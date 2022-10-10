ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterford, CT

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterford, CT
City
Montville, CT
State
Connecticut State
Waterford, CT
Government
Montville, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Health
Waterford, CT
Health
ctexaminer.com

Town Leaders Gather in Colchester After Third Budget Fails to Pass

COLCHESTER — According to Board of Finance Chair Andrea Migliaccio, the first budget that the board proposed for the town was “great.”. The second budget was “close to perfection.” The third budget was more challenging — they had to “pull back the strings.”. And...
COLCHESTER, CT
New Britain Herald

STUDENT CORNER: Many New Britain students against new grading system

This school year has been very different for students at New Britain High School compared to last year. This is because of many new changes that were implemented, such as the new schedule, new grading system and more. First of all, there have been different opinions about the block schedule....
NEW BRITAIN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Affordable Housing#Re Elected#State#Republican#Democratic#Welch Collins#Ct Examiner#The State House
ctexaminer.com

Madison Board of Ed Debates Launch of Open Choice Program with New Haven

MADISON — The Board of Education is considering offering seats to students from the New Haven Public Schools through Open Choice, a statewide program that allows students in urban districts to attend school in nearby suburban towns, and suburban students to attend urban public schools. In a memo to...
MADISON, CT
pioneerinstitute.org

How did tax hikes work out for Connecticut?

Watch: In our newest video, Pioneer Institute’s Charlie Chieppo shares data on the economic impact of tax increases in Connecticut – which has the 2nd highest state and local tax burden in the country and ranks 49th in private sector wage and job growth. As Massachusetts considers a proposal to raise income taxes, it is important to learn from the experience of other states. Learn more.
CONNECTICUT STATE
inklingsnews.com

Federal lawsuit calls attention to Connecticut gun legislations

Three gun owners, the Connecticut Citizens Defense League and the Second Amendment Foundation attempted to overturn the Connecticut Assault Weapons Ban by filing a federal lawsuit on Sept. 29. The Connecticut Assault Weapons Ban was passed in 2013 in response to the murder of 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
GoLocalProv

Gubernatorial Debate: Kalus Missed Her Big Chance

Ashley Kalus, the GOP candidate for governor, had a big chance to close the gap in her race against Democratic Governor Dan McKee. The moderators an McKee gave her a big opportunity. Going into Tuesday night's debate, she was trailing by about 10 points, if you average the public and...
ELECTIONS
FOX 61

Close race for U.S. House seat in Connecticut's 5th district

HARTFORD, Conn. — One of the closest races in Connecticut is U.S. House representative for the 5th Congressional District. The 5th District has seen both Democrat and Republican representatives in the past. The seat previously held by now U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, saw Republican Nancy Johnson representing the district at first.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Wife of Injured Officer Writes to Endorse Michael Grant for State Rep

My name is Kris O’Donnell, and I am the wife of Farmington Police Officer James O’Donnell. My husband was run over by a career criminal who was trying to steal catalytic converters. In the early morning hours of September 20, 2021, a Farmington Police Officer was knocking on my door. Upon answering the door, the officer explained to me that my husband was involved in an incident where he may have sustained a broken leg. There were very few details communicated to me. My two children, Saoirse (5 months) and Andrew (2 ½) were upstairs sleeping. I was told that I was immediately needed at the hospital to make necessary medical decisions.
FARMINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

15 Fairfield businesses fail August, September health inspections

FAIRFIELD — Fifteen businesses in town failed health inspections in August and September, though most have either since passed or are rectifying the issues, according to the health department. Since the original inspection, nine of the 11 businesses that failed in August have passed their follow up inspections. Two...
FAIRFIELD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Criminal justice professor reacts to ambush on Connecticut police officers

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With Connecticut State Police now saying that Bristol, CT police officers were lured to a home with a fake domestic violence call, we took questions about the response to one local criminal justice professor. “I’m sure they are trying to determine what the motive might be,...
BRISTOL, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy