Waterford, CT

ctexaminer.com

Town Leaders Gather in Colchester After Third Budget Fails to Pass

COLCHESTER — According to Board of Finance Chair Andrea Migliaccio, the first budget that the board proposed for the town was “great.”. The second budget was “close to perfection.” The third budget was more challenging — they had to “pull back the strings.”. And...
COLCHESTER, CT
ctexaminer.com

Madison Board of Ed Debates Launch of Open Choice Program with New Haven

MADISON — The Board of Education is considering offering seats to students from the New Haven Public Schools through Open Choice, a statewide program that allows students in urban districts to attend school in nearby suburban towns, and suburban students to attend urban public schools. In a memo to...
MADISON, CT
ctexaminer.com

A Shared consensus to Uphold the Right of Women to Make Choices Over Their Own Bodies

As I canvass our district to earn your vote to serve as our next state representative, I have the privilege to meet, talk with, and learn from thousands of our neighbors. In both Waterford and Montville, I have found significant agreement on most major issues of concern. One such issue with shared consensus is our strong agreement that we must uphold the right of women to make choices over their own bodies. A right to medical privacy and bodily autonomy, once guaranteed nationally under the Supreme Court precedent of Roe v. Wade, must be upheld in our state going forward.
WATERFORD, CT
WTNH

New data reveals big increase in remote workers in Connecticut

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Working from home isn’t going away. New census data reveals a big increase among remote workers in Connecticut. Our state is now the 5th in the country for at-home workforces. In West Hartford, there are plans to build more apartments and condos, with more workers looking for good places to […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Ellington schools buck the trend

ELLINGTON — With academic assessment results down statewide following the pandemic, Ellington is the only school district to increase overall performance growth, which school officials attribute in large part to an emphasis on the early return to in-person learning. The state Department of Education released 2021-22 statewide assessment results...
ELLINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

STUDENT CORNER: Many New Britain students against new grading system

This school year has been very different for students at New Britain High School compared to last year. This is because of many new changes that were implemented, such as the new schedule, new grading system and more. First of all, there have been different opinions about the block schedule....
NEW BRITAIN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Southern Connecticut State University mourns death of student

NEW HAVEN — A 29-year-old senior at Southern Connecticut State University died Monday night, according to a statement from the university. Nico Saraceni, an interdisciplinary studies major with concentrations in creative writing and film studies, was a Newtown High School graduate. Saraceni transferred to SCSU in fall 2021 from Keene State University in Keene, N.H.
NEW HAVEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

Wife of Injured Officer Writes to Endorse Michael Grant for State Rep

My name is Kris O’Donnell, and I am the wife of Farmington Police Officer James O’Donnell. My husband was run over by a career criminal who was trying to steal catalytic converters. In the early morning hours of September 20, 2021, a Farmington Police Officer was knocking on my door. Upon answering the door, the officer explained to me that my husband was involved in an incident where he may have sustained a broken leg. There were very few details communicated to me. My two children, Saoirse (5 months) and Andrew (2 ½) were upstairs sleeping. I was told that I was immediately needed at the hospital to make necessary medical decisions.
FARMINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

21 dogs arrive at Connecticut Humane Society from Florida after Hurricane Ian

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Twenty-one dogs from a hurricane-ravaged Naples, Fla. arrived at the Connecticut Humane Society on Oct 12. Over 100 dogs and cats were flown in to Connecticut from Florida, with the other lot of the animals heading to different places in the Northeast and Midwest. The 21 dogs taken in by the Connecticut Humane Society are at its main facility in Newington.
NAPLES, FL

