburban towns, and suburban students to attend urban public schools. In a memo to...
pioneerinstitute.org
How did tax hikes work out for Connecticut?
Watch: In our newest video, Pioneer Institute’s Charlie Chieppo shares data on the economic impact of tax increases in Connecticut – which has the 2nd highest state and local tax burden in the country and ranks 49th in private sector wage and job growth. As Massachusetts considers a proposal to raise income taxes, it is important to learn from the experience of other states. Learn more.
State board upholds firing of Ledyard police officer
A state board upheld the firing of a Ledyard police officer following an unreported use of force during a wellness check. The post State board upholds firing of Ledyard police officer appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
inklingsnews.com
Federal lawsuit calls attention to Connecticut gun legislations
Three gun owners, the Connecticut Citizens Defense League and the Second Amendment Foundation attempted to overturn the Connecticut Assault Weapons Ban by filing a federal lawsuit on Sept. 29. The Connecticut Assault Weapons Ban was passed in 2013 in response to the murder of 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary...
GoLocalProv
Gubernatorial Debate: Kalus Missed Her Big Chance
Ashley Kalus, the GOP candidate for governor, had a big chance to close the gap in her race against Democratic Governor Dan McKee. The moderators an McKee gave her a big opportunity. Going into Tuesday night's debate, she was trailing by about 10 points, if you average the public and...
Close race for U.S. House seat in Connecticut's 5th district
HARTFORD, Conn. — One of the closest races in Connecticut is U.S. House representative for the 5th Congressional District. The 5th District has seen both Democrat and Republican representatives in the past. The seat previously held by now U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, saw Republican Nancy Johnson representing the district at first.
ctexaminer.com
Wife of Injured Officer Writes to Endorse Michael Grant for State Rep
My name is Kris O’Donnell, and I am the wife of Farmington Police Officer James O’Donnell. My husband was run over by a career criminal who was trying to steal catalytic converters. In the early morning hours of September 20, 2021, a Farmington Police Officer was knocking on my door. Upon answering the door, the officer explained to me that my husband was involved in an incident where he may have sustained a broken leg. There were very few details communicated to me. My two children, Saoirse (5 months) and Andrew (2 ½) were upstairs sleeping. I was told that I was immediately needed at the hospital to make necessary medical decisions.
Carolina Tapped As Next Cross Principal
A public school leader who has made a career out of working with at-risk teens will step into the top role at Wilbur Cross High School on an interim basis to replace a school leader who is leaving his post six weeks into the academic year. That soon-to-be new interim...
Former Yale School of Medicine employee sentenced to 9 years in prison for stealing $40M in electronics
HARTFORD, Conn. — A former Naugatuck resident and employee at Yale University School of Medicine was sentenced to nine years in prison for stealing $40 million in electronics. Jamie Petrone, 43, of Lithia Springs, Georgia was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Vanessa Bryant in Hartford to 109 months of...
Register Citizen
15 Fairfield businesses fail August, September health inspections
FAIRFIELD — Fifteen businesses in town failed health inspections in August and September, though most have either since passed or are rectifying the issues, according to the health department. Since the original inspection, nine of the 11 businesses that failed in August have passed their follow up inspections. Two...
westernmassnews.com
Criminal justice professor reacts to ambush on Connecticut police officers
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With Connecticut State Police now saying that Bristol, CT police officers were lured to a home with a fake domestic violence call, we took questions about the response to one local criminal justice professor. “I’m sure they are trying to determine what the motive might be,...
Connecticut ranks low for retirees based on affordability
Connecticut ranked low on a list of best states for retirees due to its affordability, but tax changes made by the General Assembly could help. The post Connecticut ranks low for retirees based on affordability appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
