ctexaminer.com
Town Leaders Gather in Colchester After Third Budget Fails to Pass
COLCHESTER — According to Board of Finance Chair Andrea Migliaccio, the first budget that the board proposed for the town was “great.”. The second budget was “close to perfection.” The third budget was more challenging — they had to “pull back the strings.”. And...
ctexaminer.com
Madison Board of Ed Debates Launch of Open Choice Program with New Haven
MADISON — The Board of Education is considering offering seats to students from the New Haven Public Schools through Open Choice, a statewide program that allows students in urban districts to attend school in nearby suburban towns, and suburban students to attend urban public schools. In a memo to...
ctexaminer.com
Dunigan Pitches Common Ground, Affordability Through Living Wages in Run for Groton-Stonington Seat
James “Jake” Dunigan is an unaffiliated candidate running for the State Representative seat for the 41st District, which includes parts of Groton and Stonington, including Mystic. His opponents are Democrat Aundré Bumgardner and Republican Robert Boris. Joe de la Cruz, the incumbent since 2017, is not running for reelection.
ctexaminer.com
A Shared consensus to Uphold the Right of Women to Make Choices Over Their Own Bodies
As I canvass our district to earn your vote to serve as our next state representative, I have the privilege to meet, talk with, and learn from thousands of our neighbors. In both Waterford and Montville, I have found significant agreement on most major issues of concern. One such issue with shared consensus is our strong agreement that we must uphold the right of women to make choices over their own bodies. A right to medical privacy and bodily autonomy, once guaranteed nationally under the Supreme Court precedent of Roe v. Wade, must be upheld in our state going forward.
ctexaminer.com
FirstLight to Retire Kerosene-Fired Turbine, Plans Hydro-Powered Battery Replacement in Preston
PRESTON – FirstLight Power said it will retire the last fossil fuel-powered plant in its fleet next year – a more than 50-year-old, 17-megawatt, kerosene-fired turbine – and plans to replace it with a battery storage system with the same capacity. Standing in front of the turbine,...
New data reveals big increase in remote workers in Connecticut
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Working from home isn’t going away. New census data reveals a big increase among remote workers in Connecticut. Our state is now the 5th in the country for at-home workforces. In West Hartford, there are plans to build more apartments and condos, with more workers looking for good places to […]
ctexaminer.com
Fairfield Schools Draft Procedures for LGBTQ Student Issues, Seek Staff Comments
FAIRFIELD – Public school officials drafted guidance to staff on dealing with LGBTQ student issues for the first time, but struggled to balance parental rights with student safety. Interim Superintendent Stephen Tracy presented the draft to the Board of Education’s Policy Committee members at a Tuesday meeting. He clarified...
ctexaminer.com
Old Lyme Planning Greenlights Arts Overlay on Lyme St., Historic District Raises Red Flags
OLD LYME — With minimal discussion, the Planning Commission unanimously voted Thursday night that an arts overlay district proposed on Lyme St. is consistent with the town’s Plan of Conservation and Development — clearing the path to a vote by the Zoning Commission in November. But the...
Ellington schools buck the trend
ELLINGTON — With academic assessment results down statewide following the pandemic, Ellington is the only school district to increase overall performance growth, which school officials attribute in large part to an emphasis on the early return to in-person learning. The state Department of Education released 2021-22 statewide assessment results...
New Britain Herald
Newington town manager disputing complaints filed against him with Board of Labor
NEWINGTON – The town manager is disputing complaints filed against him with the Connecticut State Board of Labor Relations by the union representing town and school employees. In a letter sent to the mayor and Town Council, Keith Chapman defended actions taken in regards to the AFSCME Local 2930,...
New Britain Herald
STUDENT CORNER: Many New Britain students against new grading system
This school year has been very different for students at New Britain High School compared to last year. This is because of many new changes that were implemented, such as the new schedule, new grading system and more. First of all, there have been different opinions about the block schedule....
ctexaminer.com
Groton Town Council Gives Owner of Branford Manor 30 Days to Fix Violations
GROTON — The Town Council passed a resolution Tuesday night finding the owner of Branford Manor in default of its agreement with the town and allowing a 30-day cure period to rectify the issues identified by Ledge Light Health District and the City of Groton. According to the resolution,...
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: It’s illegal to charge a fee for using a credit card in CT, but how often is it happening?
(WFSB) - Have you ever been charged more money for using a credit card instead of cash?. Well, that’s illegal in Connecticut. Bob Harrigan would say he’s just an ordinary guy from Meriden. But he’s also become an expert at speaking up when he’s charged for using a...
sheltonherald.com
CT was the home of first witch trial (45 years before Salem), activists aim to exonerate victims
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. History remembers the 20 victims of the Salem Witch Trials, when witch hysteria swept through Salem, Mass. in 1692, but what about the victims of the Connecticut trials that predated Salem by 45 years?. “Salem was the huge fireworks...
sheltonherald.com
Southern Connecticut State University mourns death of student
NEW HAVEN — A 29-year-old senior at Southern Connecticut State University died Monday night, according to a statement from the university. Nico Saraceni, an interdisciplinary studies major with concentrations in creative writing and film studies, was a Newtown High School graduate. Saraceni transferred to SCSU in fall 2021 from Keene State University in Keene, N.H.
ctexaminer.com
Wife of Injured Officer Writes to Endorse Michael Grant for State Rep
My name is Kris O’Donnell, and I am the wife of Farmington Police Officer James O’Donnell. My husband was run over by a career criminal who was trying to steal catalytic converters. In the early morning hours of September 20, 2021, a Farmington Police Officer was knocking on my door. Upon answering the door, the officer explained to me that my husband was involved in an incident where he may have sustained a broken leg. There were very few details communicated to me. My two children, Saoirse (5 months) and Andrew (2 ½) were upstairs sleeping. I was told that I was immediately needed at the hospital to make necessary medical decisions.
Court: Canton woman defrauded Section 8 housing program after she married her landlord
CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Canton woman faces up to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to defrauding the government. Donna Carney, 67, began receiving Section 8 rental assistance under the housing choice voucher program in 1995, according to an announcement Wednesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Then, she married her landlord, […]
Two Connecticut officers killed in AR-15 ambush after apparent phony 911 call: Sources
BRISTOL, Conn. — Two police officers were shot and killed and a third was injured after a gunman allegedly ambushed them at a Bristol, Connecticut, home, according to sources. The Bristol police officers were shot while responding to a 911 call reporting a possible domestic violence incident between two...
NewsTimes
CT's new winery, Worthington Winery & Vineyard in Somers, offers pond and garden views
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Mark and Karen Murdoch's winemaking journey started with a crabapple tree in the front yard of their former East Windsor home. They turned their abundant crops into jam, but then tried their hand at making wine out of the...
Register Citizen
21 dogs arrive at Connecticut Humane Society from Florida after Hurricane Ian
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Twenty-one dogs from a hurricane-ravaged Naples, Fla. arrived at the Connecticut Humane Society on Oct 12. Over 100 dogs and cats were flown in to Connecticut from Florida, with the other lot of the animals heading to different places in the Northeast and Midwest. The 21 dogs taken in by the Connecticut Humane Society are at its main facility in Newington.
